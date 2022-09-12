ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 people shot, injured across the District within a day

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about violent crimes with a gun being up in the District compared to the same time last year. Five people were injured in three separate shootings across the District on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11...
DC police search for man connected to Southeast shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are looking for 32-year-old Tyrone Diggs of Southeast, D.C. who is wanted in connection to an assault with intent to kill using a gun. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Burns Street in Southeast on Monday. According to officials, police responded just before 5:30...
Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old

MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub

ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts. Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.
14-year-old witness to death of DoorDash driver testifies suspect 'wanted to shoot someone'

MANASSAS, Va. — Just hours after Christmas ended in 2019, a 14-year-old girl was grabbing a late night/early morning breakfast with two of her cousins and a friend at a Denny's in Manassas when two masked men with guns ran into the restaurant shouting at everyone to get on the ground. While the teen and her family members would leave the restaurant alive -- albeit very shaken -- a DoorDash driver walking into the Denny's at the time of the robbery would not.
Woman stabbed in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating following a stabbing in the 1500 block of Benning Road in Northeast, D.C. Officials said the injured woman is conscious and breathing. Additional details about the victim's condition have not been released by officials. Officers are asking people to be on the lookout for...
3 arrested after boy brings brass knuckles, bullets to Northwestern High School

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Three boys were arrested around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after police found one with weapons at Northwestern High School. A teacher spotted a boy inside the school and noted that he appeared to be hiding a weapon under his clothes, Hyattsville Police said. Afterward, officers found a group of three teens who were involved and discovered that one student had brass knuckles and several bullets.
Committee passes bill to help DC crime victims

WASHINGTON — It looks like help may be on the way for crime victims in D.C. A council committee just unanimously approved a sprawling bill to expand support for people who've been hurt by violence and abuse in the city. On Friday afternoon, at least another three shootings hit...
Police identify man in deadly shooting in Prince George's Co.

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills just around 8:40 p.m. When officers...
