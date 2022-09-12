Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Swansea woman buried alive dies six years after attack
A woman who was strangled and buried alive by her partner died six years later from pneumonia caused by the attack, an inquest has heard. Stacey Gwilliam was attacked by her fiance Keith Hughes at Langland Bay, Swansea, in July 2015. She subsequently developed pneumonia and had been "self medicating".
BBC
China fire: Skyscraper engulfed in massive flames
An enormous fire has engulfed a skyscraper in the Chinese city of Changsha, state media reports. Footage posted on social media showed massive flames racing up the 42-storey building's side as office workers rushed to evacuate the building. Thick clouds of black smoke billowed out of the structure, which is...
BBC
Lakhimpur: India family shattered by rape and murder of Dalit sisters
Days after two sisters were found hanging from a tree in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a post-mortem has reportedly confirmed that the girls were raped and murdered. The BBC's Geeta Pandey reports from the girls' village in Lakhimpur district where their families are trying to come to terms with their colossal loss.
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
U.K.・
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: Footballer killed hours before renal treatment
A footballer who died after a confrontation with two police officers was due to be treated for renal failure the following day, a court has heard. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before he was killed in Telford in 2016. The second officer, Benjamin Monk, was previously convicted...
BBC
Cost of Worcester's river footbridge has almost doubled
The estimated cost of a new walking and cycling bridge in Worcester has risen from £9m to almost £16m. Plans for the Kepax bridge, from Ghelvuelt Park over the River Severn, were approved last year. Since then, the council said inflation, which had not been accounted for in...
BBC
Fly-tipping now part of rural life, says Warwickshire farmer
A farmer whose nephew filmed a van driver dumping waste in a lane near his business said fly-tipping has become part of rural life. The man was captured on camera leaving rubbish by Charlie Goadby's farm, near Ansley village, north Warwickshire, at about 21:30 BST on Monday. Mr Goadby reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Coldstream Guardsman hid water from Queen under bearskin
A Coldstream Guard who was given a bottle of water by the Queen has said he hid it under his bearskin as he was frightened of being caught with it. Alan Saddler, from Kirkby Lonsdale, was 17 and guarding Windsor Castle on a hot day in 1992 when the incident happened.
BBC
Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam
Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
BBC
Three men sentenced for South Bristol drug line
Three Bristol men who admitted being part of an operation selling Class A drugs have been sentenced. Shomari Kondwani, 32, of Linnell Close, Kemar Watson, 20, of Selbrooke Crescent and Hines-Hastings, 20, of Cottrell Road were given prison sentences at the city's crown court. Insp Chris Green from Avon and...
BBC
Leeds: Woman and child found dead in Holbeck flat
A woman and a child have been found dead in a flat in Holbeck, Leeds, police have confirmed. Officers were called to Cross Ingram Road at about 21:00 BST on Thursday after concerns were raised about the occupants' welfare. Formal identification has not yet been completed, but they are believed...
BBC
Addenbrooke's crash: Tanker driver charged over cyclist's death
The driver of a petrol tanker has been charged after a cyclist died just outside the hospital where she worked. Anna Garratt-Quinton, 22, whose family called her a "truly special individual", died near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on 7 October. Richard Hardcastle, 28, of Westall Close, Hertford, has been charged...
BBC
Danny Humble killing: Five teenagers jailed over Cramlington street attack
Five teenagers have been jailed for killing a man who was kicked and stamped to death while walking home. Danny Humble, 35 and a father of two, was "swarmed" as he lay on the ground during an altercation in Cramlington, Northumberland, in May 2021. Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way,...
BBC
Luke Cleary: Arrests at funeral ride-out in Coventry
Three men were arrested after a funeral for a motorcyclist saw "hundreds of bikes" being driven around Coventry. Luke Cleary, 19, died in a crash on Longford Road on 17 August. People had been asked to pay their respects peacefully on Thursday after a memorial ride-out last month resulted in...
Queen queue – live: Mourners warned of 16-hour wait as man in custody after approaching coffin
Government advice warning mourners not to travel to join the queue of people waiting to pay their respects to the Queen has been lifted this morning.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) had earlier asked people to check back later on Saturday morning for updates as the wait time reached more than 25 hours.The advice was lifted by 8am on Saturday and the end point for the queue was once more accessible in Southwark Park.The latest waiting time is now said to be 16 hours, though there are warnings entry to the queue may once again be...
U.K.・
BBC
Man who flew to UK to stalk woman he met online is jailed
A "perverse" American who flew to Manchester to harass a woman after threatening to murder her and rape her corpse has been jailed. Edward Best, from Chicago, became aggressive and obsessive after the pair's online relationship broke down, Greater Manchester Police said. The 26-year-old watched her home for 12 days...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Murder arrests over woman shot in back garden
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was shot in her back garden in Liverpool. Ashley Dale, 28, died after she was found wounded in the Old Swan area in the early hours of 21 August. Three men, aged 27, 35, and 40, were detained...
BBC
Rhino collides with car at West Midland Safari Park
A rhino collided with a car of visitors at West Midland Safari Park. West Midland Safari Park said neither the white rhino nor the occupants of the car were harmed during the incident on 5 September. In a statement, the Bewdley attraction said the animal came into contact with the...
BBC
Special officers guilty of misconduct over bottom touching
Two special officers from British Transport Police have been found guilty of misconduct after touching colleagues inappropriately at a social event. A tribunal heard Special Ch Insp Andrew Whitworth and Special Sgt Gary Sims were off duty and socialising with colleagues in Derby in October 2021. The hearing heard they...
Comments / 0