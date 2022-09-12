Read full article on original website
New storms turn Death Valley National Park into a soggy mess of closed roads again
(CNN) — Need more proof it's been a crazy summer for weather and travel? Look no further than Death Valley National Park. The poster child of US parks for excessive heat and extreme aridity has had to close many of its roads yet again -- not because of high temperatures or dust storms. Instead, water is the culprit.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona approaches
Tropical Storm Fiona's center is approaching Guadeloupe and tropical storm conditions (winds 39 mph or higher), heavy rain and strong waves are expected in the Leeward Islands by Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center said.
A middle school student is missing and another is hospitalized after possible lightning strike causes rowing vessel to capsize in Florida
Search and rescue efforts are underway after lightning struck near a middle school rowing club practicing at an Orlando lake Thursday, causing the boat to capsize and leaving one student missing and another hospitalized, officials said.
The migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard have been voluntarily taken to a military base for support, officials say
The roughly 50 migrants who were sent by plane to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts by Florida's governor this week were taken to a military base Friday to receive shelter and humanitarian support, officials said.
This super-efficient appliance could save you thousands on home energy costs
Heat pumps are growing in popularity because of their energy efficiency, which translates into savings on heating and cooling.
Two men charged in home burglary of Rep. Karen Bass
Two men were charged on Friday in the alleged theft of guns from the home of and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office announced in a statement.
Donations poured in and volunteers rushed to help: Here’s how Martha’s Vineyard communities responded to the arrival of migrants
CNN — In the hours after roughly 50 migrants touched down on Martha’s Vineyard in two planes sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the island’s community – still jarred by the unexpected arrival – rushed to help the newcomers. “We received food, we received clothes,...
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores. Here's where they are
Bed Bath & Beyond revealed the locations of more than 50 of the 150 stores it's planning to close, ranging from Arizona to Washington state.
Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom debut the sensational politics of 2024
America got a preview this week of what the 2024 presidential campaign might look like if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump stepped aside to clear the way for the next generation's possible candidates in waiting: Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gavin Newsom of California.
Florida budget language that created migrant relocation program would not permit DeSantis' Massachusetts flights stunt
It appears the budget language which appropriated the money for Florida's migrant relocation program would not permit this week's two flights, for which Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed credit, or the relocation of some of the migrants recruited for them.
DeSantis vows Florida will transport more migrants from border to other states
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said he intends to use "every penny" of the $12 million his state budgeted to relocate migrants and set the expectation for buses and "likely more" flights full of migrants paid for by the state.
The political numbers that explain the Abbott and DeSantis migrant decisions
Republican governors like Greg Abbott of Texas, and more recently Florida's Ron DeSantis, have been making a habit of sending migrants located in their Sun Belt states to northern Democratic-voting cities. While there may be policy reasons for their decisions, there are clear political considerations as well.
Restaurant worker praised for saving mom and child from carjacking
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is praising a Chick-fil-A employee in Florida who it said rushed to the aid of a woman who was being carjacked. CNN’s Brianna Keilar explains.
Abbott campaign edits Beto O'Rourke audio for attack ad
Republican midterm attack ads criticizing their Democratic opponents over crime and policing are running around the country. CNN reporter Daniel Dale fact checks three ads from Texas, Ohio, and New Mexico.
West Virginia governor signs bill into law banning abortion with few exceptions
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that he had signed a bill into law that prohibits nearly all abortions except in certain medical situations or in cases of rape or incest.
Jones: New Hampshire could see clean sweep for election deniers
CNN National Correspondent Athena Jones shares key takeaways from New Hampshire’s Republican primary.
Analysis: Ron DeSantis is shoving Democrats' immigration policies in their faces
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking credit for flying two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains how DeSantis’ political stunts may be setting him up for success in GOP politics.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she is 'cancer-free' after having thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes removed
Arkansas Republican gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer earlier this month and on Friday "underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes."
