Columbus, GA

Study says Columbus has the worst health care for seniors. Here’s why.

By Chelsea Madden
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 5 days ago

If money, health or quality of life play any part in your retirement decisions, Columbus may not be the ideal place to live out your golden years.

According to a study by WalletHub , there are at least 160 better choices.

The study evaluated 182 U.S. cities to determine the best and worst places to retire. Columbus ranked No. 161.

While Columbus’ affordable cost of living was a positive point, researchers weighed factors like activities, quality of life and health care as equally important, which dragged Columbus’ score down.

In health care, Columbus was the worst city of all.

For the category, the study factored in the number of physicians, gerontologists, dentists, nurses, mental health professionals and physical therapists per 10,000 residents. Researchers also included the city’s suicide rate for elders, the quality of the public health care system, the life expectancy of residents and the share of the elderly population with disabilities.

Tamara Wolske, program director and assistant professor in aging studies at the University of Indianapolis, said older adults are the biggest consumers of health care services.

“Most people do not realize that Medicare does not cover every health-related need and there are deductibles and copays,” added Wolske. “Also, residential nursing home care is not covered by Medicare, only short-term rehab stays are after hospitalization.”

How did Columbus rank in each category?

  • Affordability: 19th

  • Activities: 158th

  • Quality of life: 146th

  • Health care: 182th

On the bright side, Columbus isn’t the worst place to retire.

What are the five worst places to retire?

  • Stockton, California

  • Rancho Cucamonga, California

  • San Bernardino, California

  • Newark, New Jersey

  • Bridgeport, Connecticut

If the Columbus area isn’t a must after retirement and you are willing to relocate, consider Florida. Three cities in the Sunshine State made the top 5.

What are the five best cities to retire?

Mark LaJoye
4d ago

Should this surprise any of us? Worst health care, Ranked 20th Highest Murder rate per capita in the US, The worst Sheriff and Police Chief in three decades. What could go wrong!

