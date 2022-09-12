Read full article on original website
Sept. 20 Shapiro Lecture Hosts Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright
Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Tony Kushner is coming to The University of Toledo Tuesday, Sept. 20, in a free moderated conversation about his life and career followed by an audience Q&A. Best known for “Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes,” his two-part epic...
Sign Up to Join Office Decorating Competition for Homecoming
The Homecoming Committee will again host the Office Decorating Competition for UToledo faculty, staff and administration to celebrate our Homecoming spirit with students. This year’s theme is Rockets Flashback as a tribute to the University’s 150th celebration. The deadline to sign up for participation is Wednesday, Sept. 21....
Beautifying Campus
Mason Hughes, a first-year student, rakes gravel Friday from the wheelbarrow of Sam Heinze, a senior. The pair are part of a team of students from the Department of Environmental Sciences working and planting in the rain garden by the varsity tennis courts.
25th Annual Vigil for Banned Books Week Sept. 22
For more than two decades, UToledo students, faculty, staff and the Toledo community have joined together annually in a celebration of the right to read and think freely. Thursday, Sept. 22, marks the 25th anniversary of the University’s Banned Books Week Vigil. Dr. Paulette D. Kilmer, Communication Department professor and coordinator of the UToledo Banned Books Coalition, said this year’s Banned Books Vigil is as relevant as when it started.
UToledo Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month With Events Through Oct. 15
In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through mid-October, The University of Toledo Office of Multicultural Student Success and the Global Latinx Student Union are celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage with several events including a watch party to honor the student organization’s 50th anniversary during the University’s annual Homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 1.
Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Taking Questions in Virtual Discussion
The University of Toledo is continuing its Dialogues on Diversity series with a conversation with Dr. Dilip Das, the vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion who joined UToledo in May. The virtual event will take place today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on Webex. This interview...
UTMC Introduces Epic Electronic Medical Record
The University of Toledo Medical Center recently launched a new electronic medical record, or EMR, system to help manage health information for patients in the hospital and outpatient clinics. The new EMR is used by more than 250 health systems nationwide and represents a major investment in the University’s healthcare enterprise.
