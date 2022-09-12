Read full article on original website
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
Off-Road In Mercedes Luxury In This G500 Cabriolet on Bring A Trailer
This incredible mashup of German Luxury design and performance might just be right for you. The G-Wagon has been a staple of German automotive design for decades because of the wide variety of utility and style, enough to please many automotive enthusiasts of different backgrounds. On the outside, you got a great looking exterior which is made to reflect the best of military, off-roading, and on-road application. Then, if you’ll turn your attention to the inside, there is an interior which combines luxury and utility for those enthusiasts who want to relax while they traverse rough terrain.
This 1,200 HP Satin Black Audi RS6 is Faster Than Most Supercars
The Audi RS6 Avant is one of a kind. With 600 horsepower under the hood the wagon doesn’t really have a lot of competition on the market. Mercedes has the E63 S Wagon and Porsche the Panamera Turbo S Turismo, but that’s pretty much it. The previous generation RS6, even if a little bit less powerful, was equally as impressive. So, what happens when you take a 2016 RS6 Avant and you give it more than double the power? Is there any other station wagon out there that can take on this 1,200-horsepower RS6 Avant coming from the Netherlands?
Lamborghini's Aventador Replacement Will Keep the V-12—With a Twist
WHAT IT IS: The unnamed replacement for Lamborghini's flagship Aventador supercar, pictured here in a rendering by our illustrator. WHY IT MATTERS: Wedge-shaped V-12 supercars have been Lamborghini's calling card since the original Countach nearly 50 years ago. Although the company branched out to smaller supercars (today's V-10-powered Huracán, for example) and even SUVs (the Urus) in recent years, the big V-12 model remains the flagship and the Countach's spiritual successor. Fuel economy and emissions regulations continue to squeeze big engines out of existence, but Lamborghini has vowed to keep its V-12 alive for as long as possible, and it'll need a car to power. The Aventador has been on sale for a full decade now and simply can't carry on as is in the face of such regulations.
Pagani Utopia Revealed: 864 HP, 7-Speed Manual, First New Model in Over Decade
PaganiHoracio Pagani knows electrified supercars are common nowadays. He also doesn't care.
Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Production Ends In January 2023
The Ram 1500 will no longer be available with the EcoDiesel engine as of January 2023. The company announces that this is the last call for anyone who wants one. The order books close in November. The EcoDisel available in the 2023 Ram 1500 is a 3.0-liter V6 that makes...
Maserati GranTurismo Shows Off Nettuno Twin-Turbo V6 Engine
All of the hype surrounding the new 2023 Maserati GranTurismo has been squarely pointed at the electric Folgore version, which was spotted ahead of Monterey Car Week. Maserati has been teasing its upcoming electric coupe for well over a year now, but in a new set of images, Maserati has let the car out of the metaphorical bag by showing off the new GranTurismo ahead of its official debut.
2024 Ford Mustang Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Update: The 2024 Ford Mustang is revealed! Check it out in our debut article:. Nearly 60 years and more than 10 million cars later, the Ford Mustang is preparing to enter its seventh generation. The S650 will break cover today during the Blue Oval's dedicated event dubbed "The Stampede" on the dawn of the 2022 NAIAS in the Motor City.
Next-Gen Ford Super Duty Truck Will Debut On September 27
We've seen spy photos of next-generation Ford Super Duty prototypes for nearly a year, but the wait is nearly over. Save the date for September 27, because that's when all the tarps and camo wrap will peel away from Ford's lineup of beefy trucks. The news was revealed by Ford...
Watch Porsche Celebrate 911 Carrera RS 2.7 50th Birthday With Walter Rohrl
Just about a month ago, Porsche unveiled the all-new 911 GT3 RS with an aggressive body kit and a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer engine. Long before the hardcore performance car made its debut, the Stuttgart-based company had Germany’s fastest production sports car on sale. That car was the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and it now celebrates its 50th birthday.
BMW Boss Argues For Expansion Of Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure
From looking at the future strategies of automakers around the world, you'd think that combustion engines are gradually going away, and EVs are replacing them. BMW boss Oliver Zipse pushed back against that narrative during the Innovation Day conference in Erlangen, Germany, as reported by Wirtschafts Woche. He came out against dropping ICE powerplants and promoted hydrogen as a fuel source.
Opel Pledges To Make Sporty Cars Again By Bringing Back The GSe
With production of the Insignia ending this year, Opel is officially bidding adieu to sporty vehicles by discontinuing the OPC badge. However, the folks from Rüsselsheim are not abandoning exciting cars altogether as the plan is to bring back the GSe moniker. It used to mean "Grand Sport Einspritzung" (Grand Sport Injection) on the Commodore GS/E and Monza GSE back in the day, but going forward, the acronym will stand for "Grand Sport electric."
Spicy BMW M2 Could Be Just As Powerful As Base M4: Report
The new BMW M2 was confirmed for a debut on October 11 this year and it will likely arrive in the showrooms during the first quarter of 2023. A more hardcore version of that car is apparently already under development potentially getting either a CS or CSL badge and gaining significant hardware upgrades over the standard M2. We don’t have spy photos of the hotter M2 yet but a new report shines more light on what could be expected.
The Purosangue Puts Ferrari Into A Lucrative Segment
One of the most anticipated cars of the year has finally been unveiled: the first SUV in Ferrari history. Although in Maranello they claim that the Purosangue is in a class of its own, the public can now get to know the latest product from Ferrari after many years of speculation. The Purosangue is one of the very few vehicles that both the press and the financial world are paying attention to. It means a lot to Ferrari.
Pagani Utopia: Pagani Understood the Assignment
Pagani has tenure in over-the-top hypercars that capture the imagination and push boundaries. The marque’s latest car, the Utopia, is no different. In a market where automakers are making electronically-assisted, hybridized, split-second-shifting feats of engineering, Pagani went back to the basics. The Pagani Utopia is an artistic take on a high-horsepower V12 hypercar with an … The post Pagani Utopia: Pagani Understood the Assignment appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Ford Mustang, 2023 Ferrari Purosangue, Detroit Auto Show: RAC #89
Buckle up for a fast-paced podcast as Bruce and Smith present highlights of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, and much more besides. That's because two significant supercars and one notable "Last Call" Dodge also broke cover recently without any connection to the big Motown motor show. The big tamale is...
2024 Ford Mustang Digital Dash Contains A Fox Body Easter Egg
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is here, and while exterior styling doesn't stray too far from its predecessor, inside is a whole new ballgame. Slip behind the steering wheel and you'll face a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster that can be customized in a variety of ways. That includes retro gauges, and we can't imagine anything better than jamming to Ice Ice Baby while perusing classic Fox body dials.
Tesla Model S Plaid Fights Off Bugatti Chiron In Close Drag Races
There isn’t a car today like the Bugatti Chiron. It’s expensive, powerful, and rare, and it represents the best of the internal combustion engine. A new DragTimes YouTube video puts the Bugatti in its place as it races the potent Tesla Model S Plaid. The 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16...
New Renault 5 Concept Teased With Enormous Rear Wing
Renault revived the 5 model in January last year when it unveiled a concept previewing a production vehicle with the same name. The electric machine was described as a prototype rather than a concept and now the French automaker prepares a new version of the same car. It will be unveiled during the Paris Motor Show later this month and we have the first teaser images.
