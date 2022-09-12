WHAT IT IS: The unnamed replacement for Lamborghini's flagship Aventador supercar, pictured here in a rendering by our illustrator. WHY IT MATTERS: Wedge-shaped V-12 supercars have been Lamborghini's calling card since the original Countach nearly 50 years ago. Although the company branched out to smaller supercars (today's V-10-powered Huracán, for example) and even SUVs (the Urus) in recent years, the big V-12 model remains the flagship and the Countach's spiritual successor. Fuel economy and emissions regulations continue to squeeze big engines out of existence, but Lamborghini has vowed to keep its V-12 alive for as long as possible, and it'll need a car to power. The Aventador has been on sale for a full decade now and simply can't carry on as is in the face of such regulations.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO