Alabama State

I'm an Alabama pastor. I watered my neighbor's flowers. What made me a suspect?

By Michael Jennings
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rY20L_0hrfrCRF00

As I sit here in my home office thinking about the events that transpired in May , it seems I have a million and one thoughts and questions.

I can’t help but wonder what was going through Emmett Till ’s young innocent mind when two racist white men stormed his great-uncle's home in 1955 and demanded for him to come with them. Did Emmett think this would be the last time he would see his Mississippi relatives? Was he reflecting on the last conversation he had with his mother back in Chicago? Did he fathom he would die a brutal death ?

I think about all of the other African American men who suffered at the hands of racist, and eventually murderous, white men. I think about what their thoughts were in each situation. What were Eric Garner 's final thoughts as he repeatedly cried out that he couldn't breathe on that horrific day on Staten Island, New York? What was George Floyd thinking as his life was being stripped away in Minneapolis as though it never belonged to him but instead to his killer?

Are you vaccinated? Am I?: There is a polio emergency in New York

In Brunswick, Georgia, did Ahmaud Arbery think he was going to escape if he just ran a little faster? Or was Andrew Brown Jr. contemplating the idea that he would be OK if he could just make it to the street, only yards away – even though bullets from sheriff's deputies were ripping through his vehicle at his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina?

However, the one question I keep asking myself over and over as I continue to replay the events of May 22, is why the police officers didn’t give me the benefit of the doubt. Why didn't they believe that I was Pastor Jennings and I lived across the street? I had explained to the officers that I was asked by my neighbor to water their flowers while they were out of town. The officers should have believed me. I had a water hose in my hand when they arrived.

What but racism could be to blame?

I wanted to believe that, even with Alabama’s remaining badges of Jim Crow and the historical mistreatment of Black people in the South, as a middle-age pastor I would have been given some deference and credibility that I was who I said I was. But, no, neither my words nor my actions meant anything to them. I was already profiled in the officers' minds before they arrived at my neighbor's home. In their view, I was just another Black criminal who fit the description.

'Needlessly dangerous': New York apology is five decades overdue to victims of Attica prison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9FIK_0hrfrCRF00
Body camera footage from the police department in Childersburg, Ala., shows officers approach and arrest Michael Jennings on May 22, 2022, while he was watering his neighbor's flowers. Charges were dropped in June. Childersburg (Ala.) Police Department via The Embry Law Firm

The irony of it all is my other neighbor who called the police, a white woman, told the police that I may have received permission to be on my neighbor's property and the officers took her word as the gospel truth. The officers believed every word my neighbor said without her having to prove anything.

Some people will say it was just a coincidence that they believed her and not me. Some people will say race played no part in my arrest. I want to ask those people if race was not a factor, then what was? It's time for us as a society to address the proverbial elephants in the room, known as prejudice and racism. If we fail to address the issues, history is bound to repeat itself.

Black people bear God's image

I am grateful that God spared me on that day. I'm grateful that God can use me moving forward to help spread his message that we are all made in the image of God and in his likeness.

Racial profiling by those who have taken an oath to serve and protect us all is a constant reminder to Black people in this country. It doesn’t matter what you have accomplished in life as a minority. To law enforcement, you are de facto the prime suspect. You fit the description solely because of your race.

God, please forgive those who pass or have passed judgment upon your creation based solely on the color you assigned to your creation at birth.

More on Policing the USA:

Breonna Taylor's death: Federal charges show how to end police violence

Fines and fees: Criminal justice funding too often comes from those harmed

Time for change: Federal ban on marijuana use causes more harm than good

Michael Jennings is the longtime pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Church in Sylacauga, Alabama. He was arrested in Childersburg on May 22, 2022, and charged with obstructing government operations after officers approached him as he watered his neighbor's flowers. Charges were dropped in June.

This column is part of a series by USA TODAY Opinion about police accountability and building safer communities. The project began in 2021 by examining qualified immunity and continues in 2022 by examining various ways to improve law enforcement. The project is made possible in part by a grant from Stand Together , which does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: I'm an Alabama pastor. I watered my neighbor's flowers. What made me a suspect?

