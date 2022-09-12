Trick-or-Treat Fest returns to Cleveland’s zoo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tickets are now on sale for the third Trick-or-Treat Fest at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Families are invited to dress up in costume for the event, which runs Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Oct. 7 through Oct. 30.

“We’re excited to continue the tradition of celebrating Halloween at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer, in a release. “Thanks to our partners, families will enjoy four weekends of spooktacular fall fun.”

The event includes meet and greets with costumed characters, access to 20 trick-or-treat stations, and the return of the Monster Mash Dance Party.

Ticketholders can also get unlimited train rides on the Pumpkin Express.

The first 800 guests each day will get a complimentary trick-or-treat bag. For the first time, guests can also see a custom-made, larger-than-life animal display constructed from natural materials.

There is timed ticketing, and tickets are limited. Guests are advised to get their tickets in advance. Tickets for the event include zoo general admission. They are $19.95 for non-members and $9.95 for members. Children under two can attend free.

