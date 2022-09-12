ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Trick-or-Treat Fest returns to Cleveland’s zoo

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s31fv_0hrfqiSA00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tickets are now on sale for the third Trick-or-Treat Fest at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Families are invited to dress up in costume for the event, which runs Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Oct. 7 through Oct. 30.

Nearly half of people who choose these college majors regret it, federal survey finds

“We’re excited to continue the tradition of celebrating Halloween at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer, in a release. “Thanks to our partners, families will enjoy four weekends of spooktacular fall fun.”

The event includes meet and greets with costumed characters, access to 20 trick-or-treat stations, and the return of the Monster Mash Dance Party.

Ticketholders can also get unlimited train rides on the Pumpkin Express.

Cleveland Browns 1-0 first time since 2004

The first 800 guests each day will get a complimentary trick-or-treat bag. For the first time, guests can also see a custom-made, larger-than-life animal display constructed from natural materials.

There is timed ticketing, and tickets are limited. Guests are advised to get their tickets in advance. Tickets for the event include zoo general admission. They are $19.95 for non-members and $9.95 for members. Children under two can attend free.

For more, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Metroparks Zoo#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#The Pumpkin Express#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Halloween
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area

If Cleveland had an official sandwich, the Polish Boy would probably be it or at least a major contender for the title. For those of you who've never heard of a Polish Boy, the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are usually a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy