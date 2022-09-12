ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

Muletown Flea Market to open in Columbia Arts District

For five years, Columbia’s Arts District has been home to creative professionals and artists looking to showcase their talents. One of the many unique businesses featured in the district is Glover’s Secondhand, a vintage clothing shop that also showcases local curators. Now owner Brett Glover is teaming up with creator Amanda Sanders for the opening of Muletown Flea Market.
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Scene

Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets

Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
NASHVILLE, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Liberty, TN
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crews repair gas leak in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - People were evacuated from their homes Thursday morning after a large gas leak in Spring Hill. Police said the leak was caused by workers digging at the construction site of a new school along Wilkes Lane. The gas could be smelled throughout multiple neighborhoods in the area.
SPRING HILL, TN
murfreesboro.com

Tickets Now on Sale for Zoolumination

Zoolumination tickets are officially on sale! Visit the largest lantern festival in the country this holiday season and be enchanted by mystical beasts, larger-than-life lanterns and more. This event will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do For Your Weekend, Sept. 15 – 18

Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Cheekwood Harvest. Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 18. Activities...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Food, Dance and More at Discover Rutherford Festival

The diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Rutherford County residents will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Discover Rutherford food and arts festival, benefiting Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor festival at Discovery Center will feature food, music and...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
DICKSON, TN
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Carlie Morrison

Carlie Morrison is a family nurse practitioner and owner of Restoration Wellness and Medspa in Lebanon. The practice offers family primary care and urgent care in addition to IV hydration therapy, medical weight loss, hormone replacement, Emsculpt NEO body sculpting and aesthetics.
LEBANON, TN
gcanews.com

Heritage Ball Patron Party

Debbie and Michael W. Smith hosted the Heritage Ball Patron Party at their lovely home, where President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation Bari Beasley announced the ball will be held Saturday, October 1 at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park in Franklin. Also at the party, it was revealed Alma...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Sidelines

A look at Murfreesboro’s new retro sneaker boutique

Story and Photos by DeAngelo Conley | Contributing Writer. Former Middle Tennessee State University student opened a retro sneaker store named “Run It Back,” last month in the Avenue Murfreesboro shopping center. Celebrating their grand opening on Aug. 13, the store mainly sells Michael Jordan retro shoes, Yeezys,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Just Outside of Rutherford County - - Henry Horton State Park Wins Excellence in Interpretation Award

Local residents often take the short drive to Chapel Hill, Tennessee, just past the Eagleville city limits, to visit the award winning Henry Horton State Park. Now, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has honored the state park in Marshall County with the Excellence in Interpretation Award among the 56 Tennessee State Parks. The award is part of the annual Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN

