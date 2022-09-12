Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
Muletown Flea Market to open in Columbia Arts District
For five years, Columbia’s Arts District has been home to creative professionals and artists looking to showcase their talents. One of the many unique businesses featured in the district is Glover’s Secondhand, a vintage clothing shop that also showcases local curators. Now owner Brett Glover is teaming up with creator Amanda Sanders for the opening of Muletown Flea Market.
wgnsradio.com
Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
murfreesboro.com
Food Truck Lineup for Friday, September 16 in Cannonsburg
Here are the FOOD TRUCKS for this Friday, September 16, 2022. Don’t miss these last few Fridays! 312 S Front St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (5pm to 9pm). Tell/Tag a friend!
Nashville Scene
Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets
Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
WSMV
Crews repair gas leak in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - People were evacuated from their homes Thursday morning after a large gas leak in Spring Hill. Police said the leak was caused by workers digging at the construction site of a new school along Wilkes Lane. The gas could be smelled throughout multiple neighborhoods in the area.
murfreesboro.com
Tickets Now on Sale for Zoolumination
Zoolumination tickets are officially on sale! Visit the largest lantern festival in the country this holiday season and be enchanted by mystical beasts, larger-than-life lanterns and more. This event will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk...
Two closed Nashville restaurants could reopen as new concepts
Two restaurants suddenly closed this week in Music City. Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.
Nashville Eatery Named Restaurant Of The Year
The restaurant earned the top spot over other successful restaurants around the country.
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do For Your Weekend, Sept. 15 – 18
Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Cheekwood Harvest. Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 18. Activities...
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
Nashville Parent
Food, Dance and More at Discover Rutherford Festival
The diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Rutherford County residents will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Discover Rutherford food and arts festival, benefiting Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor festival at Discovery Center will feature food, music and...
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
WKRN
Backyard BBQ: 5-swing pergola in Murfreesboro and Philly Cheesesteaks
This week, Danielle Breezy met up with Andrea and Billy Jones in Murfreesboro to join them for a backyard BBQ in probably one of the coolest backyards. Their backyard was equipped with a large, beautiful 5-swing pergola, firepit and swimming pool just perfect for getting together with family and friends.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Carlie Morrison
Carlie Morrison is a family nurse practitioner and owner of Restoration Wellness and Medspa in Lebanon. The practice offers family primary care and urgent care in addition to IV hydration therapy, medical weight loss, hormone replacement, Emsculpt NEO body sculpting and aesthetics.
gcanews.com
Heritage Ball Patron Party
Debbie and Michael W. Smith hosted the Heritage Ball Patron Party at their lovely home, where President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation Bari Beasley announced the ball will be held Saturday, October 1 at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park in Franklin. Also at the party, it was revealed Alma...
Sidelines
A look at Murfreesboro’s new retro sneaker boutique
Story and Photos by DeAngelo Conley | Contributing Writer. Former Middle Tennessee State University student opened a retro sneaker store named “Run It Back,” last month in the Avenue Murfreesboro shopping center. Celebrating their grand opening on Aug. 13, the store mainly sells Michael Jordan retro shoes, Yeezys,...
murfreesborovoice.com
Just Outside of Rutherford County - - Henry Horton State Park Wins Excellence in Interpretation Award
Local residents often take the short drive to Chapel Hill, Tennessee, just past the Eagleville city limits, to visit the award winning Henry Horton State Park. Now, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has honored the state park in Marshall County with the Excellence in Interpretation Award among the 56 Tennessee State Parks. The award is part of the annual Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence.
