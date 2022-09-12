Tokyo Film Festival to Open With Takahisa Zeze’s ‘Fragments of the Last Will,’ Close With Oliver Bill Hermanus’ ‘Living’

A small airport in northern France is to be renamed after the late Queen Elizabeth II.The airport serves Le Touquet – a coastal resort town that has been popular with British royals, aristocrats, and literati for decades.Due to its close proximity to the English Channel, the Touquet-Paris-Plage airport is known as “the most British of French airports”.From 14 October, it will be known as Le Touquet-Paris-Plage Elizabeth II, the town’s local authority announced this week.The Queen herself visited the town with her uncle Edward VIII when she was a young princess in the 1930s.The Prince of Wales, who later became...

