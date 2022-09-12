Tokyo Film Festival to Open With Takahisa Zeze’s ‘Fragments of the Last Will,’ Close With Oliver Bill Hermanus’ ‘Living’

Read full article on original website
Related
Goodbye to the queen: bows, curtsies, even a wave
As each mourner reaches the exit after paying their respects to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, almost nobody can resist taking one last, fleeting look back. - Overwhelming - Amid the dignified silence pervading the cavernous space -- with just muffled sounds of the early morning outside filtering in -- an array of small, poignant performances plays out as people reach the four-step podium and the sovereign's coffin.
U.K.・
India’s Diljit Dosanjh Talks ‘Jogi,’ Netflix Film on 1984 Delhi Riots: ‘There Are Many Untold Stories’
For India in general and the Sikh community in particular, 1984 is a particularly emotive year, including for musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh, the star of Netflix film “Jogi.” In June 1984, the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordered an army operation against separatist militants at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a holy location for Sikhs, that was criticized by many in the community. In October, Gandhi’s Sikh bodyguards assassinated her, leading to ant-Sikh riots across northern India, with the country’s capital Delhi as its epicenter. The happenings of 1984 left deep and enduring scars on the Sikh community...
Princess Haya mourns 'inspiration' Queen Elizabeth
WINDSOR, England, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Princess Haya bint Hussein of Jordan, whose family has enjoyed a long friendship with the British royals, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth as a woman she looked up to for inspiration.
French airport to be renamed after Queen Elizabeth II
A small airport in northern France is to be renamed after the late Queen Elizabeth II.The airport serves Le Touquet – a coastal resort town that has been popular with British royals, aristocrats, and literati for decades.Due to its close proximity to the English Channel, the Touquet-Paris-Plage airport is known as “the most British of French airports”.From 14 October, it will be known as Le Touquet-Paris-Plage Elizabeth II, the town’s local authority announced this week.The Queen herself visited the town with her uncle Edward VIII when she was a young princess in the 1930s.The Prince of Wales, who later became...
Comments / 0