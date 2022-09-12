Read full article on original website
YMCA hosting annual Pier-2-Pier race and Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon this month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is hosting its annual Pier-2-Pier Race and its Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon events this month in Wrightsville Beach. More than 1,200 athletes have registered to participate in these open water swim and triathlon races, which benefit the “Y” programs...
Sokoto House hosts Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–On Friday, a community center in Wilmington kicked off a three-day long event aimed at addressing concerns about race and health equity issues. Sokoto House is located on Dawson Street. The center’s second annual Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit will be held September 16 – September 18. It’s free to attend in person or via Zoom.
Burgaw hosting community clean up day on Saturday
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw is inviting the community to help keep their town clean. A clean up day is being held this Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. It’s part of the NCDOT’s fall litter sweep campaign. The event will kick off...
Foster Family Day being held at The Children’s Museum of Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — October is kicking off with a day of fun at The Children’s Museum of Wilmington. On October 1st from 9:00 am through 12:00 pm, the Museum is hosting Foster Family Day, inviting foster children and their families to visit and explore. It’s an opportunity...
WPD offering students chance for hands-on CSI experience
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department CSI Unit is holding a free event next Thursday for middle and high school students across the Cape Fear. Fingerprinting, ballistics, photography and chemical processing will all be discussed at the event. The event is part of national forensic science week...
Brunswick Little Theater presents ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ next month
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Little Theatre presents Over The River and Through The Woods, directed by John D’Amato, co-directed by Maria-Luisa Winslow. In a press release, a synopsis of the performance was given. “Nick Cristano is living the life of a modern young professional in New York...
Local businesses in Leland collecting donations for pediatric cancer patients
Leland, NC (WWAY)– As September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, several local businesses in Leland are supporting pediatric cancer patients by collecting donations for ‘Brandon’s Battle’. The mother of 18-year-old Brandon, Lisa Gettel, founded the nonprofit ‘Brandon’s Battle’ after her son Brandon lost his battle with...
Oak Island bystanders use recently-installed rescue tubes to save fatigued swimmer
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Less than a month after dozens of water safety stations were installed along Oak Island, one has already been used to rescue a swimmer. Just before 2:00 pm this afternoon, the Oak Island Fire Department, Water Rescue and Police Department responded to the 700 block of W Beach Drive to a report of a beachgoer who had become fatigued and pushed by the wind out into deeper water while boogie boarding.
Annual Dragon Boat Regatta taking place Friday, Saturday in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 8th annual Dragon Boat Regatta festival and race is returning this week. Organizers say the fun will kick off Friday in Carolina Beach at 6:00 pm, with live music scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm. The Friday kickoff party is taking place inside...
Wilmington City Attorney departing in October
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After five years of service to the City of Wilmington, City Attorney John Joye will depart the organization on October 21st for an opportunity in Charlotte. City Council unanimously voted to appoint the 25-year legal veteran as City Attorney in 2017. During his tenure in...
American Legion Post 167 has few months to move due to Pender County’s rapid growth
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – After nearly nine years at its current location, the American Legion Post 167 in Hampstead is looking for a new home. American Legion Post 167 has held all its meetings and events at the building located on Highway 17 since 2014. According to Post...
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
Tourism Board approves $150K grant for Leland amphitheater
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Founder’s Park in Leland is getting an upgrade. The tourism development authority approved a grant contract with the Town of Leland to create an amphitheater inside of the park. However, the $150,000 grant contract will not fully fund the project. According to a...
Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
UPDATE: Leland baby with believed to be first partial heart-transplant in world thriving
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – WWAY caught up with the parents of the Leland baby who is believed to be the first in the world to receive a partial heart transplant to see how they are doing since back from their most recent doctor’s visit. A surgery that changed...
Reaction to Chemours’ scheduled public information sessions on facility expansion
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Chemours wants to expand its manufacturing facility in Bladen County. The company is scheduled to hold two public information meetings to give people an opportunity to learn more about the planned expansion, but some local environment protection organizations are not pleased with the company’s plans.
Recovery continues 4 years after Hurricane Florence in the Cape Fear
CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) —Wednesday marks four years since Hurricane Florence hit Southeastern North Carolina, leaving a trail of damage behind. Some of the hardest hit areas are still picking up the pieces. “I remember as we were leaving, looking back and just seeing the water,” said Brittany...
Crews break ground on Carolina Beach condo destroyed by 2021 fire
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Nearly a year and a half after a massive fire destroyed a condominium in Carolina Beach, crews are finally beginning to rebuild. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning at the Paradise Cove Condominiums to commemorate the long-awaited construction. The blaze occurred in...
DEQ holding Wilmington meeting next month to discuss PFAS in private wells
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is hosting a community information meeting on October 11th to answer questions about PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear. The event will take place at 6:00 pm at Roland-Grise Middle School, located at 4412 Lake Ave in...
Sarah Garner, 27; service held
Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville. Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10,...
