ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sokoto House hosts Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–On Friday, a community center in Wilmington kicked off a three-day long event aimed at addressing concerns about race and health equity issues. Sokoto House is located on Dawson Street. The center’s second annual Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit will be held September 16 – September 18. It’s free to attend in person or via Zoom.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burgaw hosting community clean up day on Saturday

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw is inviting the community to help keep their town clean. A clean up day is being held this Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. It’s part of the NCDOT’s fall litter sweep campaign. The event will kick off...
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Foster Family Day being held at The Children’s Museum of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — October is kicking off with a day of fun at The Children’s Museum of Wilmington. On October 1st from 9:00 am through 12:00 pm, the Museum is hosting Foster Family Day, inviting foster children and their families to visit and explore. It’s an opportunity...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pender County, NC
Government
City
Surf City, NC
Surf City, NC
Government
County
Pender County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD offering students chance for hands-on CSI experience

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department CSI Unit is holding a free event next Thursday for middle and high school students across the Cape Fear. Fingerprinting, ballistics, photography and chemical processing will all be discussed at the event. The event is part of national forensic science week...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local businesses in Leland collecting donations for pediatric cancer patients

Leland, NC (WWAY)– As September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, several local businesses in Leland are supporting pediatric cancer patients by collecting donations for ‘Brandon’s Battle’. The mother of 18-year-old Brandon, Lisa Gettel, founded the nonprofit ‘Brandon’s Battle’ after her son Brandon lost his battle with...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island bystanders use recently-installed rescue tubes to save fatigued swimmer

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Less than a month after dozens of water safety stations were installed along Oak Island, one has already been used to rescue a swimmer. Just before 2:00 pm this afternoon, the Oak Island Fire Department, Water Rescue and Police Department responded to the 700 block of W Beach Drive to a report of a beachgoer who had become fatigued and pushed by the wind out into deeper water while boogie boarding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Mile Walk#The Walk#American
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington City Attorney departing in October

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After five years of service to the City of Wilmington, City Attorney John Joye will depart the organization on October 21st for an opportunity in Charlotte. City Council unanimously voted to appoint the 25-year legal veteran as City Attorney in 2017. During his tenure in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tourism Board approves $150K grant for Leland amphitheater

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Founder’s Park in Leland is getting an upgrade. The tourism development authority approved a grant contract with the Town of Leland to create an amphitheater inside of the park. However, the $150,000 grant contract will not fully fund the project. According to a...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Crews break ground on Carolina Beach condo destroyed by 2021 fire

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Nearly a year and a half after a massive fire destroyed a condominium in Carolina Beach, crews are finally beginning to rebuild. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning at the Paradise Cove Condominiums to commemorate the long-awaited construction. The blaze occurred in...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sarah Garner, 27; service held

Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville. Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10,...
NEWPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy