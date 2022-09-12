Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
I-435 SB closed at Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, due to serious wreck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City have been closed near Gregory Boulevard after a serious crash. Part of northbound I-435 is also closed, however, traffic is able to get through. Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and injuries have been...
flatlandkc.org
Blue Cross and Blue Sheild Moves Headquarters Downtown
Blue Cross Blue Shield is relocating its headquarters and 1,400 employees to occupy an 18-story office tower, company officials announced today. The building is a half-mile north at 14th and Baltimore and was originally intended for Waddell & Reed. The move — long speculated after the Waddell deal collapsed when...
Man dies after getting hit twice on I-70 in Kansas City
A man is dead after getting out of a moving vehicle on I-70 in Kansas City, Missouri, then being hit early Friday morning.
kcur.org
A Kansas City pontoon boat has turned into the 'best front porch' for artists on the Missouri River
Each day thousands of Kansas City commuters drive over the Missouri River, but few have ever taken a boat ride on its waters. Local sculptor and artist Roger MacBride wants to change that. “This my river.” MacBride says. “I share it with others but it's my river, and if you...
KCTV 5
KCMO police department announces street closures for Len Dawson funeral service
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced street closures and parking regulations ahead of Len Dawson’s funeral Friday Sept. 16. Dawson’s funeral service is being held at the Country Club Christian Church at 6101 Ward Parkway on Friday at 11 a.m. Members of the KCPD’s traffic division will be establishing the following closures at 9:30 a.m. to provide proper parking availability and a safer environment for pedestrians.
KMBC.com
Police busy working rash of car burglaries all over Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A consistent rash of car burglaries around the Kansas City area has law enforcement working many cases. Early Tuesday morning, video surveillance showed a woman trying to open vehicle doors on driveways in the upscale Westlake neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. According to KCK police...
KCTV 5
Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
KMBC.com
Fire damages three homes in Kansas City; no one hurt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three houses are damaged after a fire broke out on Van Brunt Boulevard near 28th Street early Thursday morning. Firefighters say the fire started at one home and had spread to the houses on either side of it by the time they arrived at around 6:12 a.m.
Kansas City driver dies after motorcycle crash
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Monday morning crash on West 81 Street and Ward Parkway.
KC Parks and Rec shuts down several fountains early
Kansas City residents who frequent the the city’s many parks may have noticed a few of the 48 fountains have been turned off early.
KMBC.com
Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KMBC.com
For 14 years, one woman was behind thousands of creative signs at a Kansas City Hy-Vee
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Michelle Broils can’t imagine working anywhere other than the Hy-Vee grocery store off Rice Road in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. For 14 years, she said her job has been her joy. “I feel very blessed and have a lot of gratitude to Hy-Vee for...
Man killed while crossing Metropolitan Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas
A man died Wednesday morning after he was struck while crossing Metropolitan Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
kcur.org
Kansas City plant sale underscores importance of native plants to local ecosystem
A local plant sale set for this Saturday aims to promote the use of native plants in home landscaping. The Missouri Prairie Foundation is teaming up with the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center to hold the sale. Seven native plant vendors will be present at the event, selling seeds, wildflowers, trees, grasses and much more.
kcur.org
Kansas City artist paints and paddles his way through the entire length of the Missouri River
Kansas City Art Institute associate professor Steve Snell took a sabbatical this summer to travel the length of the Missouri River, from its headwaters in Three Forks, Montana, to where it meets the Mississippi River in St. Louis, Missouri. While on the river, Snell encountered rough weather, angry cows, swarms...
Four Kansas City gang members convicted of drug conspiracy
Four members of Kansas City street gang 246 were convicted in federal court on several drug-trafficking charges Thursday.
Famed painting rediscovered in Missouri after a century
A German painting from 1899 has resurfaced in Missouri after more than a century.
KCTV 5
Neighbors ask for change after pedestrian is fatally struck at KCK intersection
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died Wednesday after he was struck by a truck at 42nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue. Police said the truck was making a turn and struck an elderly man that had been walking in the crosswalk. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead after failing to stop at a stop sign near on Missouri 291.
KMBC.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by dump truck at Kansas City shopping center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have confirmed a tragic death in Kansas City's Northland. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a dump truck in the early afternoon on Tuesday. The incident occurred at the popular Zona Rosa shopping area, off of Northwest Prairie View Road. The Kansas City,...
