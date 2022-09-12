State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:. The United States disclosed some findings by its intelligence community regarding Russia’s covert financing of foreign political parties and candidates. A senior administration official said Russia has covertly provided more than $300 million to political parties and candidates in dozens of countries since 2014. The State Department has issued a cable to 110 countries sharing the findings and will review steps countries can take to counter Russia's efforts.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO