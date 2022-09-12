Read full article on original website
UN Provides $100 Million to Aid People in 'Forgotten Emergencies'
Geneva — The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, is releasing $100 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to assist millions of people in what it calls “forgotten emergencies.”. OCHA reports money for 11 humanitarian operations in Africa, Asia, the Americas and the...
'Difficult' Discussion on Ukraine Predicted at Biden-Ramaphosa Meeting
Johannesburg, South Africa — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House Friday, with trade, energy, and security all on the agenda. What’s not officially on the program, but will likely be discussed, analysts say, are the two democracies’ differences over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Global Legislators Sound Alarm About China
Washington — As capitals in Central Asia roll out the red carpet for China’s top official this week, a growing network of key lawmakers from 28 nations and the European Union, major powers among them, believe the treatment for President Xi Jinping should be anything but. “The already...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State Department Recap: September 7-14, 2022
State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:. The United States disclosed some findings by its intelligence community regarding Russia’s covert financing of foreign political parties and candidates. A senior administration official said Russia has covertly provided more than $300 million to political parties and candidates in dozens of countries since 2014. The State Department has issued a cable to 110 countries sharing the findings and will review steps countries can take to counter Russia's efforts.
Zelenskyy Hosts EU Leader as Putin, Xi Meet
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hosting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for talks Thursday in Kyiv that von der Leyen said would include “getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession.”. Ukraine applied to join the European Union in late February, days after Russia...
Erdogan, Putin Set to Meet at Eurasian Security Meeting in Signal to West
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to Uzbekistan Thursday to attend a meeting of Eurasian security group, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Erdogan is attending at the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin. The meeting comes as Erdogan's relations with Putin are under growing scrutiny by its Western allies as they seek to tighten sanctions on Russia.
China's Xi Says 'Color Revolutions' Must Be Prevented
Chinese President Xi Jinping called Friday on members of a central Asian regional grouping, which includes Russia and Iran, to work together to prevent “external forces” from promoting what he called "color revolutions" — popular, pro-democracy uprisings in their countries. Xi made the comments in Uzbekistan on...
Kenyan-Made Device Helps Save Premature Babies Born Amid Ukraine War
Russia's war on Ukraine has seen scores of hospitals and clinics bombed, and frequent power cuts that can turn off lifesaving machines. Medical aid groups are using a Kenyan-manufactured breathing device for premature babies that works without electricity, helping save vulnerable newborns in countries affected by conflict. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Camera - Jimmy Makhulo.
US Concerned About Civilians Harmed Inside Armenia
The United States and Russia are calling for restraint as fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan has left about 155 troops dead. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the escalation of decades-old bloodshed between the two former Soviet republics.
Chinese and Russian Leaders Meet in Uzbekistan
Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia met Thursday in Uzbekistan. The two leaders are in the country to attend a meeting of eight Asian leaders. The trip was Xi’s first since the COVID-19 crisis began in early 2020. Many Chinese are not able to travel because of the country’s zero-COVID policy.
Japan Reengaging With Africa in Face of Rising China
Johannesburg, South Africa — Japan is the latest country to try to increase engagement with Africa in the face of China’s massive influence on the continent and amid perceived threats to the international order. There has been a flurry of visits to the continent by top officials this...
Russia-Ukraine war: unclear if Russian forces have ‘reserves or morale’ to defend Luhansk, says UK – live
UK says Russia will stubbornly defend gains in region but may not be able to hold ground in face of concerted Ukrainian assault
Annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization Convenes
The annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit is taking place on September 15 and 16 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and will bring together countries including Russia, China and Iran. It will be Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first international trip since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Putin Says He Understands China Has 'Concerns' About Ukraine 'Crisis'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he understands that China has "questions and concerns" about Moscow's military action in Ukraine, as he held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan. China has publicly adopted a neutral stance on Russia's seven-month invasion, even as Xi has said that one of...
Ukraine War, Energy Issues Muddle Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Efforts
WASHINGTON — Armenia and Azerbaijan appear to have negotiated a cease-fire in the past day, pausing fighting that has reportedly killed more than 170 troops on both sides since fighting erupted earlier this week. Armenian officials announced the cease-fire starting Wednesday in a television broadcast. There has been no...
US Targets Russian Officials and Entities with New Sanctions
The U.S. on Thursday imposed new economic sanctions on an array of Russians, including some that it accused of stealing Ukrainian grain, an official who allegedly has directed the deportation of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, and relatives of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. "The United States continues...
EU Wants to Ensure Independent Media, Tougher Rules for Media Mergers
Media groups seeking to take over smaller rivals will have to make sure that their deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence under draft rules announced by the European Commission on Friday. The Media Freedom Act (MFA) is part of the European Union's strategy to prevent political interference in...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 15
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:45 a.m.: The Wold Bank is willing to provide up to $30 billion to combat global food shortages aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior bank official said Thursday, according to a Reuters report.
With $19.5 Billion Investment, India Joins Global Race to Make Semiconductors
NEW DELHI — India’s ambitions to create a domestic semiconductor manufacturing capability got a boost with this week's announcement of a $ 19.5 billion investment by Taiwanese electronic company Foxconn and local conglomerate Vedanta. The companies will set up manufacturing facilities for producing the chips in Prime Minister...
