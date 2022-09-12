'Lost Restaurants' book explores late, great Portland eateries

Author Theresa Griffin Kennedy writes about 20 establishments, from The Vegetarian Restaurant to Cafe Lena.

Restaurants were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some returned, some went away forever. They could be filed into the "Lost Restaurants" category, of which author Theresa Griffin Kennedy intimately knows after doing about 3 1/2 years of research about favorite eateries of yesteryear in and around Portland.

You know the places — especially you longtime residents. Hear the name, think of visiting. See the menu, remember your favorite. You can smell it, taste it, enjoy it.

Griffin Kennedy knew the list would be very long when she began to write the book "Lost Restaurants of Portland, Oregon." Somehow, and with regret, she had to narrow the list, and 20 of the old favorites make up the final book, which is available for presale and goes on the shelves Sept. 26.

"Most of them are the classic ones that shuttered," said Griffin Kennedy, a Baker native and author of six books, including poetry, short stories, a novel and an anthology.

Griffin Kennedy went into the "Lost Restaurants" project with much enthusiasm, after convincing Arcadia Publishing's The History Press not to do another true crime book. Originally, the publisher wanted her to write a true crime story, as her late friend JD Chandler had done many times. Months went by, but she hadn't started the book, and then told acquisitions editor Laurie Krill that "I didn't want to do it, the subject had been done to death."

Krill said, "Have you thought about doing 'Lost Restaurants of Portland?'" The proverbial lightbulb went on for Griffin Kennedy.

It took a few years, but now it's finished.

"I was able to give each profile the attention it deserved," Griffin Kennedy said. "I wanted to do my very best. I wanted the reader to have a glimpse of the history, do a real investigation."

Restaurants are featured in chronological order.

The first eatery featured is the city's first vegetarian establishment, opened in 1897 and closed in 1909. It was called The Vegetarian Restaurant, opened by Seventh-day Adventist members.

"Even in 1897, Portlanders were thinking about vegetarianism," Griffin Kennedy said.

Other restaurants featured include Manning's Cafe (1916-84), Lotus (1924-2016), Yaw's Top Notch (1926-82), The Monte Carlo (1927-2000), Henry Thiele's (1932-90), Fryer's Quality Pie (1934-92), The River Queen (1962-95), Der Rheinlander (1963-2016) and even DuPay's Drive-In, once located at Southeast Grand Avenue and Holgate Boulevard and owned by the family of her husband, Don DuPay, a former Portland Police Bureau detective.

"The profile I enjoyed writing the most was River Queen," she said. "The history of that boat is fascinating. It had two sister ships. Its legal name was SS Shasta. The River Queen was on the Willamette in Portland; it was demolished in 2018, Scappoose being the last place it was." The River Queen featured every kind of food — salmon, crab, steak dinners. It was owned by Bill Roylance. Before The River Queen, he was a traveling coffee salesman for Boyd's, and supply contact for DuPay's."

Griffin Kennedy did plenty of research, and used quotes from customers, managers and owners. There are some recipes, like Dutch Baby German Pancakes from Henry Thiele's, in the book.

"What makes this book different is I put so much time into it. It took me 3 1/2 years to finish, I didn't want to shortchange the reader," Griffin Kennedy said. "It was all about the reader. I was engaging with residents through the Dead Memories Facebook Page. I wanted to write something that would stand the test of time. The challenge was coming up with information."

The biggest challenge was image collection, she said. Griffin Kennedy wanted to find images for every restaurant; only one could be found for The Vegetarian Restaurant.

She credits four people for helping her with photos: Scott Daniels from the Oregon Historical Society, collector Thomas Robinson, Joel Hamberg helping with Der Rheinlander items and Scott Allen Tice, who improved photo quality for use in the book.

"Looking at the book, I'm just really proud of it. It is a good book," she said. "I initially wanted to include 35 restaurants. Then I realized I couldn't do it. Not enough info. It would have been twice as long. There are probably 35-40 really good restaurants that I couldn't do."

Griffin Kennedy's next project isn't too different from "Lost Restaurants." It's "Lost Bars and Taverns of Portland." She and her husband have been working on the book together.

"I actually have an outline for it, and a great list of about 30 places (so far)," she said. "These are really unique."

"Lost Restaurants of Portland, Oregon" ($23.99, Arcadia Publishing), by Theresa Griffin Kennedy

Here are restaurants featured:

The Vegetarian Restaurant, 1897-1909

Manning's Cafe, 1916-84

Lotus Cardroom and Cafe, 1924-2016

Yaw's Top Notch, 1926-82

The Monte Carlo, 1927-2000

Henry Thiele's Restaurant, 1932-90

The Georgian Room, 1933-2005

Fryer's Quality Pie, 1934-92

The Chocolate Lounge/Orange Slice, 1937-86

Waddles Coffee Shop, 1938-2004

DuPay's Drive-In Restaurant, 1954-62

The Hollywood Burger Bar, 1954-2015

Sambo's Restaurant, 1957-81

Club 21, 1958-2017

The Burger Barn, 1959-94

The Barbary Coast/Hoyt Hotel, 1962-72

The River Queen, 1962-95

Der Rheinlander Restaurant 1963-2016

Old Wives' Tales Restaurant, 1980-2014

Cafe Lena, 1991-2001

{loadposition sub-article-02}