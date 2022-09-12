ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

'Lost Restaurants' book explores late, great Portland eateries

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mX1WH_0hrfoKp400 Author Theresa Griffin Kennedy writes about 20 establishments, from The Vegetarian Restaurant to Cafe Lena.

Restaurants were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some returned, some went away forever. They could be filed into the "Lost Restaurants" category, of which author Theresa Griffin Kennedy intimately knows after doing about 3 1/2 years of research about favorite eateries of yesteryear in and around Portland.

You know the places — especially you longtime residents. Hear the name, think of visiting. See the menu, remember your favorite. You can smell it, taste it, enjoy it.

Griffin Kennedy knew the list would be very long when she began to write the book "Lost Restaurants of Portland, Oregon." Somehow, and with regret, she had to narrow the list, and 20 of the old favorites make up the final book, which is available for presale and goes on the shelves Sept. 26.

"Most of them are the classic ones that shuttered," said Griffin Kennedy, a Baker native and author of six books, including poetry, short stories, a novel and an anthology.

Griffin Kennedy went into the "Lost Restaurants" project with much enthusiasm, after convincing Arcadia Publishing's The History Press not to do another true crime book. Originally, the publisher wanted her to write a true crime story, as her late friend JD Chandler had done many times. Months went by, but she hadn't started the book, and then told acquisitions editor Laurie Krill that "I didn't want to do it, the subject had been done to death."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1Khn_0hrfoKp400 Krill said, "Have you thought about doing 'Lost Restaurants of Portland?'" The proverbial lightbulb went on for Griffin Kennedy.

It took a few years, but now it's finished.

"I was able to give each profile the attention it deserved," Griffin Kennedy said. "I wanted to do my very best. I wanted the reader to have a glimpse of the history, do a real investigation."

Restaurants are featured in chronological order.

The first eatery featured is the city's first vegetarian establishment, opened in 1897 and closed in 1909. It was called The Vegetarian Restaurant, opened by Seventh-day Adventist members.

"Even in 1897, Portlanders were thinking about vegetarianism," Griffin Kennedy said.

Other restaurants featured include Manning's Cafe (1916-84), Lotus (1924-2016), Yaw's Top Notch (1926-82), The Monte Carlo (1927-2000), Henry Thiele's (1932-90), Fryer's Quality Pie (1934-92), The River Queen (1962-95), Der Rheinlander (1963-2016) and even DuPay's Drive-In, once located at Southeast Grand Avenue and Holgate Boulevard and owned by the family of her husband, Don DuPay, a former Portland Police Bureau detective.

"The profile I enjoyed writing the most was River Queen," she said. "The history of that boat is fascinating. It had two sister ships. Its legal name was SS Shasta. The River Queen was on the Willamette in Portland; it was demolished in 2018, Scappoose being the last place it was." The River Queen featured every kind of food — salmon, crab, steak dinners. It was owned by Bill Roylance. Before The River Queen, he was a traveling coffee salesman for Boyd's, and supply contact for DuPay's."

Griffin Kennedy did plenty of research, and used quotes from customers, managers and owners. There are some recipes, like Dutch Baby German Pancakes from Henry Thiele's, in the book.

"What makes this book different is I put so much time into it. It took me 3 1/2 years to finish, I didn't want to shortchange the reader," Griffin Kennedy said. "It was all about the reader. I was engaging with residents through the Dead Memories Facebook Page. I wanted to write something that would stand the test of time. The challenge was coming up with information."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hrfoKp400

The biggest challenge was image collection, she said. Griffin Kennedy wanted to find images for every restaurant; only one could be found for The Vegetarian Restaurant.

She credits four people for helping her with photos: Scott Daniels from the Oregon Historical Society, collector Thomas Robinson, Joel Hamberg helping with Der Rheinlander items and Scott Allen Tice, who improved photo quality for use in the book.

"Looking at the book, I'm just really proud of it. It is a good book," she said. "I initially wanted to include 35 restaurants. Then I realized I couldn't do it. Not enough info. It would have been twice as long. There are probably 35-40 really good restaurants that I couldn't do."

Griffin Kennedy's next project isn't too different from "Lost Restaurants." It's "Lost Bars and Taverns of Portland." She and her husband have been working on the book together.

"I actually have an outline for it, and a great list of about 30 places (so far)," she said. "These are really unique."

"Lost Restaurants of Portland, Oregon" ($23.99, Arcadia Publishing), by Theresa Griffin Kennedy

Here are restaurants featured:

The Vegetarian Restaurant, 1897-1909

Manning's Cafe, 1916-84

Lotus Cardroom and Cafe, 1924-2016

Yaw's Top Notch, 1926-82

The Monte Carlo, 1927-2000

Henry Thiele's Restaurant, 1932-90

The Georgian Room, 1933-2005

Fryer's Quality Pie, 1934-92

The Chocolate Lounge/Orange Slice, 1937-86

Waddles Coffee Shop, 1938-2004

DuPay's Drive-In Restaurant, 1954-62

The Hollywood Burger Bar, 1954-2015

Sambo's Restaurant, 1957-81

Club 21, 1958-2017

The Burger Barn, 1959-94

The Barbary Coast/Hoyt Hotel, 1962-72

The River Queen, 1962-95

Der Rheinlander Restaurant 1963-2016

Old Wives' Tales Restaurant, 1980-2014

Cafe Lena, 1991-2001

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theoldmotor.com

1940s Vintage Street Scenes in Portland Oregon

Today we have a pair of vintage street scenes taken in Portland, OR, dating back to the 1940s. The lead image and the enlargeable version of it below dates to 1946 and is a view looking north on SW 6th Ave (State RT 99), from Washington St. Note the rare 1939 Lincoln Zephyr on the far-left and the road signs on the lamp post in front of “Rich’s Cigar” shop.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Remembering longtime Portland Tribune sports editor Steve Brandon

The man who ran the Tribune sports department from its inception into 2020 touched countless livesThe text message could come at any time: "QC?" It meant Steve Brandon wanted to have a "quick call" to discuss a story idea, ask how an interview went, or just make sure we were on the same page about what I was working on for the next edition of the Portland Tribune. As I type these words, in fact, I can hear Steve suggesting in his friendly, gentle voice that I get to the heart of whatever subject I was writing about. But, I...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Scappoose, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
sunset.com

This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records

When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Poetry#Food Drink#Arcadia Publishing
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

New CEO Marilyn Clint was born to be a Rose Festival champion

She had been chief operating officer for many years, and assumes position vacated by Jeff Curtis.The roots of Marilyn Clint's lifelong love for the Rose Festival grew even before she watched her first parade. Actually, Clint was born into adoration for the Rose Festival. Her mother moved to Portland from Minnesota, and "like so many transplants, she grabbed ahold of the Rose Festival as something that she could love, to help make Portland her hometown. She embraced it wholeheartedly. Even before I was born my older sister was a junior princess." Then, another twist of fate happened to Clint in...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
idesignarch.com

Private Lakefront Paradise with Beautiful Backyard Oasis

Located on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this exquisite lakeside home is a private paradise with stunning panoramic southern views. The luxury home features a gated courtyard, lakeside swimming pool and a boat house under the terrace. All the main rooms take full advantage of the breathtaking views...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

PDX Constructing Massive Nine Acre Wooden Roof

PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the media were invited to see the progress on the latest construction project at PDX. A massive nine acre wooden roof is finally being moved in sections from the construction area to the Portland International Airport terminal three-quarters of a mile away. Each 600...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant

Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy