Smile, giggle, laugh: CoHo Clown Festival debuts

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
5 days ago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FB4mu_0hrfoHAt00 CoHo Clown Cohort, created by the late Philip Cuomo, developed the Sept. 16-Oct. 9 celebration of all things happy.

If, perhaps, our world doesn't have enough smiles and laughter these days, some change of mood and attitude could be in store for people who attend the first CoHo Clown Festival.

CoHo Productions presents the extravaganza that celebrates physical comedy, movement arts, humor and fringe performance, Sept. 16-Oct. 9 at CoHo Theatre.

Although in its infancy, the festival promises to bring in acts from near and far with the goal of embracing the entire clown community and center CoHo as a home to clowns from all walks of life.

The late Philip Cuomo headed the CoHo Clown Cohort program, which incorporates comedy actors from local companies, and he and the CoHo team had dreams of putting on a circus and using its space at 2257 N.W. Raleigh St. as a hub. The idea has evolved into what has become the first CoHo Clown Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q42qw_0hrfoHAt00 "Philip always wanted to advance the clown work being done, even shifting it to being his full-time focus," said Sascha Blocker, who, along with Emily June Newton, have been with Clown Cohort from the start. Cuomo worked with Phil Johnson of CoHo on the idea of a festival before the COVID-19 pandemic, during the lockdown and before Cuomo's sickness worsened, Newton added. Cuomo died in February after battling cancer.

With people like Blocker and Newton, the dream has come to fruition.

Circus clowns, theatrical clowns, birthday clowns — "even within the clown community, there are different styles of clown," Newton said, "and CoHo wants to embrace them all."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hrfoHAt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JA8G9_0hrfoHAt00 The CoHo Clown Festival lineup:

• Opening Follies: Clown Dance Ritual, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. It's a free social hour followed by Blocker leading attendees in Cuomo's Clown Dance Ritual.

"He'd always warm up student with a dance," Newton said. "It's physically engaging and warming up the body, accessing play and pushing physically in theater and clown work."

• CoHo Clown Parade, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Participants don red noses, goof off and generally have a good time as they march around Slabtown.

• Clown As Protest: Build a Bougie, 7 p.m and 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17. A troupe of "hate-able" clowns evolve into their worst but entertaining selves in a game show spectacular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIPsA_0hrfoHAt00 • "Mind Blown," 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. From theater group Box of Clowns, it follows two artists as they laugh in the face of death while going on a watch-melting journey through their own bizarre dreams.

• "Big Baby," 7 p.m. Sept. 23-24. Do you have what it takes to take care of a baby? It's a show, by "grown-adult woman" Newton, inspired by HBO's "The Rehearsal."

• "A Grave Mistake," 8 p.m. Sept. 24, 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Amica Hunter and David Cantor, who make up A Little Bit Off, present a show about two ruffians running spooky scams to make a buck.

• Clown Workshop: Introduction To Clown, 2-5 p.m. Sept. 25. Wannabe clowns, come one and come all. Blocker and Newton put on a crash course of Clown 101, starting with a simple red nose, the smallest mask of all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuGvq_0hrfoHAt00 Newton doesn't do the red nose thing often, but Blocker does.

"It sits on your nose but reveals your face behind the red nose," Blocker said. "The face and your whole physicality has to support that tiny mask on the nose. It's being open and vulnerable and sharing your state with the audience."

• "Jouissance: A Movement Piece," 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Presented by Jordan Kriston and Chenise Crockette, it's a duet that explores movement that brings joy to their bodies, allowing them to share joy through performance.

• "The Nancy Boys: Mystery Detectives," 9 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Husband team Nick and Justin Condon used their campy narrative to develop the skit in which they solve mysteries through improvisation and clues discovered along with the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16m4Zc_0hrfoHAt00 • CoHo Clown Cohort Presents: Live Devise, 6 p.m. Oct. 2. Blocker and Newton lead the audience in helping create the CoHo Clown Cohort's next show. There'll be structured improvisation, suggestions from the audience and "in the moment" bits.

The previous shows were "Witch Hunt," "Philip's Glass Menagerie," and "Beethoven & Chopin Meet the Bride of Frankenstein," a monster-hunter bromance show.

• Teatro Pachuco does three shows, combining the elements of silent film and European clown and distills it with the passion of the Mexican-American culture. They include: "A Knock at the Door," 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Oct. 6-9, which takes place between dream and reality for two characters inspired by silent cinema and Rene Magritte paintings; "Coup De Foudre," 7 p.m. Oct. 7, a love story between two men and their old suitcases, fake mustaches and rubber chickens; "A Walk on the Wild Side," 6 p.m. Oct. 8, a show in which the audience is asked to follow a 3-meter-tall lovable giant through the streets of Portland, and the night also includes skits "The Saxophone Man," "Storm" and "Le Contraire de Un."

Needless to say, the folks organizing the CoHo Clown Festival are pretty excited about its potential.

These are people dedicated to being a clown — and not just the red nose, fuzzy hair, face paint and big feet kind. Clowning is a life, or a lifestyle; it's why clowns and the people who play them are meant to put smiles on faces.

"Clowning is about sharing with the audience and being willing to do the moments of delight and failure," Blocker said. "When I experience joy as a clown, I'm floating in crowds and act like I can go to a transformative place not grounded in reality. So truthful and playful."

Said Newton: "The things that stand out for me in my clown work is connection with an audience, presence, availability to be in conversation with the audience. 'We're in this room and you're watching me perform, but you're part of the experience.' You also have to have a pretty skewed sense of humor."

The CoHo Clown Festival is a nice way to honor Cuomo.

"Philip just had such a zest for life," Blocker said. "He was really into building the clown community."

Tickets for CoHo Clown Festival events at CoHo Theater, 2257 N.W. Raleigh St., are on a sliding scale. Festival passes, $50-$200, are available.

For more: www.cohoproductions.org.

