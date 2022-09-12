ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs take on the Mets after McKinstry’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Chicago Cubs (58-82, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (89-52, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (0-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (13-7, 3.24 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -289, Cubs +234; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets after Zach McKinstry had four hits against the Giants on Sunday.

New York is 46-23 in home games and 89-52 overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 145 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Chicago is 28-40 in road games and 58-82 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams square off Monday for the fifth time this season. The Mets are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil ranks 10th on the Mets with a .322 batting average, and has 36 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 31 walks and 57 RBI. Eduardo Escobar is 16-for-35 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner is seventh on the Cubs with a .291 batting average, and has 21 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 49 RBI. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-39 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .255 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Nelson Velazquez: day-to-day (illness), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Alvarez has 3 HRs, Astros down A's to clinch playoff berth

HOUSTON (AP) — Ace Justin Verlander had just wrapped up another strong start and was in the dugout in the fifth inning when Yordan Alvarez launched his third monster home run of the night for the Houston Astros. The cameras panned to Verlander, eyes wide as he admired his teammate’s handiwork. “It’s pretty cool when a major league player can make other major league players be in awe,” Verlander said. “It’s not something that happens all too often. And that was kind of one of those moments where everybody is just like: ‘My goodness.’ It’s just incredible what he’s able to do.” Alvarez homered in his first three at-bats, Verlander threw five hitless innings in his return from the injured list and the Astros clinched a postseason berth with a 5-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Brewers rally from five runs down to beat Yankees 7-6

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell is delivering a flair for the dramatic early in his major league career. Mitchell hit a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees 7-6 on Friday night. Mitchell is batting just .182 since making his debut in late August, but he frequently has delivered in clutch situations such as this one. “Those types of moments are things you’ve been working for your whole entire life as a kid,” Mitchell said. “I’m just thankful to be in that moment and have that opportunity to help the team.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Trout homers for 8th time in 10 games, Angels beat M's 8-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout homered for the eighth time in 10 games and the Los Angeles Angels tripped up the Seattle Mariners’ AL wild-card run with an 8-7 victory Friday night that ended a four-game losing streak. Trout homered in seven straight games, one shy of the big league record, before failing to hit one Tuesday and Wednesday at Cleveland. He put the Angels ahead 5-3 when he led off the fifth with his 36th home run of the season, tying an Angel Stadium record by homering in a fifth straight home game. Seattle (80-63) dropped a game behind Toronto (82-63) for the top AL wild card and remained a half-game in front of Tampa Bay (80-64), which is in the third and last wild-card spot. “We have 19 (games to go) and you’re not going to win every one,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We’re better than what we played tonight, we know that. But we did do a lot of good things offensively and we will continue to do that in this series.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego’s blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high seven innings and the Padres cruised to a 12-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. San Diego stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final NL wild card playoff spot. The Brewers rallied to beat the Yankees 7-6 earlier Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

