Cooler conditions, sunny afternoons expected this weekend in SoCal
Southern California this weekend can expect cooler conditions as mild temperatures remain in the region.
The Weather Channel
Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos
Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
Dozens of drivers trapped by mudslides as heavy rain, flash floods soak California
Over 50 people were rescued over the weekend after getting trapped in mudslides triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Kay in Southern California. After Kay made landfall Thursday on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, it drenched parts of Southern California with punishing winds and record rainfall. Kay downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday and to a post-tropical cyclone Friday evening.
NBC Los Angeles
Flood Watches and Warnings Issued for SoCal Mountains and Deserts
Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday in parts of Southern California due to the remnants of a tropical storm that moved up the Baja California coast over the weekend. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 4:30 p.m. The National Weather...
KTLA.com
Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists
Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
Remnants of Kay brings another chance of thunderstorms, flood watch to SoCal
Remnants of former Hurricane Kay brought heavy rain to Southern California Sunday and forecasters say that another chance of thunderstorms is on tap for Monday. A flood watch was issued through Monday evening for the Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Palmdale, Lancaster, Acton, Mount Pinos, […]
foxla.com
VIDEO: Family rescued from flood waters on side of San Bernardino road
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Body camera footage from over the weekend shows the moments when San Bernardino Police officers rescued a family of three from floodwaters on the side of a road in the city. In the video, multiple officers can be seen dragging and grabbing a woman under the...
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
Flash flooding cancels classes at Cal State San Bernardino
While Tropical Storm Kay may be gone, her impact still lingers. California State University, San Bernardino was shut down today after a flash flood brought in debris and flooded buildings on campus. "It certainly is unusual for weather in Southern California to close down a university," said National Weather Service meteorologist Brandt Maxwell. CSUSB students were told not to return to class on Monday after a flash flood damaged the library and the basketball arena, the latter of which had just installed new floors. University officials closed the San Bernardino and Palm Desert campuses as crews removed debris and water from the buildings. "I didn't even know it rained that much up there," said one student-athlete. "I was kind of surprised."Maxwell said there was a chance of thunderstorms in the San Bernardino Mountains near the campus. "There is a chance of more thunderstorms in the area close to CSUSB," he said. "And if thunderstorms form there, there will be more heavy rain that could cause flash flooding."The extent of the damage is still being determined and university officials hope to reopen the school by tomorrow.
Santa Clarita Radio
Drivers Trapped By Flash Floods, Mudslides On Roadways North Of Santa Clarita
The rural communities north of the Santa Clarita Valley, including Lake Hughes and Green Valley, were struck by a deluge of rain on Sunday night that brought flash floods and mudslides, trapping drivers and emergency responders alike. A fast-moving flood of water and mud trapped nearly a dozen vehicles, as...
kclu.org
Remnants of Hurricane Kay still impacting parts of Tri-Counties
The remnants of a hurricane which created some rain, and thunderstorms in parts of the Tri-Counties over the weekend are still impacting parts of the region. There's still some thunderstorm activity in Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains. There's a flash flood warning in effect for the mountain areas through 10 p.m. Monday, with the potential for locally heavy rainfall.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
More thick smoke expected from Mosquito Fire; Thunderstorms possible Sunday, Monday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Cooler temperatures and higher humidity assisted with moderating some activity on the Mosquito Fire on Saturday but air quality in the Lake Tahoe Basin is “unhealthy-to-hazardous” Sunday morning. The Mosquito Fire, burning brush and timber in steep, rugged terrain near Oxbow Reservoir,...
nypressnews.com
More rain expected across Southern California
There could be isolated thunderstorms in parts of the region. CBSLA’s Tina Patel reports from Cypress.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: See a Helicopter Pilot's View of the Fairview Fire at Night
Firefighters attacking California's largest wildfire of the year provided a striking view of the fire from a water-dropping helicopter during a night-time run. Glowing instrument panels and the pilot's view of the Fairview Fire can be seen in the video posted Sunday by CAL FIRE. At first, the brush fire appears as an orange glow in the distance before the switched to night-flying technology in preparation for a water drop.
Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide
Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes. Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents.
nypressnews.com
Wildfire near Hemet becomes California’s largest blaze and Tropical Storm Kay could make things worse
The wildfire raging near Hemet has burned 27,463 acres and is only 5% contained as of Friday morning, and fire officials worry strong winds and storms from Tropical Storm Kay could further intensify California’s largest blaze of the year — and bring the added danger of flooding and lightning to the area.
Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
Helicopter Responding to Fairview Fire in California Crashes, Pilot and Two Fire Personnel Injured
A helicopter responding to the Fairview wildfire near Hemet, California crashed in Banning, CA on Saturday. The crash left three people injured: two fire personnel and the pilot. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene near the Banning Airport. Apparently, the helicopter was attempting to land at the airport when it crashed.
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
The heat wave is ending with some rare September rain, courtesy of Tropical Storm Kay.
