ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos

Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Dozens of drivers trapped by mudslides as heavy rain, flash floods soak California

Over 50 people were rescued over the weekend after getting trapped in mudslides triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Kay in Southern California. After Kay made landfall Thursday on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, it drenched parts of Southern California with punishing winds and record rainfall. Kay downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday and to a post-tropical cyclone Friday evening.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Flood Watches and Warnings Issued for SoCal Mountains and Deserts

Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday in parts of Southern California due to the remnants of a tropical storm that moved up the Baja California coast over the weekend. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 4:30 p.m. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
City
Lake Hughes, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
KTLA

Remnants of Kay brings another chance of thunderstorms, flood watch to SoCal

Remnants of former Hurricane Kay brought heavy rain to Southern California Sunday and forecasters say that another chance of thunderstorms is on tap for Monday. A flood watch was issued through Monday evening for the Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Palmdale, Lancaster, Acton, Mount Pinos, […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Mudslide#Cnn#Kcal Kcbs#Cable News Network Inc#Warner
CBS LA

Flash flooding cancels classes at Cal State San Bernardino

While Tropical Storm Kay may be gone, her impact still lingers. California State University, San Bernardino was shut down today after a flash flood brought in debris and flooded buildings on campus. "It certainly is unusual for weather in Southern California to close down a university," said National Weather Service meteorologist Brandt Maxwell. CSUSB students were told not to return to class on Monday after a flash flood damaged the library and the basketball arena, the latter of which had just installed new floors. University officials closed the San Bernardino and Palm Desert campuses as crews removed debris and water from the buildings. "I didn't even know it rained that much up there," said one student-athlete. "I was kind of surprised."Maxwell said there was a chance of thunderstorms in the San Bernardino Mountains near the campus. "There is a chance of more thunderstorms in the area close to CSUSB," he said. "And if thunderstorms form there, there will be more heavy rain that could cause flash flooding."The extent of the damage is still being determined and university officials hope to reopen the school by tomorrow. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
kclu.org

Remnants of Hurricane Kay still impacting parts of Tri-Counties

The remnants of a hurricane which created some rain, and thunderstorms in parts of the Tri-Counties over the weekend are still impacting parts of the region. There's still some thunderstorm activity in Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains. There's a flash flood warning in effect for the mountain areas through 10 p.m. Monday, with the potential for locally heavy rainfall.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: See a Helicopter Pilot's View of the Fairview Fire at Night

Firefighters attacking California's largest wildfire of the year provided a striking view of the fire from a water-dropping helicopter during a night-time run. Glowing instrument panels and the pilot's view of the Fairview Fire can be seen in the video posted Sunday by CAL FIRE. At first, the brush fire appears as an orange glow in the distance before the switched to night-flying technology in preparation for a water drop.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide

Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes.  Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents. 
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy