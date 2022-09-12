Blossoms and Breeze Opening Reception at La Playa Gallery. La Jolla’s La Playa Gallery current exhibition Blossoms and Breeze, opened earlier this month, captures various artists' views on the intersection of humanity and nature. This exhibition includes several local artists like oil painters Rebecca Noelle and Cathy Carey, mixed media painter Cate Dudley, sculptor Jon Koehler and potter Maureen Raheja. The opening reception for the exhibition will be held from 5-8 p.m. this Friday, September 16. The exhibition will continue through October 25 and is free to the public. | 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO