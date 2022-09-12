Read full article on original website
Partying for a Purpose Rockstar Party presented by Batta | Fulkerson and hosted by Cliff Thomas and Melissa Callahan
You are invited to the Partying for a Purpose Rockstar Party presented by Batta | Fulkerson and hosted by Cliff Thomas and Melissa Callahan to benefit the It's All About the Kids® Foundation. Get your tickets before we sell out!. The gorgeous Crosby Estates home will be transformed into...
7 Mile Kitchen Restaurant Introduces Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays Happy Hour Series
Calling all wine lovers, starting Wednesday, September 7, 7 Mile Kitchen restaurant in Carlsbad will be hosting weekly Wine Down Wednesdays events. Guests can enjoy wine specials, including $2 off glasses of wine and half off select bottles from 5pm to 10pm. The restaurant will also be featuring live music...
8 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: Sept 15–18
Blossoms and Breeze Opening Reception at La Playa Gallery. La Jolla’s La Playa Gallery current exhibition Blossoms and Breeze, opened earlier this month, captures various artists' views on the intersection of humanity and nature. This exhibition includes several local artists like oil painters Rebecca Noelle and Cathy Carey, mixed media painter Cate Dudley, sculptor Jon Koehler and potter Maureen Raheja. The opening reception for the exhibition will be held from 5-8 p.m. this Friday, September 16. The exhibition will continue through October 25 and is free to the public. | 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla.
