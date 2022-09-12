ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘The Devil’s Promise’: Tony Jordan & Colin Teague Combine On Latest Big-Budget Saudi Arabian TV Series

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Lauded British screenwriter Tony Jordan and BAFTA nominee Colin Teague have combined on The Devil’s Promise, the latest big-budget TV series to come from Saudi Arabia’s MBC Studios .

The pair have written and directed respectively and Hitch star Paula Patton is starring as the nation continues to ramp up its TV offering.

Airing on streamer Shahid VIP later this month, the show follows Ibrahim, who secures a gigantic project to redevelop a Cairo slum on the day is his wife is diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor. Refusing to accept the prognosis, Ibrahim tries everything in his power to save her, including promising his soul to Iblis, AKA the devil, after his death.

The show stars Patton along with Amr Youssef, Aïcha Ben Ahmed, Fathy Abdel Wahab, Yaqoub Alfarhan, Ahmed Magdy, Ahmed Al Refaei, Mohamed Yousry, Mohamed Marzban, Khaled Kamal, Moataz Hisham, Mourad Makram, Amr Gamal, Nelly Karim, and the late Maha Abou Ouf.

Jordan and Being Human director Teague also combined on last year’s Saudi show Rashash , which told the true story of a Saudi bandit, drug trafficker and murderer who terrorized the local population in the 1970s and 1980s

Worldwide distribution of The Devil’s Promise outside MENA will be handled by MBC Studios’ sales team including Katrina Neylon and Ronda Elbanna.

MBC recently launched production on Rise of the Witches, the nation’s biggest show to date featuring local cast and crew.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview

The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Experiment’: Rhona Mitra, Famke Janssen & Stefanie Martini Lead Sci-Fi Horror Filming At UK’s Rebellion Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Rhona Mitra (Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans), Famke Janssen (X-Men) and Stefani Martin (The Last Kingdom) have been set to star in sci-fi action horror movie The Experiment, which is underway at Rebellion Studios in the UK. Set in 2080 in a world recovering from catastrophic nuclear war, The Experiment follows an elite spec-ops team, led by Captain Ava Stone (Mitra), sent on a rescue mission into a top secret military research facility after a rogue employee takes a group of scientists hostage. The project marks the first for action label Action Xtreme, the genre division of UK arthouse producer-distributor Sovereign...
MOVIES
Deadline

Andrew Barth Feldman To Star Opposite Jennifer Lawrence In Sony R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

EXCLUSIVE: Broadway and Disney+ actor Andrew Barth Feldman has landed what we hear is a big role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the Sony Pictures’ R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. The logline is being kept secret, except that we know it’s being described as an R-rated comedy with a heart, directed by Gene Stupnitsky. He directed the box office’s last great money-making bawdy comedy, that being pre-pandemic Universal’s Good Boys, which grossed over $111M WW. Sony has set a June 16, 2023 release for the movie which was written by Stupnitsky with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hilary Swank Stays Mum On Possible ‘Cobra Kai’ Appearance; Reveals Why She Returned To TV For’ Alaska Daily’ —TCA

Cobra Kai fans have been asking for the past two seasons whether or not an appearance from Hilary Swank, reprising the role of Julie Pierce from The Next Karate Kid, could be in the cards. Following the release of the hit Netflix series’ fifth season with no Swank in sight, the speculation continues. Swank addressed whether or not she’s keen to return to the Miyagi-verse while promoting her upcoming ABC series, Alaska Daily during the show’s TCA presentation on Wednesday. “I was told that I’m supposed to only keep it to Alaska Daily, so I guess that question is for another time,”...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Patton
Person
Tony Jordan
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Nelly Karim
Deadline

Tanner Stine, Kaylee Bryant, Justin Long, Ali Larter & More Set For Supernatural Horror ‘Spin The Bottle’ From Director Gavin Wiesen

EXCLUSIVE: Tanner Stine (Impulse) and Kaylee Bryant (Legacies) will lead the supernatural horror Spin the Bottle from director Gavin Wiesen (The Art of Getting By), with Justin Long (Barbarian) and Ali Larter (The Rookie) to play supporting roles. The recently wrapped film written by John Cregan centers on a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famed party game Spin the Bottle in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place. Christopher Ammanuel (Black Lightning), Ryan Whitney (Reagan), Angela Halili (American Horror Stories), Samantha Cormier (Legion), Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jesse Powell Dies: R&B Singer Of Hit ’90s Ballad “You” Was 51

Jesse Powell, the R&B singer whose hit 1996 ballad “You” rose to the upper reaches of the music charts upon its rerelease in 1999, has died at age 51. His death was announced last night by his sister, Grammy winner Tamara Powell, who said her brother passed away peacefully at his home in Hollywood. No cause of death was given, but unconfirmed reports suggest cardiac arrest. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery A native of Gary, Indiana, Powell was the brother of singing duo Trina & Tamara, and at age 23 had his own hit song in “You,” which reached No....
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
Deadline

Halle Bailey Is “Truly In Awe” As Black Girls React To ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser

Halle Bailey is the star of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. A teaser for the film directed by Rob Marshall was released during the D23 Expo and the reactions have been outstanding. Parents have recorded their kids reacting to the short clip of Bailey singing “Part of Your World.” The trend that went viral on TikTok features Black girls watching the video and being surprised when seeing Bailey’s skin tone. “She’s brown like me,” one girl said. The reactions have moved people on social media showcasing that representation matters. Many fans started tagging Bailey and she ended up retweeting one of the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Devil#Saudi Arabian Tv Series#British#Bafta#Rashash#1980s Worldwide
Deadline

Irene Papas Dies: ‘Zorba The Greek’, ‘Guns Of Navarone’ & ‘Z’ Actress Was 93

Irene Papas, the Greek actress who starred in such films as The Guns of Navarone, Z, Zorba the Greek and dozens of other films, playing opposite many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, died Wednesday in her hometown of Chilimodion. She was 93. No cause of death was given, but Papas was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the mid-2010s. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Minister Lina G. Mendoni said in a statement. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022:...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Skydance & Matthew McConaughey Scrap ‘Dallas Sting’ Pic Six Weeks From Production Start Following Misconduct Investigation Into Aspects Of Girls Soccer Tale

The Rocky-esque fact-based women’s soccer film Dallas Sting has been abruptly scrapped six weeks from start of production. Full details weren’t yet forthcoming, but pic was scrapped over an impropriety that Skydance and the producers were made aware of. After they investigated, the allegations were serious enough to get them to pull out of the movie. Also out is Matthew McConaughey who was set to star as the coach of a  group of Dallas high school girls who headed to China in 1984 and beat some of the best women’s teams from China, Australia and Italy. Kaitlyn Dever was set...
SOCCER
Deadline

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow And Kaitlan Collins To Anchor New CNN Morning Show

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins will anchor CNN’s new morning show, set to debut later this year with a new name, format and set. The retooled show has been a top priority of CNN’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who started in May. Lemon will end his nightly Don Lemon Tonight to host the new morning show. Harlow will switch from her 9-11 a.m. slot to join the show, and Collins, who has been the network’s chief White House correspondent, will serve as co-anchor and chief correspondent on the program. Collins will leave her role and move to New York,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’ Rounds Out Cast With Fionnula Flanagan, 10 Others

EXCLUSIVE: The Francis Lawrence-directed feature adaptation of the Suzanne Collins prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has added 11 actors in its final casting round. This includes Tony Award nominee Fionnula Flanagan, who’ll play Grandma’am, young Coriolanus Snow’s (Tom Blyth) strict grandmother. Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, the 18-year-old is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a postwar Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Saudi Arabia
Deadline

Dave Bautista’s Dogbone Entertainment Signs First-Look Movie Deal With FilmNation’s Production Label Infrared

EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation Entertainment’s (Arrival) newly launched film production label Infrared has signed a first-look movie production deal with Dave Bautista’s (Guardians Of The Galaxy) recently formed Dogbone Entertainment. Infrared, led by President of Production Drew Simon, and Dogbone Entertainment, run by Bautista, will focus on developing and producing features, many of which Bautista will act in and produce. The deal was done by FilmNation Entertainment EVP of Business & Legal Affairs Alison Cohen and by CAA, manager Jonathan Meisner and Karl Austen on behalf of Dogbone Entertainment. Simon and Bautista previously collaborated on My Spy while Simon was at STX, and FilmNation is handling international sales on Paul...
NFL
Deadline

Phil Tippett’s Experimental Animated Feature ‘Mad God’ Sells To Key International Territories

EXCLUSIVE: Tippett Studio and Ultra 8 Pictures today announced that Phil Tippett’s directing feature debut Mad God has sold to a host of key international territories following a theatrical run in the US. The film has sold to King Records for Japan, Carlotta Films for France, Plaion Pictures for Germany and Italy, and Njuta Films & Night Visions Distribution for Scandinavia. All international sales were brokered by Colin Geddes of Ultra 8 Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers. Tippett’s Mad God premiered last year at the Locarno Film Festival and has played at more than 20 festivals, including the Edinburgh Film Festival...
MOVIES
Deadline

IFC Films Lands Rebel Wilson-Led Drama ‘The Almond And The Seahorse’ Ahead Of Zurich Festival World Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has acquired North American rights to The Almond and the Seahorse, prior to the film making its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival. The film stars Rebel Wilson in her first dramatic role. Directed by BAFTA winner Celyn Jones (Six Minutes to Midnight) and BAFTA nominee Tom Stern, the film also stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Trine Dyrholm, Meera Syal and Celyn Jones. The script is by Jones and playwright Kaite O’Reilly, based on the latter’s play. IFC Films will release the film December 16 in theaters and on-demand. For Gwen (Dyrholm), it’s always 1999. The face in the mirror is...
Deadline

Belgium Submits Cannes Grand Prix Winner ‘Close’ To International Oscar Race; Watch The Trailer

UPDATED with trailer: Belgium has selected Lukas Dhont’s Cannes-winning title Close as its official submission to the International Oscar race this year. It debuted in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival where it won the Grand Prix in a tie with Claire Denis’s Stars at Noon. Close follows the intense friendship between 13-year-old boys Léo and Remi, which suddenly gets disrupted. Struggling to understand what has happened, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi’s mother. The film is billed as an exploration of friendship and responsibility. The leading roles in Close are played by newcomers Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele. Léa Drucker...
MOVIES
Deadline

HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming, the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh-directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on February 10, 2023 — Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with Premium VOD in between, I understand. The threequel returns franchise star Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Alek Keshishian Apple Documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me’ Opening 36th AFI Fest

The world premiere of documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will fire up the 36th AFI Fest on Nov. 2. The film comes from the helmer of the cult 1991 doc Madonna: Truth of Dare, Alek Keshishian, and follows the gold album-selling, Grammy nominated artist and actress Gomez from the heights of unimaginable superstardom through the lows of a very personal crisis and back again. “I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc,” says Keshishian. “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would...
MOVIES
Deadline

Cedric The Entertainer Roasts Herschel Walker & His Senate Bid: “We Don’t Need To Add No More Crazy To That Mix”

“On any given night, there’s 50 million Trump jokes. So I started to stay away from it,” Cedric the Entertainer told Variety in 2020. The same rule does not apply to Trump’s friend Herschel Walker, it seems. In a new 90-second ad for the Progress Action Fund, the star of CBS’ The Neighborhood takes aim at the Georgia football legend who Trump is supporting in his run for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats. “We got big election stuff coming up right now. I need everybody to get involved,” Cedric says in the spot. “We got to stop; we got to...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

123K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy