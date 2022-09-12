‘The Devil’s Promise’: Tony Jordan & Colin Teague Combine On Latest Big-Budget Saudi Arabian TV Series

Lauded British screenwriter Tony Jordan and BAFTA nominee Colin Teague have combined on The Devil’s Promise, the latest big-budget TV series to come from Saudi Arabia’s MBC Studios .

The pair have written and directed respectively and Hitch star Paula Patton is starring as the nation continues to ramp up its TV offering.

Airing on streamer Shahid VIP later this month, the show follows Ibrahim, who secures a gigantic project to redevelop a Cairo slum on the day is his wife is diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor. Refusing to accept the prognosis, Ibrahim tries everything in his power to save her, including promising his soul to Iblis, AKA the devil, after his death.

The show stars Patton along with Amr Youssef, Aïcha Ben Ahmed, Fathy Abdel Wahab, Yaqoub Alfarhan, Ahmed Magdy, Ahmed Al Refaei, Mohamed Yousry, Mohamed Marzban, Khaled Kamal, Moataz Hisham, Mourad Makram, Amr Gamal, Nelly Karim, and the late Maha Abou Ouf.

Jordan and Being Human director Teague also combined on last year’s Saudi show Rashash , which told the true story of a Saudi bandit, drug trafficker and murderer who terrorized the local population in the 1970s and 1980s

Worldwide distribution of The Devil’s Promise outside MENA will be handled by MBC Studios’ sales team including Katrina Neylon and Ronda Elbanna.

MBC recently launched production on Rise of the Witches, the nation’s biggest show to date featuring local cast and crew.