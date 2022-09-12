Mourners told not to bring marmalade sandwiches and Paddington Bear toys to Queen tributes

Royal fans have been told not to leave Paddington Bear soft toys, marmalade sandwiches, corgi soft toys, balloons or lit candles as tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II .

The Royal Parks has announced that no gifts or artefacts will be accepted and that non-floral objects should not be brought to pay tribute to the Queen.

Many fans have been leaving marmalade sandwiches and Paddington Bear toys in front of Buckingham Palace , Windsor Castle , and Balmoral since Her Majesty’s death on Thursday (8 September).

The unique tribute is presumably a nod to the Queen’s much-loved platinum jubilee sketch during which she had tea at Buckingham Palace with the popular children’s character Paddington Bear.

Writing on its website, The Royal Parks said people are invited to leave floral tributes at a dedicated site in Green Park close to Her Majesty’s London residence.

They asked the mourners to remove any wrapping from flowers before they are laid.

The Royal Parks added that cards and labels will be accepted, adding: “Unfortunately, no gifts and artefacts will be accepted and the public will be asked not to bring these to the parks.

“Non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons should not be brought.”

It added that it will not be possible to light candles in the parks and that lit candles will be extinguished.

Tributes will be left on site until all ceremonial activity has taken place and it is expected that flowers will be removed from park areas seven to 14 days after the date of the funeral.

Flowers that have deteriorated will be removed throughout and taken to the Hyde Park nursery for processing to prepare them for composting.

This announcement comes after the Queen’s coffin left Balmoral on Sunday (11 September) morning, to begin the long journey to her final resting place in London.

