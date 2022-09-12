ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Five Guys opens Ridge Park Square location in Brooklyn: Photos

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Five Guys recently opened a new store at 4824 Ridge Road, which is the former Ridge Park Square location of Cicis Pizza. “Brooklyn has been on our radar for two or three years,” said Michele D. Nicholls, vice president of Wholesome Enterprise, which owns 26 Five Guys locations -- including 19 in Northeast Ohio. “The location is amazing because it’s right off the interstate.
Honoring Parma City Schools’ history

As Ernest R. Kubasek pointed out in his book, “The History of Parma … A township … A village … A city,” the footprints of time fade quickly. It becomes imperative that the footprints that formed the Parma City School District are well preserved and protected. These footprints, whose origins reach back in time and reflect upon the community of people that established the legacy of the Parma City School District, are now on display in the newly formed Parma City School District Museum.
Berea among safest college towns in America: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- As a new school year begins, it’s reassuring to residents and visitors to know that Berea ranks among the safest college towns in America. SafeWise, a home security firm that produces a website that ranks city and neighborhood safety, has placed Berea in 22nd place on a list of the top 50 safest college towns in America for 2021-2022.
Cleveland City Planning Commission approves zoning language that could lead to continuous promenades on the Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Recovering from a technical misstep in 2018, the Cleveland City Planning Commission took an important first step on Friday toward creating continuous waterfront promenades along the Cuyahoga River. The commission voted to approve an amendment to language in the city’s zoning code that would require new...
Medina County collegians begin fall semester, earn honors

MEDINA, Ohio -- The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students from Medina County to campus for fall 2022. New students began their studies Aug. 15. Local students include Nicholas Novak, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in animal science; Matthew Abbott, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in...
62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
Carlos Vargas halts winter ball plans after getting big league call: Guardians Takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians rookie Carlos Vargas was selected earlier this week by Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League’s first-year player draft. The right-hander was finishing up his pregame throwing program at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday when he approached Clippers pitching coach Rigo Beltran about whether or not he would be allowed to pitch during the winter ball season.
