North Olmsted Senior Center hosting senior prom/Oktoberfest Sept. 22
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Years ago, the North Olmsted Senior Center hosted an annual senior prom to keep its visitors feeling young. That’s the idea once again, with the popular venue scheduling a senior prom from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) at the Springvale Ballroom. “People are...
Neurodiverse actor stars in Beck Center production of ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time’
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Maurice Kimball IV is excited about once again traveling more than 4,000 miles from his British Columbia, Canada home to star in a Beck Center of the Arts production. Previously seen in “Billy Elliot,” the neurodivergent actor plays the lead role in “The Curious Incident of the...
Parma’s Donna Smallwood Senior Center offers living communities tour
PARMA, Ohio -- When it comes to senior living, everyone agrees that aging in their own home is the goal. However, there often comes a time when that’s no longer an option due to failing health. That’s why the Donna Smallwood Senior Center has announced an inaugural effort to...
Five Guys opens Ridge Park Square location in Brooklyn: Photos
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Five Guys recently opened a new store at 4824 Ridge Road, which is the former Ridge Park Square location of Cicis Pizza. “Brooklyn has been on our radar for two or three years,” said Michele D. Nicholls, vice president of Wholesome Enterprise, which owns 26 Five Guys locations -- including 19 in Northeast Ohio. “The location is amazing because it’s right off the interstate.
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
Honoring Parma City Schools’ history
As Ernest R. Kubasek pointed out in his book, “The History of Parma … A township … A village … A city,” the footprints of time fade quickly. It becomes imperative that the footprints that formed the Parma City School District are well preserved and protected. These footprints, whose origins reach back in time and reflect upon the community of people that established the legacy of the Parma City School District, are now on display in the newly formed Parma City School District Museum.
‘Saturday Night Live’ adds four new cast members including two with Cleveland ties
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two comedians with Cleveland connections are headed to “Saturday Night Live.” Molly Kearney and Marcello Hernandez have been added to the show’s cast of featured players. They’ll be joined by two other newcomers on SNL’s 48th season in Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.
Berea among safest college towns in America: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- As a new school year begins, it’s reassuring to residents and visitors to know that Berea ranks among the safest college towns in America. SafeWise, a home security firm that produces a website that ranks city and neighborhood safety, has placed Berea in 22nd place on a list of the top 50 safest college towns in America for 2021-2022.
Cleveland City Planning Commission approves zoning language that could lead to continuous promenades on the Cuyahoga River
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Recovering from a technical misstep in 2018, the Cleveland City Planning Commission took an important first step on Friday toward creating continuous waterfront promenades along the Cuyahoga River. The commission voted to approve an amendment to language in the city’s zoning code that would require new...
Medina County collegians begin fall semester, earn honors
MEDINA, Ohio -- The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students from Medina County to campus for fall 2022. New students began their studies Aug. 15. Local students include Nicholas Novak, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in animal science; Matthew Abbott, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in...
Lakefront home offers great view of downtown for $3.1M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time in more than 25 years, one of the most stunning properties in the Edgewater neighborhood is on the market. “Built in the early 1900s, this exquisite lakefront mansion offers breathtaking views of the Downtown Cleveland skyline,” says Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall, who has it listed at $3.1 million.
Content Marketing World is leaving Cleveland for a fresh experience next year in Washington, D.C.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Content Marketing World, one of Cleveland’s largest business conferences, will head to Washington, D.C. next year for what organizers say will be a fresh experience for attendees. The announcement was made Friday as this year’s four-day event, attended by an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 people,...
Former Cleveland chef Jonathon Sawyer to star on Food Network premiere of Bobby Flay’s new series, ‘Bobby’s Triple Threat’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Former Cleveland chef Jonathon Sawyer is the first contestant on the Food Network icon Bobby Flay’s new primetime competition – “Bobby’s Triple Threat.”. Sawyer is a 2015 James Beard Award-winning chef and owned the former Trentina, The Greenhouse Tavern and Noodlecat, among other...
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
Cuyahoga, most of Greater Cleveland counties remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Sept. 15
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showing COVID-19 spread across the nation. For the second week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were classified...
62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
Carlos Vargas halts winter ball plans after getting big league call: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians rookie Carlos Vargas was selected earlier this week by Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League’s first-year player draft. The right-hander was finishing up his pregame throwing program at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday when he approached Clippers pitching coach Rigo Beltran about whether or not he would be allowed to pitch during the winter ball season.
Underage drinker knocks out party guest: Berea Police Blotter
An Aurora man, 18, was cited at about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10 after he became drunk, then punched and knocked out another man at a party on Mulberry. A witness at the party called police to report the incident. Most of the party guests were members of the Baldwin Wallace...
24 suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. The inspections were conducted by the Cuyahoga County health department, which is responsible for the entire county with the...
Black community must stop blindly voting for one party and choose a county executive who delivers on promises: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of my favorite philosophers, Plato, said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”. Cleveland is facing another big election for the health and wealth of its future. The race for a new...
