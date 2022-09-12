Read full article on original website
China Will Work With Russia to 'Instill Stability and Positive Energy in a Chaotic World', Xi Tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan. This is the first time they are meeting in person since the...
Traffic, Water Shortages, Now Floods: the Slow Death of India's Tech Hub?
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Harish Pullanoor spent his weekends in the late 1980s tramping around the marshes and ponds of Yemalur, an area then on the eastern edge of the Indian metropolis of Bengaluru, where his cousins would join him catching small freshwater fish. In the 1990s, Bengaluru, once a genteel...
France's Health Body Warns of Resurgence of COVID Virus in the Country
PARIS (Reuters) - France's national health body warned on Friday of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, and urged people to continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus. The Sante Publique France (SPF) body said that during the week of Sept 5-Sept 11, there had...
UK could face ‘twindemic’ if winter flu surge combines with new Covid wave
A devastating flu season is expected this winter which could combine with rising Covid cases to create a dangerous “twindemic” scenario, experts fear. There are concerns it could overload the NHS, which is in crisis trying to cope with record backlogs and waiting times.Figures from the Southern Hemisphere, which usually foretell what will happen in the UK, indicate a flu surge two months earlier than normal, driven by under-30s.It suggests a spike in flu hospital admissions in Britain could begin in October, including many children. One estimate is the flu season could be twice as large as normal.In addition, Covid...
Turkey's Erdogan: Armenian Attitude Towards Azerbaijan Will Have Consequences
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Armenia's attitude towards Azerbaijan was unacceptable and would have consequences, after days of clashes between the two neighbours. "We find the situation that has occurred due to Armenia's violation of the agreement - reached after the (2020) war that resulted...
I live in Orlando near the world's best theme parks, and think a coffee-themed amusement park in Colombia offers a more immersive experience as a tourist. Here's what the park is like.
Parque del Café was started by coffee farmers as a museum honoring Colombia's coffee legacy, and today is a bustling theme park with roller coasters and more.
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
Russian Parliament to Consider Summoning Defence Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament will consider summoning Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to face questioning in a closed session, senior lawmaker Sergei Mironov was cited as saying by Kommersant newspaper on Thursday. It is virtually unknown for the State Duma to summon a defence minister to account...
Europe's severe drought is unearthing ancient artifacts from 'Spanish Stonehenge' to Emperor Nero's bridge
Europe's rivers are drying up due to the worst drought in 500 years, revealing prehistoric monuments, ancient bridges, and war relics.
Meet the stars riding the crest of hallyu, the Korean wave in fashion, art, film and music
The K-pop idol who broke free to go independent, the designer whose fantasy gowns are loved by celebs, and the sculptor who works with thousands of online photos: why South Korea is at the forefront of pop culture right now
The Queen's Queue: People Line up for 16 Hours to See Coffin
LONDON (Reuters) -People flocked to central London to join a queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, undeterred by a government warning to stay at home to avoid standing in line for hours to see the late monarch's lying-in-state. Tens of thousands of people have already...
Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
Putin Says Russia Able to Mediate in Azeri-Armenian Conflict; Yerevan Unhappy With Moscow
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that despite the Ukraine conflict, Moscow had enough resources to mediate in a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan after a series of border skirmishes. The fighting ended in a ceasefire two days ago after more than 200 people were...
Exclusive-Biden Urges Mexico to Take Migrants Under COVID Expulsion Order He Promised to End
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
Iran's Raisi Says Thwarting U.S. Sanctions Needs New Solutions
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting "draconian" U.S. sanctions required new solutions, asserting that an expanding central Asian security organisation could help defy Washington's unilateralism. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Raisi also called for...
Moscow's Military Reserves May Be Smaller Than Initially Assumed - German Defence Minister
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia has suffered significant troop and equipment losses in Ukraine and the impact of Kyiv's latest counter-offensive may reveal Moscow's military reserves to be smaller than assumed, Germany's defence minister told Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to comment publicly on the setback suffered by his...
China Banned From Viewing Queen Elizabeth Lying-In-State - BBC
LONDON (Reuters) - The Chinese delegation visiting London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will not be allowed to view her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil inside parliament, the BBC reported on Friday. Some parliamentarians had raised concerns about inviting representatives from China after several British lawmakers were sanctioned...
Ukraine City Faces Rising River After Russian Strike - Official
(Reuters) -The southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih faced rising water levels in the Inhulets River on Wednesday after Russia fired eight cruise missiles at local infrastructure, an official said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, posted a video of what appeared to be a small bridge being...
India's Modi, Turkey's Erdogan Hold Unexpected Meeting at Regional Summit
(Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a regional summit on Friday, in their first encounter in over two years since relations soured after Erdogan's comments on the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir. In early 2020 India's government had summoned the...
Israel to Reprimand Chile for Snubbing Its New Ambassador to Santiago
(Reuters) - A diplomatic tussle intensified on Friday after Chile's president put off accepting the credentials of Israel's new ambassador to Santiago over the killing in the occupied West Bank of a Palestinian teenager. In response, Israel's Foreign Ministry summoned Chilean ambassador Jorge Carvajal for what it called a reprimand...
