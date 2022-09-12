ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US News and World Report

Traffic, Water Shortages, Now Floods: the Slow Death of India's Tech Hub?

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Harish Pullanoor spent his weekends in the late 1980s tramping around the marshes and ponds of Yemalur, an area then on the eastern edge of the Indian metropolis of Bengaluru, where his cousins would join him catching small freshwater fish. In the 1990s, Bengaluru, once a genteel...
INDIA
US News and World Report

France's Health Body Warns of Resurgence of COVID Virus in the Country

PARIS (Reuters) - France's national health body warned on Friday of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, and urged people to continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus. The Sante Publique France (SPF) body said that during the week of Sept 5-Sept 11, there had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK could face ‘twindemic’ if winter flu surge combines with new Covid wave

A devastating flu season is expected this winter which could combine with rising Covid cases to create a dangerous “twindemic” scenario, experts fear. There are concerns it could overload the NHS, which is in crisis trying to cope with record backlogs and waiting times.Figures from the Southern Hemisphere, which usually foretell what will happen in the UK, indicate a flu surge two months earlier than normal, driven by under-30s.It suggests a spike in flu hospital admissions in Britain could begin in October, including many children. One estimate is the flu season could be twice as large as normal.In addition, Covid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Turkey's Erdogan: Armenian Attitude Towards Azerbaijan Will Have Consequences

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Armenia's attitude towards Azerbaijan was unacceptable and would have consequences, after days of clashes between the two neighbours. "We find the situation that has occurred due to Armenia's violation of the agreement - reached after the (2020) war that resulted...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Parliament to Consider Summoning Defence Minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament will consider summoning Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to face questioning in a closed session, senior lawmaker Sergei Mironov was cited as saying by Kommersant newspaper on Thursday. It is virtually unknown for the State Duma to summon a defence minister to account...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

The Queen's Queue: People Line up for 16 Hours to See Coffin

LONDON (Reuters) -People flocked to central London to join a queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, undeterred by a government warning to stay at home to avoid standing in line for hours to see the late monarch's lying-in-state. Tens of thousands of people have already...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says

(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Iran's Raisi Says Thwarting U.S. Sanctions Needs New Solutions

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting "draconian" U.S. sanctions required new solutions, asserting that an expanding central Asian security organisation could help defy Washington's unilateralism. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Raisi also called for...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

China Banned From Viewing Queen Elizabeth Lying-In-State - BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - The Chinese delegation visiting London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will not be allowed to view her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil inside parliament, the BBC reported on Friday. Some parliamentarians had raised concerns about inviting representatives from China after several British lawmakers were sanctioned...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
US News and World Report

Ukraine City Faces Rising River After Russian Strike - Official

(Reuters) -The southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih faced rising water levels in the Inhulets River on Wednesday after Russia fired eight cruise missiles at local infrastructure, an official said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, posted a video of what appeared to be a small bridge being...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

India's Modi, Turkey's Erdogan Hold Unexpected Meeting at Regional Summit

(Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a regional summit on Friday, in their first encounter in over two years since relations soured after Erdogan's comments on the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir. In early 2020 India's government had summoned the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Israel to Reprimand Chile for Snubbing Its New Ambassador to Santiago

(Reuters) - A diplomatic tussle intensified on Friday after Chile's president put off accepting the credentials of Israel's new ambassador to Santiago over the killing in the occupied West Bank of a Palestinian teenager. In response, Israel's Foreign Ministry summoned Chilean ambassador Jorge Carvajal for what it called a reprimand...
WORLD

