LaVergne Middle Launches Student Tech Crew Curriculum to Expose Students to Industry
School seeking Dell certification program, first middle school in Rutherford County offer curriculum. Through a new curriculum program, students at LaVergne Middle are gaining valuable tech skills and exploring future career opportunities before setting foot on a high school campus. As the first middle school in Rutherford County to participate...
Ribbon Cutting: TN Vascular & Now Wound Care and Limb Preservation
TN Vascular & Now Wound Care and Limb Preservation held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 1015 Hanson Court, Suite 103 in Murfreesboro. TN Vascular & NOW Wound Care and Limb Preservation offers the area’s most advanced technology and the latest treatment...
BACK OPEN: Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County
Update 7:26 AM -I-24 WB in Murfreesboro is back OPEN. A fatal accident Friday morning September 16, 2022 involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV. THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7...
Siegel High Celebrates Capstone Program Entering Fifth Year
Kenny Mosier has found his place in the world at Siegel High School, where he serves as one of the co-founders of the school’s AP Capstone Program. He graduated from the school in 2005, and then a few short years later, “boomeranged back” as a teacher. That...
TBI Casework Leads to Arrest of La Vergne Man in Florida ICAC Investigation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – Special Agents assigned to TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit have charged a La Vergne man in connection to an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation in Florida. In July, TBI received information from the Walton County, Florida Sheriff’s Department, in relation to an...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
Hasmat Leak on I-24 West at Exit 78 Closes Westbound Lanes
UPDATE AND NEW CRASH: all lanes are open but crews still cleaning up hazmat on the right shoulder. MFRD, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a hazmat leak involving a tractor-trailer fire on I-24 west at Exit 78. The fire is out....
Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Fatal Labor Day Crash on E. Clark Blvd.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators have arrested the driver of the car that crashed into a tree on Labor Day, killing one passenger and injuring others. Jamir Johnson, 24, of Perry, Georgia, is charged with vehicular homicide and three-counts of vehicular assault....
TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends,...
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
OBITUARY: Joshua Oakes
Joshua Oakes of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, he was 33 years old. He was a native of Crossville, Tennessee and a son of Anthony Oakes of Crossville and Tonya Hamby Oakes of Smyrna. In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his fiancé, Ashley...
OBITUARY: Kenneth Eugene Pitman Jr.
Kenneth Eugene Pitman, Jr., age 76, of Smyrna, TN, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 in the comfort of his home. Kenneth was born on February 2nd, 1946 to Kenneth and Dona Pitman and raised by his grandparents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Pitman in the city of Richmond, Indiana.
OBITUARY: Hannah Elisabeth Lopez
Hannah Elisabeth Lopez passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 23 years old. She was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. She worked as a Dental Assistant. Hannah is survived by her father, J. Ruben Lopez; mother, Stephenie Dawn Lopez (J. Ruben); grandparents, Steve...
Ribbon Cutting: Volunteer Botanicals in Christiana
Volunteer Botanicals held its ribbon cutting for its location in Christiana on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 6673 Midland Road in Christiana. Volunteer Botanicals is a technology ecosystem designed to elevate plant-based medicines. 6673 Midland Road. Christiana, TN 37037.
CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations
Give Black, Give Back, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, announces grants to four area Black-led nonprofit organizations to cap its celebration of Black Philanthropy Month. Throughout the month of August, Give Black, Give Back’s Philanthropy Advisors, Kia Jarmon and Lisa Swift-Young engaged in weekly conversations during...
Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg
Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. According to the family, Stephanie left her residence in her mother’s vehicle with her son to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail. She has not been seen since. Stephanie...
OBITUARY: Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins
Mrs. Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 77 years old. She was born on April 19, 1945 in Houston Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Anita Kelley Knotts, sisters Nancy Wakefield and Debbie Hamilton. She is survived by...
OBITUARY: James Nesbitt Harrison
James Nesbitt Harrison passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Harmony Victory Station, he was 90 years old. He was born in Rutherford County where he was raised until his service with the Army at Ft Bragg and then a career with Bell South in Memphis TN, where he stayed until he was finally able to get back to Rutherford County where he finished his career with Bell South.
