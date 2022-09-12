ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford Source

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joshua Oakes

Joshua Oakes of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, he was 33 years old. He was a native of Crossville, Tennessee and a son of Anthony Oakes of Crossville and Tonya Hamby Oakes of Smyrna. In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his fiancé, Ashley...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Kenneth Eugene Pitman Jr.

Kenneth Eugene Pitman, Jr., age 76, of Smyrna, TN, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 in the comfort of his home. Kenneth was born on February 2nd, 1946 to Kenneth and Dona Pitman and raised by his grandparents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Pitman in the city of Richmond, Indiana.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Hannah Elisabeth Lopez

Hannah Elisabeth Lopez passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 23 years old. She was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. She worked as a Dental Assistant. Hannah is survived by her father, J. Ruben Lopez; mother, Stephenie Dawn Lopez (J. Ruben); grandparents, Steve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations

Give Black, Give Back, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, announces grants to four area Black-led nonprofit organizations to cap its celebration of Black Philanthropy Month. Throughout the month of August, Give Black, Give Back’s Philanthropy Advisors, Kia Jarmon and Lisa Swift-Young engaged in weekly conversations during...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg

Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. According to the family, Stephanie left her residence in her mother’s vehicle with her son to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail. She has not been seen since. Stephanie...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins

Mrs. Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 77 years old. She was born on April 19, 1945 in Houston Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Anita Kelley Knotts, sisters Nancy Wakefield and Debbie Hamilton. She is survived by...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James Nesbitt Harrison

James Nesbitt Harrison passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Harmony Victory Station, he was 90 years old. He was born in Rutherford County where he was raised until his service with the Army at Ft Bragg and then a career with Bell South in Memphis TN, where he stayed until he was finally able to get back to Rutherford County where he finished his career with Bell South.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
