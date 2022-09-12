Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Nashville Eatery Named Restaurant Of The Year
The restaurant earned the top spot over other successful restaurants around the country.
Don’t Miss the Barn Dance at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum
The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) invites you to come out and enjoy LIVE music, dancing, and a great time at the Barn Dance on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 6-10 pm. All ages are welcome! Tickets can be purchased online in...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
Two Popular Nashville Restaurants Abruptly Close Their Doors
The restaurants announced the unexpected closures on social media.
Find Out How You Can Win Free Tickets to Pilgrimage Music Festival Taking in Franklin, TN
The City of Franklin is offering a chance to win a pair of two-day passes to this year’s Pilgrimage Music Festival. Festival organizers have donated several two-day general admission tickets to the City to give away in the #MyPilgrimagePal contest!. The annual festival takes place September 24 & 25...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Bobby Bones Announces Comedy Show this October
Following sold-out shows in Nashville, Bobby Bones will bring BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL back to Nashville on Oct. 22 at the CMA Theater. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 16 and can be purchased HERE. With BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL, Bones offers a unique blend of comedy as well as...
Two Longstanding Nashville Restaurants Announce Closure
Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern, part of the MStreet collection of eateries, has announced their closures. In a release, MStreet stated about Whiskey Kitchen, “After 13 years of operations, Whiskey Kitchen is closing to make way for a new hotel development led by developer CB Ragland. It is most likely that MStreet will put a new restaurant in the hotel upon its completion in 2024.”
Two closed Nashville restaurants could reopen as new concepts
Two restaurants suddenly closed this week in Music City. Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.
Blue Man Group to Return to Nashville with Limited Three-Show Engagement at TPAC
Tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org. The smash hit phenomenon Blue Man Group returns to Nashville for a limited, three-performance engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Jan. 24-26. Single tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org,...
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
10 abandoned dogs found in Dickson County home
The Dickson County Humane Society is calling for spay and neuter laws as they are overwhelmed and overrun by dogs.
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin
GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
Pilgrimage Music Festival Reveals Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, which takes place Sept 24 – 25 in Franklin, TN reveals the lineups for Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service today. Black Opry Revue begins at 1:10pm CT on Saturday, September 24 at Gold Record Road Stage while the festival’s Sunday Gospel Service will take place on Sunday, September 25 at 11:30am CT at the Americana Music Triangle Experience stage.
