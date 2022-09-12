ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Bobby Bones Announces Comedy Show this October

Following sold-out shows in Nashville, Bobby Bones will bring BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL back to Nashville on Oct. 22 at the CMA Theater. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 16 and can be purchased HERE. With BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL, Bones offers a unique blend of comedy as well as...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Two Longstanding Nashville Restaurants Announce Closure

Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern, part of the MStreet collection of eateries, has announced their closures. In a release, MStreet stated about Whiskey Kitchen, “After 13 years of operations, Whiskey Kitchen is closing to make way for a new hotel development led by developer CB Ragland. It is most likely that MStreet will put a new restaurant in the hotel upon its completion in 2024.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
DICKSON, TN
Rutherford Source

$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin

GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
GALLATIN, TN
Rutherford Source

Pilgrimage Music Festival Reveals Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, which takes place Sept 24 – 25 in Franklin, TN reveals the lineups for Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service today. Black Opry Revue begins at 1:10pm CT on Saturday, September 24 at Gold Record Road Stage while the festival’s Sunday Gospel Service will take place on Sunday, September 25 at 11:30am CT at the Americana Music Triangle Experience stage.
FRANKLIN, TN
