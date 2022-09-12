ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Northern Fairfield- 317 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around. 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds. around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to. 10 mph. Gusts...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds. around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds. around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy