ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

'You don't have to ever stop dancing': Fall River dance studio kicks off new space

By Ashley Schuler, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaSI4_0hrfkabk00

FALL RIVER — As the saying goes, "The show must go on."

And that it did for one longtime city dance studio, who save a short hiatus are back in their dancing shoes and ready to kick things off at their new home.

This past summer, Keith Silva and Marissa Tavano, owners of Artistic Dance Studio, were busy making moves.

After over a decade at Tower Mill, the owners of the studio, formerly located at 657 Quarry St., were informed this past spring their lease was not being renewed and they would have three months to relocate. Party Dress Express and Planet Fitness were also forced to leave the Tower Mill to make room for a storage facility.

"It was devastating," Tavano said. "When you finally start to rebuild yourself after COVID and then something like this hits you."

'It's like a new beginning':Popular Fall River dress boutique settles into its new home

The studio had survived the pandemic — with Zoom classes helping them through a six-month closure — and had custom built that mill space over the years to fit their needs, so they had no intention of leaving the only home many of their students had known. But life had other plans.

While it was a very "stressful and overwhelming" time, Tavano said, the pair ultimately landed on their feet at their new spot — just 10 minutes away at 18 Thompson St., Fall River — and are excited to start their next chapter.

"As sad as it was to leave because we were there for 12 years and we built so much there and our son was practically born there, it was kind of a blessing in disguise," said Silva, who runs Artistic Dance Studio with Tavano, his fiancé with whom he shares two sons.

"It's been a hectic few months .... but it also feels right being in this new space," Silva said.

Once they secured their location in May, things moved fast. They had a recital June 18 and had to be out of Tower Mill by July 1, so it didn't give them much time to make the transition.

An all-new dance space

And they only had the month of July to renovate their new space and build everything to where it needed to be ahead of its weeklong dance intensive for those on competition teams starting Aug. 15. Renovations included pouring concrete for the studio floor, putting up walls, insulating for noise, building a viewing area, and installing air conditioners.

"As people were walking in I was literally putting tools away .. but it worked out," said Silva, who credited dance dads for their huge assist in getting the studio in shape.

Global art project:A Fall River church installed a 'Before I Die' wall outside. Here's what people wrote.

An open house was held at Artistic Dance Studio at the end of August to give folks a first look at the new facility.

According to Tavano, the reaction from those who've scoped out the Thompson Street site, located just off President Avenue, has been an overwhelmingly positive one.

"People love this new spot," said Tavano."

As you walk into the new Artistic Dance Studio, you'll see a reception desk surrounded by dance trophies and merchandise. There are lounge areas with custom-made benches for dance parents to utilize during class and a homework area for the kids. The space also features two 65-inch TVs — one displaying Artistic Dance Studio's YouTube channel and one displaying the dance rooms.

Two-way mirrors offer families a glimpse into the main dance room, a smaller dance room features a huge, eye-catching speaker wall and the final dance room is brightened by large windows that offer a view of the street.

A spiral staircase that leads to an upstairs office was also installed, giving the place a "cool, old-school look," Silva said.

The dance studio currently shares a building with a salon and a photography studio/art gallery.

According to Tavano, the biggest perk of their new 3,500-square-foot space is a bigger parking lot — this one has its own behind the building — and large windows that they can open and let natural light in, which is something they didn't have at the mill.

"We have windows we can open, it's fresh air, if I wanted to take a break I can just walk out the door and you're in the parking lot — you're not stuck inside a mill with no sunlight," Tavano said.

One big thing on their checklist for a new place: a Fall River zip code.

Silva, who grew up in the city's North End and lives here with his family, has had opportunities in the past to pursue his passion for dance at a new level, including a call from friend Nick DeMoura, a Fall River native who serves as Justin Bieber's longtime choreographer and director, to join him in Los Angeles. But Silva said he felt he still had more to do in Fall River.

"I said I want to build this thing back home," said Silva, who hopes to continue cultivating the hip hop scene in the Spindle City.

One degree away from Kevin Bacon:Fall River native, actress Pamela Morgan in Showtime's 'City on a Hill'

Looking back, Silva said he still has no regrets about that decision.

A mentor to young dancers

Being a mentor to young dancers, seeing his students succeed, seeing generations of students come through his doors, he said, is "so satisfying."

"We open up a lot of doors and make it possible with the connections we have in the dance world to make you feel like you can pursue your dreams... and you don't have to ever stop dancing," Silva said.

Real estate:A buyer paid $1.9M for this Tiverton property with views of the bay and river

He noted one former student, now a faculty member at Artistic Dance Studio, made it to top 10 of the TV competition show "So You Think You Can Dance," and another was selected to perform in a dance routine at a Justin Bieber concert.

As they were preparing to kick off classes on Sept. 12, Silva and Tavano said they look forward to making new memories with their students and encouraging success stories.

"If it can take a kid out of depression, if it can help a kid focus, we just want to see it change people's lives for the better," Silva said.

Artistic Dance Studio classes

Artistic Dance Studio offers classes for dancers of all ages (2 to adult), all interests (ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary and hip hop) and abilities (both recreational and competitive).

They have a strong hip hop base, which is something different for the area, Silva said. They lead beginner/intermediate adult hip hop classes every Thursday because it's in such high demand.

"These parents live for this hour; this is their freedom hour. I have a full class every week. They just love it," Silva said. "They have a blast."

For more information on Artistic Dance Studio, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ArtisticDanceStudios.

Comments / 2

Related
rimonthly.com

Celebrate All Things Fall and ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Chase Farm’s BeWitched and BeDazzled Festival

On the very grounds where a recreation of Salem Village stood during the filming of Hocus Pocus 2, BeWitched and Bedazzled: A Magical Fall Festival invites autumn and Sanderson sister lovers alike to celebrate the best of spooky season. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, attendees can look forward to everything from hayrides through the picturesque hills and personal psychic readings to homemade costume contests and the appearance of more than seventy-five artisans and vendors selling goods like handmade soaps, jewelry, herbal products, seasonal décor and more. Painters will also be encouraged to capture various scenes throughout the day. Their work will then be entered into a competition and displayed for all to admire.
LINCOLN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dance Moves#Contemporary Dance#Dancing Shoes#Artistic Dance Studio#Party Dress Express
FUN 107

Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident

Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
WAREHAM, MA
Valley Breeze

Volunteers uncover lost Hezekiah Olney lot off Mineral Spring

NORTH PROVIDENCE – These burial grounds, marked in the Rhode Island cemetery database as NP12, or the Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot, seemed to have been lost. For the last 10 years, the Rev. Ken Postle, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has been searching for it.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Dianna Carney

This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
DOVER, MA
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30

Bridge To Fitness has announced that it will be permanently closing on September 30, 2022. The following letter was posted on the gyms Facebook Page on September 3;. “To our amazing and loyal Bridge to Fitness Community,. Bridge to Fitness is more than a gym, it’s a community. It’s a...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

‘The shark kept trying to get under the boat’

“We were fishing southeast of Newport in sight of land and picking up some nice cod, fluke and sea bass in about ninety feet of water,” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA). So when his crew said, “let’s try catching another shark,” Vespe said, “easier said than done.”
WARWICK, RI
MassLive.com

Salem isn’t the only must-visit place in Mass. this Halloween: Here’s where to go, according to Trips to Discover

While the staple town to visit in Massachusetts during Halloween is Salem, it’s not all the state has to offer. Travel site Trips to Discover put together a list of the 18 best U.S. small towns to visit for Halloween. Salem — the setting of the upcoming Halloween film Hocus Pocus 2 and a locale in which Party City is hiding life-size toy skeletons around town — was a no brainer to the list, but another Massachusetts town was also ranked as one of the best.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Caught in Southie

Southie Stranger Things: What the hell is this?

One CIS reader, Rilla Perkins, sent us this photo of a strange, blueish/purple glowing mass floating in the sky behind the clouds over Southie. It was captured on Tuesday night from the South End with an iPhone. No editing has been done to the photo. (Make sure to follow Rilla on Instagram)
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Fall River crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a “serious” crash involving a motorcycle on 195 eastbound in Fall River. Troopers said the crashed happened around 9:30 p.m. on the on-ramp to Route 24. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Man reportedly attacked by masked group in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A 20-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a group of people wearing masks in Fall River just after midnight on Monday, police said. Officers responded to the emergency room at Saint Anne’s Hospital at about 12:15 a.m. for a patient with non-life threatening stab wounds.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy