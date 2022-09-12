Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘All Quiet On the Western Front’ reviews praise Netflix’s haunting war epic
Lewis Milestone’s 1930 classic All Quiet on the Western Front was a revolutionary movie, both from a cinematic point of view, and for its anti-war subject matter, so it’s no small feat for Netflix’s take on the story to have apparently lived up to its predecessor, according to the first wave of reviews.
wegotthiscovered.com
History buffs heap praise on a beloved and brutal epic that never got its due
Everyone knows that Ridley Scott’s Gladiator single-handedly revived the historical epic after the blockbuster swords-and-sandals tale went on to score rave reviews and land $460 million at the box office, before ultimately winning five Academy Awards from 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot faced the misfortune of releasing just eight weeks later, and as a result it ended up being caught in the wake of Russell Crowe’s vengeful Maximus.
wegotthiscovered.com
A self-indulgent slog of a sci-fi remake tries to find redemption on Netflix
As bizarre as it sounds to trash a hugely successful and massively ambitious existential sci-fi drama that boasted a stacked cast of A-list superstars for living to disappoint, Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky often became so indulgent that it genuinely felt in real danger of disappearing up its own ass.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users hyped for the impending return of a fantasy favorite
Nobody expected Fate: The Winx Saga to be loved by fans. Despite what critics and die-hards thought of the live-action Winx Club spin-off, season one received an average score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And with season two on the horizon, fans of the magical adventure series have shown excitement as they’re curious to know what happens next at Alfea college.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Conflict brews in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 5 trailer
House of the Dragon has spent the first four episodes mostly setting up the narrative while giving fans a little taste of dragon warfare, but it seems that the prequel series is finally ready to dial up the action as we get into the second half of the first season.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband
Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fans still can’t comprehend how a stodgy historical epic wasted a weapons-grade cast
Thanks entirely to the success of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Hollywood became instantly enamored with the blockbuster historical epic. Audiences know a bandwagon when they see one, though, which is why Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy was the only one to earn more money, while none of them found comparable critical acclaim and awards season glory. Some of them were great, others were terrible, with Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur existing somewhere in the middle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
George Clooney thinks he knows who the best Batman is
Ticket to Paradise actor George Clooney had a few choice words about who he considers being the best live-action Batman while addressing the press at the new Roybal Film & Television Magnet School in Los Angeles. There’s a slight chance he may have come off a little biased, with the actor also taking the opportunity to poke a little fun at a fellow big-screen caped crusader.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
wegotthiscovered.com
In case you’re wondering how long the Queen’s lying in state is, guards are literally fainting on the spot
Working for the Royal Family is a tough job, and people are now just witnessing how tough the job can be as guards have been seen fainting whilst on duty as they guard Queen Elizabeth II‘s body. A clip from the BBC’s live-feed circulated on social media, showing one...
U.K.・
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporter pitches the laziest possible idea for Kevin Feige’s movie
Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron may have been removed from the release schedule, something a lot of fans don’t seem to bothered about if we’re being perfectly honest, but more Star Wars movies are on the way. Or at least, so we’re being told by Lucasfilm. One...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ villain Titania reacts to her viral popularity exactly how you’d expect
Titania finally made an impact on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this week, after vanishing for weeks following her cameo at the end of episode 1. We’re still not entirely sure of the nature of her beef with Jennifer Walters, but in episode 5 she and Jen at least came to blows in the courtroom as the shameless social media influencer attempted to sue the lawyer for use of the She-Hulk name, which she had sneakily trademarked before Jen had the chance.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who plays Adar in ‘Rings of Power’ and where you’ve seen them before
Amazon’s highly anticipated fantasy series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here and fans are slowly getting to see their favorite characters make their way to the screen. The latest of these is one of the show’s villains, Adar. While Adar was shown during...
wegotthiscovered.com
Sensible Disney adults roll their eyes after drunk and disorderly woman’s ejection from EPCOT goes viral
The topic of Disney adults has become divisive in recent years, as the evidence stacks up that full-grown Disney lovers are often a uniquely difficult group. Countless viral stories recount incidents in which Disney adults make public scenes due to a variety of perceived faults or issues, and many denizens of the web have written the entire group off as problematic, entitled, and unpleasant. This is of course not true for every Disney lover who’s surpassed legal voting age, but recent years have seen many people label them, as a whole, as one of the most hated groups on the internet.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ cast and release date on Tubi
It was only a matter of time before the infamous trial of dueling defamation lawsuits between ex-spouses and movie stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would be turned into a dramatized narrative. Incredibly, we’re getting just that less than a year after the trial concluded thanks to a forthcoming film coming to the free streaming service Tubi, called Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Incredible Hulk’ stans thrilled their fave is finally being embraced as canon again
If there is an underdog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie a good portion of people seem to skip when first going through the timeline to the painful frustration of true hardcore MCU stans. The underappreciated Edward Norton-led blockbuster is finally getting...
wegotthiscovered.com
A grisly body horror births a deadly doppelganger on the streaming ranks
It speaks volumes about the acclaim to have greeted director Hanna Bergholm’s Hatching that the maestro of body horror himself David Cronenberg returned to his most iconic medium with Crimes of the Future, and yet it’s the unsung Finnish effort that’s been labeled as the best the genre has offered so far this year.
wegotthiscovered.com
Does ‘Pearl’ have a post-credit scene? Explained
Now that the Ti West-directed Pearl — co-written and starring Mia Goth — is in theaters, many fans may want to skip the movie-going experience entirely and skip straight to the spoilers in order to look up whether there is an end-credit scene after the plot has already played out.
Comments / 0