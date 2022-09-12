ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

wegotthiscovered.com

Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Film fans still can’t comprehend how a stodgy historical epic wasted a weapons-grade cast

Thanks entirely to the success of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Hollywood became instantly enamored with the blockbuster historical epic. Audiences know a bandwagon when they see one, though, which is why Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy was the only one to earn more money, while none of them found comparable critical acclaim and awards season glory. Some of them were great, others were terrible, with Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur existing somewhere in the middle.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ villain Titania reacts to her viral popularity exactly how you’d expect

Titania finally made an impact on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this week, after vanishing for weeks following her cameo at the end of episode 1. We’re still not entirely sure of the nature of her beef with Jennifer Walters, but in episode 5 she and Jen at least came to blows in the courtroom as the shameless social media influencer attempted to sue the lawyer for use of the She-Hulk name, which she had sneakily trademarked before Jen had the chance.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband

Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

George Clooney thinks he knows who the best Batman is

Ticket to Paradise actor George Clooney had a few choice words about who he considers being the best live-action Batman while addressing the press at the new Roybal Film & Television Magnet School in Los Angeles. There’s a slight chance he may have come off a little biased, with the actor also taking the opportunity to poke a little fun at a fellow big-screen caped crusader.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory

Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Keke Palmer really playing Rogue in the Marvel Studios ‘X-Men’ reboot?

Keke Palmer managed to whip up a storm by campaigning to play a superhero. The actress and singer is known for her roles in Nope, Hustlers, Lightyear, and many others across both film and television. But recently she has expressed interest in playing a superhero character, and the internet seems to have found the perfect one for her to play, the X-Men’s Rogue.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

History buffs heap praise on a beloved and brutal epic that never got its due

Everyone knows that Ridley Scott’s Gladiator single-handedly revived the historical epic after the blockbuster swords-and-sandals tale went on to score rave reviews and land $460 million at the box office, before ultimately winning five Academy Awards from 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot faced the misfortune of releasing just eight weeks later, and as a result it ended up being caught in the wake of Russell Crowe’s vengeful Maximus.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Elsa Bloodstone? ‘Werewolf By Night’s monster hunter, explained

Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special, is coming to Disney Plus next month, and it’ll be opening the doors to the horror side of the Marvel universe for the very first time. Notably, while we wait for Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot to get here, the special will introduce a different monster hunter into the franchise. Namely, Elsa Bloodstone, an underrated character from the comics who is finally about to get her due.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: We may finally know when ‘Deadpool 3’ is coming as ‘Ant-Man 3’ gains unexpected significance

Happy Friday, Marvel monsters! The past 24 hours have seen the MCU world look to the future as we’ve received updates on a range of upcoming projects that are heading our way as part of the franchise’s Phase Five and Phase Six. Specifically, a key member of the team has boarded the next Avengers movie and Disney’s release date reshuffle may have finally revealed when we can expect Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson to enter the fray.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Does ‘Pearl’ have a post-credit scene? Explained

Now that the Ti West-directed Pearl — co-written and starring Mia Goth — is in theaters, many fans may want to skip the movie-going experience entirely and skip straight to the spoilers in order to look up whether there is an end-credit scene after the plot has already played out.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A self-indulgent slog of a sci-fi remake tries to find redemption on Netflix

As bizarre as it sounds to trash a hugely successful and massively ambitious existential sci-fi drama that boasted a stacked cast of A-list superstars for living to disappoint, Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky often became so indulgent that it genuinely felt in real danger of disappearing up its own ass.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: A Bollywood background beefs up one actor’s performance as Tolkien scholars dazzle with J.R.R.’s most epic quotes

Fans of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are uniting in praise of some of the show’s best moments and celebrating its clear respect for the source material. And what source material it is! With a fresh Middle-earth offering on the air, longtime Tolkien fans are reflecting on the wise and stirring words laid down in ink in the many works of the literary giant and comparing the very best Tolkien quotes.
MOVIES

