News Bites for September 14... ...iHeartMedia urban contemporary “Power 105.1” WWPR New York reveals the lineup for its annual “Powerhouse” concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, Oct. 29. Performing at the event will be Kodak Black, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Tems, and SpinKing and Friends. "We're thrilled to celebrate the biggest names in Hip-Hop and R&B again this year at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse,” Thea Mitchem, WWPR Executive VP of Programming/PD said in a release. “This will be an unforgettable show that fans will not want to miss.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO