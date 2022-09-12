Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
Mark Hamill Hypes Awesome Harrison Ford Reunion That Had Nothing To Do With Star Wars
Mark Hamill hyped up a reunion Harrison Ford recently had that had nothing to do with Star Wars.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporter pitches the laziest possible idea for Kevin Feige’s movie
Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron may have been removed from the release schedule, something a lot of fans don’t seem to bothered about if we’re being perfectly honest, but more Star Wars movies are on the way. Or at least, so we’re being told by Lucasfilm. One...
wegotthiscovered.com
Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available
Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
wegotthiscovered.com
George Clooney thinks he knows who the best Batman is
Ticket to Paradise actor George Clooney had a few choice words about who he considers being the best live-action Batman while addressing the press at the new Roybal Film & Television Magnet School in Los Angeles. There’s a slight chance he may have come off a little biased, with the actor also taking the opportunity to poke a little fun at a fellow big-screen caped crusader.
EW.com
What's up with Rogue Squadron, the Patty Jenkins Star Wars movie?
Rogue Squadron won't be taking flight any time soon. Back in December 2020, Disney announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be helming a new Star Wars movie, an intergalactic adventure focusing on a "new generation of starfighter pilots." It was an exciting announcement: Jenkins is no stranger to turning out big-budget blockbusters, and at the time, she shared a personal video celebrating the news, explaining that she is the daughter of a fighter pilot and couldn't wait to tell a new story set in a galaxy far, far away.
Would Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow Return To The Star Wars Franchise? Here’s His Honest Take
Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow was going to direct Episode IX before his firing.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Incredible Hulk’ stans thrilled their fave is finally being embraced as canon again
If there is an underdog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie a good portion of people seem to skip when first going through the timeline to the painful frustration of true hardcore MCU stans. The underappreciated Edward Norton-led blockbuster is finally getting...
CNET
Everything Announced at D23: Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and More
Disney fans flocked to California on Friday for D23 Expo 2022. It's the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year its Disney Plusstreaming service launched, and will also mark the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but companies love to prolong these celebrations.) We got some major announcements from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: The Rebel Alliance gives it all they’ve got in new ‘Andor’ promo
A new promo for Andor has been released by Disney Plus in anticipation for the Star Wars spinoff series that comes to the streaming service next week. “Wouldn’t you rather give it all to something real?” is the slogan featured heavily in the promo, which appears to be a line of dialogue uttered by Stellan John Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael while talking to the titular protagonist, Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor.
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation’ on Disney+, A Goofy Sorta Sequel to ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’
If you’d just defeated The First Order and a suddenly-back-on-the-scene Emperor Palpatine, you’d need a vacation, too. And that’s where Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+ kicks off, with Lego versions of Finn, Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewy and the droids kicking back for a little R&R after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Wait, there are vacations in a galaxy far, far away? Just go with it…
wegotthiscovered.com
History buffs heap praise on a beloved and brutal epic that never got its due
Everyone knows that Ridley Scott’s Gladiator single-handedly revived the historical epic after the blockbuster swords-and-sandals tale went on to score rave reviews and land $460 million at the box office, before ultimately winning five Academy Awards from 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot faced the misfortune of releasing just eight weeks later, and as a result it ended up being caught in the wake of Russell Crowe’s vengeful Maximus.
wegotthiscovered.com
Does ‘Pearl’ have a post-credit scene? Explained
Now that the Ti West-directed Pearl — co-written and starring Mia Goth — is in theaters, many fans may want to skip the movie-going experience entirely and skip straight to the spoilers in order to look up whether there is an end-credit scene after the plot has already played out.
