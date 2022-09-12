Read full article on original website
Apple video explains how to activate an iPhone 14 eSIM
IPhone 14 models require eSIM rather than physical SIM cards. That means those getting Apple’s latest handsets have to activate them via eSIM – they can’t simply plug in a SIM card to get connected to a wireless network. It’s new to many iPhone users, but Apple...
Apple Watch SE review roundup: Amazing value
The first reviews of the new 2022 version of Apple Watch SE highlight was a value the device is. Engadget calls it “a $400 smartwatch for $250.”. Considering your first model? Or an upgrade from an older one? Read on to see if the revamped Apple Watch SE is right for you.
Apple Watch 8 review roundup: Best smartwatch gets a tick better
The upcoming Apple Watch Ultra garners most of the oohs and aahs, and the Apple Watch SE takes the cake as Cupertino’s best-selling wearable, but gosh darn it, people like the Apple Watch Series 8, too. And by people, I mean reviewers. Early reviews of Apple Watch Series 8...
Choose from Speck’s array of 10 new iPhone 14 MagSafe cases
Speck released a wide assortment of 10 new cases for the iPhone 14 series. All but one of them are designed for MagSafe. The collection includes Presidio cases with 13-foot drop protection and and upgraded version of the colorful CandyShell Pro case. The company said the cases are slim, durable...
LAUT MagSafe Urban Folio 14 Series iPhone Case
Get the best of both worlds with a protective case and a detachable folio. Urban Folio comes in two parts, a Cordura® fabric iPhone case that features IMPKT Cell Technology™ with a microfiber inner lining, and a Cordura® fabric folio cover that attaches and detaches with MagSafe magnets. Give your iPhone extra protection and easily store your credit cards or other necessities.
M1 Max Mac Studio drives monster OLED display [Setups]
Some well-developed computer setups go for quantity in their displays, with three or more, but others stick with a solo screen and go for quality. And no, with today’s featured setup we’re not talking about a $5,000 Pro Display XDR. We’re talking about a massive, $1,500 OLED display.
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro go on sale, and Tim Cook’s excited [Updated]
The first set of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max preorders began arriving for customers around the world Friday morning. Further, the phones are now on sale in more than 30 markets. Apple Watch Series 8 and 2022 Apple Watch SE preorders are also arriving for...
September Sale: Save up to 90% with Windows 10 Pro for $16, Windows 11 Pro for $22
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by CDKeylord. Software activation keys provider CDKeylord extends its September Sale with more fantastic deals on crucial Microsoft software. Better yet, as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10. Plus, you can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software.
M1 Mac mini marshals 3 dazzling displays [Setups]
We’ve covered many a computer setup with multiple displays, even as many as six. But we don’t come across many purpose-built portable displays, perhaps because iPads often serve that purpose. But today’s featured gaming setup uses an M1 Mac mini to drive two LG UltraWide monitors and a...
iPhone 14 review roundup: Deja vu all over again
Early reviews of the new iPhone 14 are rolling in. The consensus? It’s a capable iPhone — basically an iPhone 13 with minimal improvements (and nowhere near as cool as the feature-rich iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max). So it’s not quite worth an upgrade from an iPhone...
New Logi webcams feature ‘Show Mode’ and a take on Center Stage
Logitech unveiled its new Brio 500 webcam series and Zone Vibe headphones series for hybrid workers Thursday. The company said “they bring quality, style, affordability, and sustainability to today’s workers for ultramodern collaboration experiences.”. “Many remote and hybrid workers are still underequipped and grappling with pre-pandemic era solutions,”...
Keep iPhone 14 safe on the mean streets with MagSafe Urban Folio
Some new accessories for iPhone 14 are almost unbelievably practical. Why just slap a plain-jane case on your handset when you get much more use out of a Laut MagSafe Urban Folio?. The Urban Folio is both a protective case and a handy, detachable wallet for your cards and cash....
How to fix corrupted videos on Mac with Wondershare Repairit
This post on restoring corrupted video files is presented by Wondershare. Finding out your videos got corrupted is a drag. It can happen for a variety of reasons, but the result is usually that you can’t enjoy the video. That is, unless you can fix it. Wondershare Repairit is...
You need more than a case to protect iPhone 14
A new case is a good way to protect your pricey new iPhone 14 from scrapes and drops. But it’s not the only protective measure you should take, whether or not you pay for Apple Care insurance. You might also want to get a screen protector to safeguard the HDR display and a shield for those fabulous camera lenses.
