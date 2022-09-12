Read full article on original website
Related
31 new emoji get Unicode approval, and Google's letting you try them out early
Emoji have become so essential to how many of us communicate online, that it's a little hard to remember life without them. Just as written language evolves, emoji themselves need to keep abreast of the times, and the Unicode Consortium shoulders the responsibility of screening candidates and updating the library annually. With September upon us, just like clockwork, the Consortium has given the green light for Unicode 15.0, complete with 31 new emoji — and if that weren't enough, it's also being joined by Google with some emoji news of its own.
Google Fi: What is it and should you subscribe?
Pairing your smartphone with reliable service is essential. Many people use one of the three major carriers for their excellent coverage, but that coverage often comes with a high price tag. Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MNVOs) are a cheaper alternative that provide similar coverage to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Google has its own MNVO, called Google Fi, which has some unique features that set it apart from the competition.
Business Insider
2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android
Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
Weekend poll: Have you used eSIM before?
This week, the tech world turned its attention to Apple as it announced the latest entries for its smartwatch lineup and — of course — the iPhone. While the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are largely iterative updates, one big change is coming for US buyers: the physical SIM tray is gone. It's a change that'll only affect Apple customers for now — a small portion of the audience currently reading this site — but it's likely just a matter of time before more manufacturers start to follow suit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to use Google Pay on the Galaxy Watch 5
Gone are the days when you want to enjoy Samsung's hardware, but don't care much for its software. Now, you can use Google Pay on the Galaxy Watch 5 while you're out and about.
CNET
11 Roku Tips and Tricks to Up Your Streaming Game
One of Roku's signature advantages is that it's easy to get right to your streaming content. But that doesn't mean that your Roku device lacks tricks and advanced features to enhance the viewing experience. Roku's are some of the most popular and well-reviewed streaming devices available for your TV because of their ability to be simultaneously easy to use and feature-rich.
Best TV deals in the UK for September 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this September.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
iOS 16 vs. Android 13: What’s the same and what is different?
Google launched Android 13 in August, but it isn’t the only big mobile OS update in 2022. Apple’s iOS 16 made is debut in early September. While Google packed the biggest changes in years into Android 12 and has thus only smaller refinements left for Android 13, Apple has a few more interesting changes in iOS 16. There is a brand-new lock screen design, auto-updating notifications keeping you in the loop about deliveries, smart drag and drop, and more. Despite Android 13 focusing on iterative improvements, there are still quite a few thoughtful enhancements, so Google doesn’t have to shy away from the comparison to iOS 16 altogether. There are per-app languages, thoughtful Material You theming improvements, better privacy protection, and much more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Full-screen widgets are coming to a future Windows 11 update
A better view for your widgets in Windows 11 is finally happening thanks to a recent Insider build that's available to download. If you're a member of the Windows Insider program (opens in new tab) on the Dev Channel (which allows you to install Windows 11 updates that are made up of features that are in testing) you can try out a new view of widgets where they cover your desktop in build 25201.
Samsung reportedly considers resuming its Russia operations
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, many companies pulled back from the Russian market and blocked their goods and services from working in the country. Samsung also suspended its product and chip shipments to Russia, citing the "current geopolitical developments." It was a bold move as the company led the Russian smartphone market with a 34% share, and its sales in the country accounted for about 4% of its global revenue. It also donated $6 million to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Six months later, while the war is far from over, the Korean giant may soon restart its operations in the Russian market.
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 contains an updated Pixel Recorder app with visual tweaks
The stable version of Android 13 QPR1 isn't expected to reach Pixel devices until December. Thankfully, the recently released QPR1 Beta 1 has shed light on some new additions to the software, including a Face Unlock option, while also revealing camera details of the upcoming Pixel foldable which is rumored to break cover in 2023. We're now coming across another change with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 pertaining to the Pixel Recorder app.
5 essential shortcuts for your Google Pixel's home screen
The homescreen on your phone may not be something you think about frequently, but it's essential to your overall user experience. The best Android smartphones might also offer unique homescreen features you can't find from other manufacturers. And in some cases, you may not use these extra homescreen features to their fullest potential. The Settings app, for example, provides a shortcut widget that gives quick one-tap access to numerous system settings.
Samsung RAM Plus slowing your phone down? Here's how to disable it
One UI 4.1 made its debut on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. One of the new features included in One UI 4.1 is RAM Plus, which allows you to allocate a portion of your phone's storage to act as virtual RAM. In theory, this should aid multitasking performance and allow devices with less actual RAM to keep more apps open in the background. In reality, RAM Plus might be having the opposite effect.
ChromeOS may step up to add background blur and other camera effects for video conferencing
Video conferencing is a big deal, period. Never mind the ongoing ordeal that we're still living, video conferencing would have gone big one way or another. So much so, a number of chat clients including Google Meet have integrated cloud-powered background blurring effects for the many of us that are stuck in our messy, unpresentable bedrooms. For Chromebook owners, though, you might be getting more blur for your buck soon with OS-level capabilities.
Small Google Pixel may be in the works, according to this leak
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are coming early next month, and while we're excited to see these two new phones, we know that neither of these will be compact devices designed for those who like smaller phones. If that's you, you may be happy to hear a new rumor that suggests Google is working on a smaller Pixel flagship alternative.
How to alphabetize in Google Docs
Managing and sorting lists in word processors like Google Docs is not easy. That’s why we recommend users use a spreadsheet program like Google Sheets for long and complex lists. However, there are times when you have to insert a list in Google Docs in your document. Thankfully, Google Docs gives you access to tools that you can use to manage and sort these lists. Whether you want to sort a list or the entire document, here is how you can alphabetize it in Google Docs.
Google's latest Pixel Buds Pro back on sale at best price yet, down to $175
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are less than two months old, but we’re already seeing consistent discounts on the headphone’s $200 MSRP. Amazon has taken 13% off the on-sale price of the headphones, bringing them down to $175 in two different colorways. The Charcoal and Lemongrass headphones are both on sale, while the Fog color remains at full price.
Custom quick phrases on the Nest Hub Max could be the most natural way to interact with your smart home yet
Google Assistant is a fantastically powerful tool for doing a lot of things, and for many of us a big part of that is controlling our smart homes. Whether we're turning on lights, starting up appliances, or triggering Routines, it's incredibly impressive that all these features are just a spoken command away. With quick phrases, Google has made those interactions even more natural-feeling, eliminating the need for a formal “Hey Google” to get thing started. Now some in-development functionality for the Nest Hub Max could greatly expand what Assistant quick phrases are able to accomplish.
Here's Google's rumored plan to prevent a Pixel 7 supply shortfall
The Google Pixel 6 is one of the best Android phones available this year and the Pixel 7 launch is right around the corner, but Google isn’t resting easy. COVID keeps causing lockdowns in China, to say nothing of shaky international relations threatening to affect trade, and with new-Pixel-season just weeks away, it sounds like Google may be getting nervous about the ability of manufacturing to keep up with demand. The tech titan is now reportedly considering shifting as much as 20 percent of Pixel phone production to China’s neighbor, India.
Google Home: Our everything guide to Google's smart home platform
You just got a Google Home, and after unwrapping it and setting it up, you've asked about the weather, requested a few songs to play, and set a timer for five minutes to see how it rings. Now what?. With an advanced device like Google Home and the accompanying virtual...
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0