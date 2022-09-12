ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Moment Dog Tries To Prevent Owner Packing Suitcase for College Goes Viral

An adorable video of a spaniel sitting in its owners suitcase has delighted TikTok users, with one person writing "Oh my god my heart." In the video, posted by @louisamillie and viewed over 1.6 million times, the cute dog can be seen sitting on top on her suitcase furiously wagging its tail, while the text reads "packing for uni," with the caption "she's coming with me xoxo."
PETS
msn.com

Video of Rare 'German Shepherd-Corgi Mix' Has People Blown Away

When it comes to mixed-breed dogs, a lot of people think of poodle, retriever, or even husky combinations. These are certainly some of the most popular mixes you're bound to see out in the world, but they're not the only ones. Have you ever seen any corgi mixed breeds?. These...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy