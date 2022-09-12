Read full article on original website
IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Just before 4 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of Brookside Avenue — a couple blocks south of Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street.
Person shot, killed on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed in early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to 5126 Winterberry Drive, which is in the are of 56th Street and Moller Road. Officers located the...
IMPD investigating officer-involved shooting downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Indianapolis Friday morning. The incident happened at 10th and North Delaware streets. Police said a man is being taken to a hospital but did not give an update on his condition. Police are asking drivers and people to avoid...
Woman found shot to death on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in an apartment complex on Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 4:40 p.m. on Thursday in the Country Club apartments, located in the 300 block of Teddy Lane just south of E. Troy Avenue.
PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts...
Woman shot, killed while dropping off kids at near west side daycare; police shoot suspect hours later
INDIANAPOLIS – The search for the gunman accused of shooting and killing a woman outside a near west side daycare ended in a police shooting hours later. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue. Police found a...
IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by police
INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect in Friday morning’s deadly shooting outside of a daycare was shot by police Friday in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue. Police found a woman...
Man’s death on east side reclassified as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — An incident previously described as a death investigation has been reclassified as a homicide, according to IMPD. Early Thursday morning, one person was found dead on the east side in the 7300 block of Taos Trail near S. Shadeland and E. Washington Street. The discovery was made after police were sent there to conduct a welfare check.
Police working critical incident on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are on the scene of what’s being called a “critical incident.”. Officers were called to an investigation near East 34th Street and Arlington Avenue around midnight Thursday. A man in a large building fired shots toward officers. The man then barricaded himself...
Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Columbus East student
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year. The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene...
Arrest made in June deadly shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Payton Wilson, who was killed in June. On June 30, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlan Street on reports of a person shot.
Docs: Taxi driver was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators believe a murdered Indianapolis cab driver had a dispute over money and was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot last week. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two suspects in the case and court documents acquired by News 8 outline what...
Kokomo police officer faces battery charge after road rage incident
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer is facing a battery charge after Indiana State Police investigated a road rage incident in which the officer is accused of beating up a 60-year-old man. ISP said its investigation into officer Roy Smith, age 42, began in June at the request...
Multiple people detained after ‘critical incident’ on east side; ISP investigating possible meth lab
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to avoid an east side intersection after a standoff situation where shots were fired. As of 7 a.m., IMPD said four people were removed from a building in the area of Massachusetts Avenue/Arlington Avenue/34th Street on the east side.
23-year-old Indianapolis man charged in woman's 2016 murder
INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago. Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.
IMPD: DNA match helps makes arrest in 2016 murder investigation
INDIANAPOLIS — A DNA match back in the spring changed a stagnant murder case into one with a potential answer. 23-year-old Jaylaun Walker is now charged with murder in the 2016 death of 41-year-old Angela Wright. Police found Wright with a gunshot wound to her head outside of a...
IMPD searching 2008-12 Chevy Malibu linked to fatal hit-and-run
Authorities have identified a vehicle that may be linked to one of Indianapolis’ 19 hit-and-run fatalities this year.
Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
Indy Muslim community shaken after taxi driver found shot to death
INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral services were held today for an Indianapolis cab driver who was shot to death over the weekend. Abdukadir Filanwaa, 55, was found dead inside his taxi early Saturday morning. A little after 4 a.m. a 911 caller reported that a taxi cab had been sitting at the corner of 11th street and Central Avenue for an extended period of time.
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
