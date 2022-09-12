Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox35orlando.com
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
fox35orlando.com
Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
click orlando
Florida man accused of using fake deeds to take ownership of 2 homes
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County man accused of fraudulently taking ownership of two homes using fake deeds sought the services of multiple notaries as part of the scheme, newly released court records show. Javon Walden, 36, is facing an organized scheme to defraud charge, a first-degree felony...
click orlando
17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
Social media threat prompts enhanced security Monday at high school in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials at Lyman High School in Seminole County said they are addressing a “non-credible” threat made on social media. School leaders said they were notified Sunday night of a threat to Lyman High School. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. School...
Police in Florida arrest 160 in seven-day human trafficking sting operation
A Disney employee, two teachers, and two law enforcement officers were among the 160 arrested in a recent seven-day human trafficking sting operation in Florida.
wogx.com
Florida teen accused of stabbing his grandmother to death
A Rockledge teen allegedly stabbed his 57-year-old grandmother to death on Thursday. He texted the police telling them that he had killed her after running to a gas station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Apopka man wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Apopka claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a grocery and convenience store in Seminole County, Florida Lottery officials announced in a news release on Monday. Robert White, 61, claimed the prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited...
On 9/10/22 Polk County allowed this to happen again, why?
6 – ALS (Paramedic) Engines without a Paramedic on board. Why are the taxpayers allowing this to happen – – – – email your county commissioners today.
WESH
Officials: Armed man shot, killed by Lake County deputy
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man died after being shot by a deputy Sunday. According to The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an armed man shot and killed by a deputy Sunday night had threatened that deputy with his weapon. Around 5 p.m.,...
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation
A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Cocoa Police Seek Assistance in Locating Vehicle Burglary Suspect
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police detectives are seeking community’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted for vehicle burglary. According to Cocoa Police officials, the burglary occurred in the area of Japonica Lane. If you have information that can help detectives identify him, contact...
Florida Man Arrested Trying To Buy A Child At Winn Dixie For $100,000, Again
A registered sex offender has been arrested after attempting to purchase a child that he saw in a Winn Dixie store with her mom. According to WESH, Hellmuth Kolb, 85, Port Orange, was locked up for violating probation stemming from a conviction of trying to
Comments / 0