Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
LAKE HELEN, FL
click orlando

17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
click orlando

Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
click orlando

Apopka man wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Apopka claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a grocery and convenience store in Seminole County, Florida Lottery officials announced in a news release on Monday. Robert White, 61, claimed the prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Armed man shot, killed by Lake County deputy

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man died after being shot by a deputy Sunday. According to The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an armed man shot and killed by a deputy Sunday night had threatened that deputy with his weapon. Around 5 p.m.,...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
THE VILLAGES, FL
