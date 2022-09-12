Read full article on original website
2 injured in Shaler house fire
Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
Search continues for stolen Ford from Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a blue 2012 Ford Focus that was stolen overnight from someone’s driveway in Somerset. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 10 p.m. July 30 to 9 a.m. July 31 from a home at the 3100 block of Coxes Creek Road in Somerset Township, […]
Early morning power outages in 2 local communities caused by car crash involving pole
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Over 800 houses in Monroeville and Plum started their days with no power after a car crash involving a pole. The accident happened in the 4600 block of William Penn Highway early Friday. Our crew at the scene saw Duquesne Light working repairs. Channel 11 also...
Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
Crash knocks out power to thousands of people in the Monroeville area
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A crash knocked out power to hundreds of people in Monroeville for hours on Friday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 22 near the Phantom Fireworks Store. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole, taking the pole and wires down. No injuries were...
Animal cruelty investigation underway after cow is shot in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a cow was shot in North Union Township, Fayette County. State police said an unknown person shot a cow from their vehicle on Rankin Airshaft Road sometime around 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. As of Friday morning, no arrests...
Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in
HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
Route 22 cleared after reported crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 22 through Hollidaysburg is free and clear after a Thursday morning crash left lanes restricted. According to 511PA, The crash happened near the Geeseytown Fire Hall not far from Canoe Creek State Park. The lane restriction was in place between Juniata Valley Road and Campbell Hill Road. While details […]
Police: Arrest made in Bethel Park stabbing incident
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — New information is in tonight about a woman who police say was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend over rent money. Police say it all happened near a Crowne Plaza in Bethel Park, near the South Hills Village Mall. They said the two got into a fight and they ended up rolling an embankment. Police say the woman now has a PFA against her ex-boyfriend.
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
2 houses destroyed in Washington County fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County couple is starting over after a fire destroyed their home of 30 years. Carole Leach and her husband lived along Wood Street in New Eagle. “Once you walk out and see your house on fire, what do you do? Stand there and...
Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks
Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution. Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen...
Part of westbound Route 30 restricted in Westmoreland County following crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of westbound Route 30 was restricted in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, following a crash on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little before 6 a.m., shutting down Route 30 between Trestle Lane and PA-217. The road was initially closed but later appeared to reopen...
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon. According to Washington County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 4000 block of Route 40 in Buffalo Township at 3:20 p.m. after a school bus was rear-ended by another vehicle.
Man killed in Wilkinsburg motorcycle crash
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash in Wilkinsburg. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Princeton Boulevard. On Thursday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office said Philip Price, 38, of Wilkinsburg, died after being taken to the...
Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft. On Thursday, September 15, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members from PSP Franklin were dispatched to Walmart, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. The store loss prevention personnel reported that a white male,...
Police investigating several thefts in Westmoreland County parks
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Park Police Department is investigating several thefts they say are happening in all county parks. “For a long time it was unlocked cars, and now it’s escalated. Forced entry wasn’t the norm for a long time, and now it is,” said Chief Henry Fontana with the Park police.
Greensburg teen charged with attempted homicide will be tried in juvenile court
A Greensburg teen charged with the attempted homicide of three people will be prosecuted as a juvenile, a judge ruled this week. Anthony Shook, 17, was originally charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses after he was arrested in June 2021 following a shootout in the parking lot of Eastmont Estates apartment complex. Shook, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was injured in the shooting.
Police: Altoona duo charged, woman found with drugs in private area
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is in Blair County Prison after a traffic stop resulted in finding drugs, brass knuckles and more, police report. Logan Township police conducted a traffic stop Sept. 6, just before 7 a.m. and found Kayla Risbon, 38, and Troy McKee, 39, along with a third person, in a […]
Gunshot victim in Pittsburgh's Hill District seeks help at Zone 2 police station
PITTSBURGH — A gunshot victim who walked to the Zone 2 police station in Pittsburgh's Hill District for help Wednesday night was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The victim had a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said they rendered aid until medics arrived, and...
