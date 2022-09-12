ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Clyde Theatre celebrates 200th show

By Emily Dwire
 5 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Clyde Theatre in Quimby Village celebrated its 200th show since it opened in 2018 with a fan party and a concert.

Rock band 311 took the stage Sunday night in front of a packed house.

A pre-show party was held at the Club Room at the Clyde. Local bands took the stage there.

Organizers at the Clyde say they’ve had local bands six days a week and have been able to attract big names to their venue since the doors first opened in 2018.

“Fort Wayne is a great music town. We attract fans on an average of 25 to 45 states for each of our shows. The 311 show we have tonight has people from over 25 states so it’s really exciting that people come from all over the country to see a show at the Clyde,” said Gregg Coyle, the Clyde’s executive director.

Blues Traveler will be the next band to take the stage at the Clyde. That show is Saturday, Sept. 17.

