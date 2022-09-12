Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag press conference: Rashford injury, Ronaldo latest, FC Sheriff test
Erik ten Hag provides an injury update on Marcus Rashford and previews the Europa League tie with FC Sheriff.
Rafael Leao: AC Milan confirm approach from Chelsea
Paolo Maldini has confirmed AC Milan rejected an approach from Chelsea for Rafael Leao.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool lead Bellingham race; Ten Hag's January budget set
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo, Milan Skriniar, Gavi and more.
Chelsea sporting director: Salzburg's Christoph Freund refuses to rule out move
Red Bull Salzburg director Christoph Freud has refused to rule out a move to Chelsea.
Nicolo Zaniolo discusses summer transfer links to Tottenham & Juventus
Roma playmaker Nicolo Zaniolo has insisted constant transfer speculation linking him with a move away has never been a 'problem'.
Caoimhin Kelleher injury: Ireland boss denies Jurgen Klopp claims
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny continues his war of words with Jurgen Klopp over Caoimhin Kelleher's injury.
Dani Alves names Cristiano Ronaldo as his toughest ever opponent
Dani Alves has named Cristiano Ronaldo as the toughest opponent he's ever played against.
Newcastle United in talks to land Australian starlet Garang Kuol
Newcastle close to landing Australian starlet Garang Kuol.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester
Antonio Conte: Yves Bissouma struggling with 'tactical aspect' at Spurs
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says Yves Bissouma has struggled to adapt at Tottenham this season.
Marc Skinner explains Jackie Groenen's Manchester United exit
Marc Skinner has described the deal to sell midfielder Jackie Groenen to PSG as 'good business' even though he'd have liked to have kept her at Man Utd.
Pep Guardiola lauds 'exceptional' Jude Bellingham after stellar Champions League outing
Pep Guardiola lauds the display of Jude Bellingham during Borussia Dortmund's Champions League defeat to Manchester City.
5 key battles in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 8
Diego Costa could be John Stones' nightmare and Gabriel Martinelli will test Aaron Hickey again as we look at five key clashes ahead of another big weekend of Premier League action.
Barcelona set to wear controversial white away kit for 2023/24 season
Barcelona look likely to wear an all white away kit for 2023/24 - causing controversy because of the similarities to Real Madrid.
West Ham unlikely to sign free agent defender before January
West Ham are unlikely to move for free agents Dan-Axel Zagadou, Jason Denayer or Nikola Maksimovic despite being linked with moves.
Graham Potter explains decision to play Raheem Sterling at wing-back
Graham Potter reveals why he used Raheem Sterling as an advanced wing-back in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Salzburg in the Champions League.
Everton duo Allan and Salomon Rondon drawing transfer interest from UAE
Everton duo Allan and Salomon Rondon could be set for exits from the club with significant interest coming from the Middle East, 90min understands.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Atletico Madrid - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Atletico Madrid
Moussa Diaby remains subject of heavy interest from Premier League
Officials from several Premier League clubs were in attendance to see Moussa Diaby star in Bayer Leverkusen’s impressive Champions League win over Atletico Madrid in midweek, 90min understands.
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg: Player ratings as Graham Potter draws first match in charge of Blues
Player ratings from Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg in the Champions League.
