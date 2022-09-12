ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CNBC

These are the 10 wealthiest cities in the world — and five are in the U.S.

New York City is home to more rich people than any other city in the world, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Around 345,600 millionaires reside in the Big Apple, alongside 15,470 multi-millionaires who have assets worth over $10 million, 737 centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires, the report said. The financial center of the U.S. is recognized as the wealthiest city in the world by several measures.
CNBC

Globalization of trade isn't ending, despite Covid, war, inflation

Trade is expected to grow slightly faster in 2022 and 2023 than it did over the previous decade, according to a new report from DHL and the NYU Stern School of Business. Many companies backed away from reshoring and nearshoring plans, leading trade to grow faster in emerging economies close to China.
Reuters

Britain urges people not to travel to join queen's queue

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The British government urged people on Saturday not to travel to join the queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as the huge demand means people are having to stand in line for at least 24 hours to reach her lying-in-state.
CNBC

Trussonomics? What to watch as the new UK prime minister battles multiple crises

LONDON — New British Prime Minister Liz Truss faces a confluence of economic challenges, but will need to balance her own ideals with the immediate needs of the country. Last week, Truss announced an emergency fiscal package involving the capping of annual household energy bills at £2,500 (£2,891) for the next two years, with an equivalent guarantee for businesses over the next six months and further support in the pipeline for vulnerable sectors.
CNBC

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

Oil prices were broadly steady on Friday but on track for a weekly decline on fears of sharp interest rate increases expected to curb global economic growth and fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled 51 cents higher at $91.35 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended the day at $85.11 per barrel for a gain of one cent.
The Associated Press

Live updates: Military rehearse queen's Windsor procession

WINDSOR, England -- Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy have taken part in the first full rehearsal of the procession that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to its final resting place. With troops lining The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, the thumping of drums echoed as marching bands walked ahead of a hearse early Saturday. On Monday, they will do the same, only surrounded by thousands of people expected to travel to Windsor for a final farewell to the queen, who died last week at age 96. Her funeral is to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday before some 2,000 guests, including visiting heads of state. After the church service, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage.
CNBC

China raises holdings of Treasurys for first time in 8 months

China's stash of Treasurys rose to $970 billion in July, from $967.8 billion in June, which was the lowest since May 2010 when it had $843.7 billion. Overall, foreign holdings of Treasurys rose to $7.501 trillion in July, from 7.430 trillion in June. The inflows generally tracked price action in...
CNBC

Gold dips to near 2-month low as sharp rate-hike bets bolster dollar

Gold prices dropped to a near two-month low on Thursday as increased prospects of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve lifted the dollar. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,687.35 per ounce, after touching its lowest since July 21. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.7% to $1,697.20. related investing news.
