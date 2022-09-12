Read full article on original website
These are the 10 wealthiest cities in the world — and five are in the U.S.
New York City is home to more rich people than any other city in the world, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Around 345,600 millionaires reside in the Big Apple, alongside 15,470 multi-millionaires who have assets worth over $10 million, 737 centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires, the report said. The financial center of the U.S. is recognized as the wealthiest city in the world by several measures.
Ukrainian medic tells U.S. Congress about the ‘hell’ of Russian captivity; Putin acknowledges China pressure
Russian forces have targeted a dam on the Inhulets River near Kryvyi Rih — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home city — with eight cruise missiles, according to Ukrainian officials, leading to flooding in parts of the city and residents being evacuated. Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih...
Ether ends week with wild trading day, and White House reveals regulation guidance: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jake Boyle of Caleb & Brown discusses what's driving the post-merge volatility.
Globalization of trade isn't ending, despite Covid, war, inflation
Trade is expected to grow slightly faster in 2022 and 2023 than it did over the previous decade, according to a new report from DHL and the NYU Stern School of Business. Many companies backed away from reshoring and nearshoring plans, leading trade to grow faster in emerging economies close to China.
Britain urges people not to travel to join queen's queue
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The British government urged people on Saturday not to travel to join the queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as the huge demand means people are having to stand in line for at least 24 hours to reach her lying-in-state.
Biden White House just put out a framework on regulating crypto — here’s what’s in it
The Biden White House has just released its first-ever framework on what crypto regulation in the U.S. should look like. The framework outlines the ways in which the financial services industry should evolve to make borderless transactions easier, as well as how to crack down on fraud in the digital asset space.
Over 15 countries have Queen Elizabeth II on their currency—here's how the 4 biggest are changing their money
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many people wonder what will happen to Commonwealth banknotes and coins, which have bared the monarch's likeness for much of her 70-year reign. The Queen's image can be found on the currency of more than 15 countries, the most populated being the United...
Trussonomics? What to watch as the new UK prime minister battles multiple crises
LONDON — New British Prime Minister Liz Truss faces a confluence of economic challenges, but will need to balance her own ideals with the immediate needs of the country. Last week, Truss announced an emergency fiscal package involving the capping of annual household energy bills at £2,500 (£2,891) for the next two years, with an equivalent guarantee for businesses over the next six months and further support in the pipeline for vulnerable sectors.
Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After his headline performance at Hungary’s Sziget Festival last month, pop star Justin Bieber held a grandiose party for his staff in a luxurious countryside setting — a 19th century castle owned by the son-in-law of the country’s prime minister. The castle,...
Ultra-processed foods are harmful for our health — here's why
Eating a lot of ultra-processed food is also linked to heart disease and early death.
Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline
Oil prices were broadly steady on Friday but on track for a weekly decline on fears of sharp interest rate increases expected to curb global economic growth and fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled 51 cents higher at $91.35 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended the day at $85.11 per barrel for a gain of one cent.
Cramer says investors should remain calm after FedEx’s bad quarter but brace for more economic pain
CNBC's Jim Cramer advised investors not to panic after FedEx's worse-than-expected first quarter. The "Mad Money" host's warning comes after FedEx reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations, citing a decline in global shipment volumes, while announcing aggressive cost-cutting measures. Shares of the company tumbled...
Live updates: Military rehearse queen's Windsor procession
WINDSOR, England -- Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy have taken part in the first full rehearsal of the procession that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to its final resting place. With troops lining The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, the thumping of drums echoed as marching bands walked ahead of a hearse early Saturday. On Monday, they will do the same, only surrounded by thousands of people expected to travel to Windsor for a final farewell to the queen, who died last week at age 96. Her funeral is to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday before some 2,000 guests, including visiting heads of state. After the church service, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage.
China raises holdings of Treasurys for first time in 8 months
China's stash of Treasurys rose to $970 billion in July, from $967.8 billion in June, which was the lowest since May 2010 when it had $843.7 billion. Overall, foreign holdings of Treasurys rose to $7.501 trillion in July, from 7.430 trillion in June. The inflows generally tracked price action in...
Gold dips to near 2-month low as sharp rate-hike bets bolster dollar
Gold prices dropped to a near two-month low on Thursday as increased prospects of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve lifted the dollar. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,687.35 per ounce, after touching its lowest since July 21. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.7% to $1,697.20. related investing news.
Putin admits China has 'concerns' over Ukraine invasion; Russia's Wagner Group recruiting convicts
Signs of tension have emerged between allies Russia and China, as Putin acknowledged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's "questions and concerns" about Russian operations in Ukraine during the leaders' first in-person meeting since the war began on Feb. 24. There are reports of mass graves outside the cities recently recaptured...
India Prime Minister Modi tells Russia's Putin that now 'is not an era of war'
"I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi told Putin at a security summit in Uzbekistan. Modi said food, fertilizer and fuel security are among the major concerns of the world. Putin said, "We want...
