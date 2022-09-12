ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

Related
Complex

Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
The US Sun

Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’

RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
CELEBRITIES
Daniella Cressman

Alec Baldwin Just Got Fired from a Movie Due to the Fatal Shooting on the Set of 'Rust'—He's Lost Several Jobs!

"Alec Baldwin reveals that after the devastating shooting on the set of Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he’s lost several jobs." —Sarah Laudenbach. Baldwin was working on a film by the name of Rust when a horrible tragedy occurred on set in October of 2021: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer—was fatally shot by the actor.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Amell
TODAY.com

Mystery of mother who went to the ER and vanished is solved 32 years later

Eboney Brown remembers the day her mother, Myrtle Brown, went missing. It was 1990, and she was 13 years old. That May, Myrtle Brown was in New York visiting her best friend when her purse was stolen, along with her epilepsy medication and identification. She told her family she was not feeling well and went to the emergency room at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn to get a medication refill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Rapper Patrick Wayne Stay Dead at 36

11:44 AM PT -- A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Pat Stay ... so far, it's collected upwards of $34,000 with a goal of $100k. Pat Stay, known as one of the best battle rappers in the game, is dead after a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Arrow#Kennel#Neighborly#Pet Adoption#Rescues Rock Inc#Amells#Tmz#Sa#Rri#Stavola Gardiner
Popculture

Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note

A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Video shows haunting final moments of Lily Sullivan before killer strangled her - OLD

A video capturing the last moments of Lily Sullivan as she walked with her killer has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of sentencing in the case. The 18-year-old was was found dead in a pond in Pembroke area of Wales in a half-naked state in December 2021. Sullivan was killed by strangling after she rejected the sexual advances of a man named Lewis Haines, who she had met at a pub. Haines has admitted to killing her but a trial is underway to determine his sentence. The video, released ahead of the sentencing, shows Sullivan and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
TMZ.com

'Boardwalk Empire' Star Michael Pitt Taken To Hospital After Outburst In NYC

Actor Michael Pitt was taken into police custody last Friday and carted off to the hospital after a very public outburst in NYC, TMZ has learned. Video obtained by TMZ shows Pitt strapped to a gurney and surrounded by EMS technicians who are wheeling him down a sidewalk in Bushwick, Brooklyn, presumably to a waiting ambulance. Pitt looks as if he's in a daze ... first staring up at the sky, then turning his head to the side as he quietly lays on the stretcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Briana B.

Man Gone Mad: Ex Husband Demolishes House That Wife Gets After Divorce

With 50% of all marriages ending in divorce, people are doing some crazy things to get back at their exes. Believe it or not, when you act out while going through a divorce, it only shows that you are not over your ex-spouse. It only adds fuel to fire. This was highlighted recently in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.

Comments / 0

Community Policy