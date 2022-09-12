Read full article on original website
Complex
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
Richard Simmons seen in last photos before vanishing from public life hiding under a blanket after hospital stay
WEIGHT-loss guru Richard Simmons was pictured hiding under a blanket - almost three years after he mysteriously vanished from the public eye. The fitness enthusiast was snapped arriving at his Los Angeles home on April 20, 2017, following a hospital stay. Simmons, who was wearing a white baseball cap, was...
William Reynolds dead at 90 with Gunsmoke actor’s cause of death revealed to be pneumonia complications
GUNSMOKE actor William Reynolds has died at 90 from non-Covid pneumonia complications, his son revealed. Reynolds, who shot to fame as Special Agent Tom Colby in the 1960s series The FBI, died on August 24, his son Eric confirmed to Deadline. Reynolds got his start in Hollywood in 1952 after...
Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’
RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
Alec Baldwin Just Got Fired from a Movie Due to the Fatal Shooting on the Set of 'Rust'—He's Lost Several Jobs!
"Alec Baldwin reveals that after the devastating shooting on the set of Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he’s lost several jobs." —Sarah Laudenbach. Baldwin was working on a film by the name of Rust when a horrible tragedy occurred on set in October of 2021: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer—was fatally shot by the actor.
Irv Gotti Thought It Was OK To Contact Bow Wow’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Via Instagram
Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr. is batting 1000 when it comes to being inappropriate and plain old weird.
Nick Cannon ‘to pay nearly $3M a year in child support’ & two baby mamas will rake in thousands more than the rest
NICK Cannon will soon pay nearly $3 million a year in child support- and two baby mamas will make thousands more than the others, a legal expert has told The U.S. Sun. Nick, 41, just shocked fans by welcoming his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice, with his sixth baby mama, model LaNisha Cole, 40.
TODAY.com
Mystery of mother who went to the ER and vanished is solved 32 years later
Eboney Brown remembers the day her mother, Myrtle Brown, went missing. It was 1990, and she was 13 years old. That May, Myrtle Brown was in New York visiting her best friend when her purse was stolen, along with her epilepsy medication and identification. She told her family she was not feeling well and went to the emergency room at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn to get a medication refill.
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
TMZ.com
Rapper Patrick Wayne Stay Dead at 36
11:44 AM PT -- A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Pat Stay ... so far, it's collected upwards of $34,000 with a goal of $100k. Pat Stay, known as one of the best battle rappers in the game, is dead after a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
Popculture
Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note
A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
AOL Corp
Jesse Powell, R&B singer and Grammy nominee, dead at 51: 'The best big brother ever,' says sister
R&B singer and Grammy-nominated musician Jesse Powell died Tuesday at age 51 in his Los Angeles home, his siblings announced. On Tuesday night, Jesse's sisters — recording artists Trina Powell and Tamara Powell — both shared a message on social media announcing their older brother's death. "It is...
Video shows haunting final moments of Lily Sullivan before killer strangled her - OLD
A video capturing the last moments of Lily Sullivan as she walked with her killer has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of sentencing in the case. The 18-year-old was was found dead in a pond in Pembroke area of Wales in a half-naked state in December 2021. Sullivan was killed by strangling after she rejected the sexual advances of a man named Lewis Haines, who she had met at a pub. Haines has admitted to killing her but a trial is underway to determine his sentence. The video, released ahead of the sentencing, shows Sullivan and...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
TMZ.com
'Boardwalk Empire' Star Michael Pitt Taken To Hospital After Outburst In NYC
Actor Michael Pitt was taken into police custody last Friday and carted off to the hospital after a very public outburst in NYC, TMZ has learned. Video obtained by TMZ shows Pitt strapped to a gurney and surrounded by EMS technicians who are wheeling him down a sidewalk in Bushwick, Brooklyn, presumably to a waiting ambulance. Pitt looks as if he's in a daze ... first staring up at the sky, then turning his head to the side as he quietly lays on the stretcher.
Man Gone Mad: Ex Husband Demolishes House That Wife Gets After Divorce
With 50% of all marriages ending in divorce, people are doing some crazy things to get back at their exes. Believe it or not, when you act out while going through a divorce, it only shows that you are not over your ex-spouse. It only adds fuel to fire. This was highlighted recently in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.
Jack Ging dead at 90: The A-Team and Hawaii Five-O star dies at his California home after lengthy acting career
THE A-Team and Hawaii Five-O star Jack Ging has died at 90, his wife revealed. Ging died at his home in California on Friday of natural causes, his wife, Apache, revealed to the Hollywood Reporter. The renowned NBC series, which starred actors such as George Peppard, Dirk Benedict, Dwight Schultz...
