Black Girl Picnic creates a safe community event for women of color
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahrian Stevens has been hosting Black Girl Picnic for two years. She created the day event for women of color to have a safe space. "I used to work at Open Buffalo, and we always talked about safe spaces. I really wanted to make sure that people my age and older can come together to have a safe space to communicate, to network, and just be," said Stevens.
A new survey breaks down Buffalo Public School's student behavior post pandemic
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Board of Education held a work session Wednesday evening to discuss a Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Board members said the national survey was conducted by the CDC and the data collected will help target the social and emotional needs of students post pandemic.
Yogathon for Suicide Awareness & Prevention
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Here are all the details about Yogathon for Suicide Awareness & Prevention which is happening this Sunday!. Just a heads up, one of the graphics in our video does say the event is "Saturday", but it is this Sunday, September 18 from 9am to 1pm (class from 10:30 am-12:30 pm) at 500 Seneca Street in Buffalo, NY.
Advocates, residents raise concerns over North Tonawanda cryptocurrency mining company
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Advocates for clean air and North Tonawanda residents gathered on Friday morning to voice their concerns over a Public Service Commission (PSC) decision. The group's protest in Downtown Buffalo comes one day after the PSC allowed Digihost Technology to buy Fortistar Gas Power Plant...
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
Super 7: Bennett's Jayden Lewis
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Anyone who attends Bennett football games is no stranger to No. 7. Jayden Lewis is the senior running routes but also breaking up passes. "I prefer receiver, but I'm better at defensive back," said Lewis. Lewis continuously finds the endzone. However, last season he tallied...
Cool weather will be short-lived in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Normal temperatures return on Friday with highs in the lower 70s. Even warmer weather arrives for the weekend with highs near 80 both Saturday and Sunday and a chance of rain by Sunday PM. FRIDAY:. Partly sunny. Not as cool. High : mid 70s. SATURDAY:
A fall feel Thursday with crisp cool sunshine
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chilly for some Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. It's been 102 since its been in the 40s at the Buffalo Airport! Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s, sunny, crisp and cool and a little hazy. Wildfire smoke aloft from fires out west will impact WNY Thursday creating a hazy sky but setting the stage for a colorful sunset. Temperatures will rebound into the weekend with highs back into the 70s on Friday. We'll close in on the 80 degree mark over the weekend.
