Read full article on original website
Related
8-Player Football: Camden-Frontier gets homecoming win, Waldron earns first win of season
HILLSDALE COUNTY — It was a action-packed Friday night in 8-player prep football. Hillsdale County teams had a lot on the line this week as they teams looked to extend their winning streak, find their first win and bounce back from disappointing week three losses. Any way fans looked at the week...
Scorebook Live
Elgin dominant in home win as Owls move to 3-0
By Collin Wieder Photo of Elgin's Matt Lund courtesy of his Twitter page ELGIN - Big plays and a solid defensive effort led the way for Elgin, beating Weatherford in dominant fashion, 41-10, Friday night at home. The Owls, who moved into Class 5A this year, improved to 3-0 for the first time ...
Comments / 0