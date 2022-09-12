ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Elgin dominant in home win as Owls move to 3-0

By Collin Wieder Photo of Elgin's Matt Lund courtesy of his Twitter page ELGIN - Big plays and a solid defensive effort led the way for Elgin, beating Weatherford in dominant fashion, 41-10, Friday night at home. The Owls, who moved into Class 5A this year, improved to 3-0 for the first time ...
ELGIN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy