Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Ferry closed due to low water levels on Mississippi River
HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri has closed temporarily due to low water levels, officials said. When the river gets too low, it becomes difficult for vehicles to load and off-load from the Dorena-Hickman Ferry at both landings, the Kentucky Transportation Department said in a statement. It wasn't clear when the ferry will resume operations. Water levels were forecast to continue dropping over the next two weeks, the agency said in a statement.
Titusville Herald
Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Friday rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced...
Titusville Herald
Florida State League Playoffs
(Best-of-3) St. Lucie 2, Palm Beach 0. Friday, Sept. 16: Dunedin at Fort Meyers, ppd.
Comments / 0