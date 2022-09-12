Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
Click10.com
Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
fox35orlando.com
Florida worker rushed to hospital after falling from roof near Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A contract worker was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after he fell from the roof of a two-story residence, police said. The man fell from the residence located at the end of Country Club Road in Cocoa Beach while installing gutters. Police said the man...
villages-news.com
We did not purchase our home in The Villages to have transients here
Except for The Villages who do the “lifestyle packages,” there should be NO short-term air b&b rentals. We did not purchase our homes to have transients and who knows WHAT living in our beautiful Villages. I certainly hope that this type of rental will be banned!. Donna Mole.
Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant chain plans Orlando market entry
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Popular fast-food restaurant chain Jack in the Box is headed to Florida with plans to make an Orlando market expansion an important part of its growth, a spokesperson on behalf of the chain told the Orlando Business Journal.
fox35orlando.com
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
villages-news.com
People in charge here cannot bury their heads in the ground
We live in the Village of Summerhill that has quite a few houses for rent. Usually these are either seasonal rentals or for several weeks. We have even gotten to know people that come to The Villages for a couple of months every year. We have not heard of any house been rented by the day. This needs to be addressed by the boards because it’s not a safe practice. I had noticed younger people in the market and other stores and wondered if they were all visiting grandparents or other relatives here but then I see them loading two carts with groceries so some are renting. People in charge here cannot bury their heads in the ground and claim that’s not their problem. When we bought our home 20 years ago we were told only people 55 years and older could buy and live here full time and I don’t think that rule has changed but speculators want to make a lot of money so they don’t care what happens to a neighborhood. But we do, so what’s the next step to stop this practice? If you know, write to the Village-News.com so they can publish it!
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
click orlando
Hurricane center tabs tropical wave as Invest 96L. Here’s what to know
ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics continue to bubble, with the National Hurricane Center keeping tabs on two tropical waves, one of which has been designated as Invest 96L. Invest 96L is between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands and continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.
Man who shot Florida officer thought police were Mexican cartel, report says
A 28-year-old Florida man who was arrested and accused of shooting a police officer Friday claimed he thought authorities were members of the Mexican cartel coming to steal his belongings, according to reports.
NASA announces 2 potential launch windows for Artemis I
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: During an update on Monday, NASA announced that a 70-minute launch window will open Sept. 27 at 11:37 a.m., with a backup 109-minute launch window opening at 2:52 p.m. Oct. 2 for Artemis I. Read our previous story below:. NASA is making headway toward...
click orlando
Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Rain moves across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances once again across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Brevard County until 9:00 p.m. Expect rain chances up to 80% on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue at 80% on Wednesday and 70% for Thursday, Friday and for Saturday.
Man critically injured in Winter Haven hit-and-run, deputies say
Polk County deputies said they are looking for a hit-and-run driver responsible for striking a pedestrian early Monday morning.
Troopers search for driver who hit and killed cyclist in Volusia County Saturday night
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The search is on for a driver who ran from a crash that killed a cyclist in Volusia County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and 4th Street. >>> STREAM...
click orlando
Nighttime Falcon 9 launch planned Sunday at Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX on Sunday will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station laden with another batch of Starlink internet satellites, the second night launch planned on the Space Coast in just as many days. Starlink Group 4-34 is scheduled to...
villages-news.com
FHP looking for hit-and-run driver who killed woman on Rolling Acres Road
A 40-year-old Leesburg woman died Sunday night at the scene of a hit-and-run on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. Her 31-year-old male companion was airlifted from the scene. The couple had been walking at 9:47 p.m. Sunday on Rolling Acres Road south of West Lakeview Street when the driver of a Jeep Cherokee ran off the road and hit pair who had been walking northbound on the grassy shoulder of Rolling Acres Road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver fled the scene.
WESH
FHP: 1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person Sunday morning in Volusia County. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on State Road 472 at East Minnesota Avenue southeast of DeLand, according to FHP. Troopers say a 2014 Kia Rio was traveling...
WESH
Woman dead, man in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Lake County
LADY LAKE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street. Officials say a vehicle was...
click orlando
Apopka man wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Apopka claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a grocery and convenience store in Seminole County, Florida Lottery officials announced in a news release on Monday. Robert White, 61, claimed the prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited...
