Orlando, FL

Click10.com

Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Orlando, FL
villages-news.com

People in charge here cannot bury their heads in the ground

We live in the Village of Summerhill that has quite a few houses for rent. Usually these are either seasonal rentals or for several weeks. We have even gotten to know people that come to The Villages for a couple of months every year. We have not heard of any house been rented by the day. This needs to be addressed by the boards because it’s not a safe practice. I had noticed younger people in the market and other stores and wondered if they were all visiting grandparents or other relatives here but then I see them loading two carts with groceries so some are renting. People in charge here cannot bury their heads in the ground and claim that’s not their problem. When we bought our home 20 years ago we were told only people 55 years and older could buy and live here full time and I don’t think that rule has changed but speculators want to make a lot of money so they don’t care what happens to a neighborhood. But we do, so what’s the next step to stop this practice? If you know, write to the Village-News.com so they can publish it!
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Hurricane center tabs tropical wave as Invest 96L. Here’s what to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics continue to bubble, with the National Hurricane Center keeping tabs on two tropical waves, one of which has been designated as Invest 96L. Invest 96L is between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands and continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Rain moves across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances once again across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Brevard County until 9:00 p.m. Expect rain chances up to 80% on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue at 80% on Wednesday and 70% for Thursday, Friday and for Saturday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

FHP looking for hit-and-run driver who killed woman on Rolling Acres Road

A 40-year-old Leesburg woman died Sunday night at the scene of a hit-and-run on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. Her 31-year-old male companion was airlifted from the scene. The couple had been walking at 9:47 p.m. Sunday on Rolling Acres Road south of West Lakeview Street when the driver of a Jeep Cherokee ran off the road and hit pair who had been walking northbound on the grassy shoulder of Rolling Acres Road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver fled the scene.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

FHP: 1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person Sunday morning in Volusia County. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on State Road 472 at East Minnesota Avenue southeast of DeLand, according to FHP. Troopers say a 2014 Kia Rio was traveling...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Apopka man wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Apopka claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a grocery and convenience store in Seminole County, Florida Lottery officials announced in a news release on Monday. Robert White, 61, claimed the prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

