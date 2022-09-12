All day the Ukrainian women search through photos of corpses posted by Russian soldiers showing off their kills, in the desperate hunt for their missing loved ones.In the crude images of frozen grey faces, blood smeared torsos and the scraps of remains, they look for a flick of something recognisable: a scar or a ring.“Twenty hours a day I go through these Telegram channels looking for him,” says Maria, her face gripped by grief. “We are a community of women who are looking for our loved ones. All of us have to trawl through the photos of the dead. We...

