Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Aggressive motorcyclists swarm busy Central Florida roads, ride into oncoming traffic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Video shows aggressive motorcyclists riding into oncoming traffic and weaving through cars on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando Sunday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have seen reports of these groups of reckless and aggressive motorcycle drivers in Central Florida. Maria Feliciano is a...
click orlando

Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it's free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
villages-news.com

FHP looking for hit-and-run driver who killed woman on Rolling Acres Road

A 40-year-old Leesburg woman died Sunday night at the scene of a hit-and-run on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. Her 31-year-old male companion was airlifted from the scene. The couple had been walking at 9:47 p.m. Sunday on Rolling Acres Road south of West Lakeview Street when the driver of a Jeep Cherokee ran off the road and hit pair who had been walking northbound on the grassy shoulder of Rolling Acres Road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver fled the scene.
WESH

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in Daytona Beach on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 9 p.m. in the area of International Speedway Boulevard and 4th Street. Officials said a vehicle was traveling west on International Speedway Boulevard when it...
Bay News 9

Lake Wales couple opens first restaurant through city grant program

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is investing millions of dollars into revitalizing a once historically Black neighborhood. The city of Lake Wales is attracting new businesses with match grants. Two businesses have been awarded grants so far. Local food truck Whadda Wings was able to...
WESH

Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters are eyeing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa that is producing disorganized thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development in the next five days.

