fox35orlando.com
Florida worker rushed to hospital after falling from roof near Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A contract worker was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after he fell from the roof of a two-story residence, police said. The man fell from the residence located at the end of Country Club Road in Cocoa Beach while installing gutters. Police said the man...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Aggressive motorcyclists swarm busy Central Florida roads, ride into oncoming traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Video shows aggressive motorcyclists riding into oncoming traffic and weaving through cars on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando Sunday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have seen reports of these groups of reckless and aggressive motorcycle drivers in Central Florida. Maria Feliciano is a...
fox35orlando.com
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
Florida father, son wanted for beating unconscious man at wedding reception: sheriff
A Florida man and his adult son are wanted for allegedly attacking a man during a wedding reception, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
Florida husband, wife fight man accused of trying to steal from their vehicle, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal from a vehicle Sunday night, but not before getting into a fight with a local couple, police said. According to an arrest report, a police officer responded to the area of Oriole Court and Barna Avenue...
click orlando
Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
Orlando police identify 17-year-old shot and killed Friday, $5K reward offered
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are sharing new details after a teenager was shot and killed Friday night. Officers said Hamishee “Mishee” Williams Jr. was shot around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Domino Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Williams was...
Deputies search for thief who broke into Polk County Puppy Boutique
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County are asking the public to help find a man who broke the glass front door at the Puppy Boutique in Bartow. Deputies said the man went into the store and searched the place, looking for cash. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
spacecoastdaily.com
Woman on Cruise Ship Out of Port Canaveral Dies After Deadly Shark Attack in the Bahamas
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA (WFTV) – Investigators in the Bahamas are trying to understand what led to a deadly shark attack. Police said a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed after leaving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. The woman and her...
villages-news.com
FHP looking for hit-and-run driver who killed woman on Rolling Acres Road
A 40-year-old Leesburg woman died Sunday night at the scene of a hit-and-run on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. Her 31-year-old male companion was airlifted from the scene. The couple had been walking at 9:47 p.m. Sunday on Rolling Acres Road south of West Lakeview Street when the driver of a Jeep Cherokee ran off the road and hit pair who had been walking northbound on the grassy shoulder of Rolling Acres Road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver fled the scene.
16-Year-Old Shoots Two 12-Year-Old Children Waiting For School Bus In Florida
A 16-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after shooting two 12-year-old children waiting for their school bus on Thursday. According to investigators, two juveniles were waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade, when a subject approached them and demanded their possessions. During the confrontation,
WESH
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in Daytona Beach on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 9 p.m. in the area of International Speedway Boulevard and 4th Street. Officials said a vehicle was traveling west on International Speedway Boulevard when it...
Bay News 9
Lake Wales couple opens first restaurant through city grant program
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is investing millions of dollars into revitalizing a once historically Black neighborhood. The city of Lake Wales is attracting new businesses with match grants. Two businesses have been awarded grants so far. Local food truck Whadda Wings was able to...
WESH
Woman dead, man in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Lake County
LADY LAKE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street. Officials say a vehicle was...
Police in Florida arrest 160 in seven-day human trafficking sting operation
A Disney employee, two teachers, and two law enforcement officers were among the 160 arrested in a recent seven-day human trafficking sting operation in Florida.
WESH
Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters are eyeing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa that is producing disorganized thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development in the next five days.
Couple brought 2-year-old to drug deal, Polk County sheriff says
A couple was arrested after bringing a 2-year-old to a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
This Is Florida's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 4-year-old child dies after falling off Florida balcony
A 4-year-old child from Georgia fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning.
