A 40-year-old Leesburg woman died Sunday night at the scene of a hit-and-run on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. Her 31-year-old male companion was airlifted from the scene. The couple had been walking at 9:47 p.m. Sunday on Rolling Acres Road south of West Lakeview Street when the driver of a Jeep Cherokee ran off the road and hit pair who had been walking northbound on the grassy shoulder of Rolling Acres Road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver fled the scene.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO