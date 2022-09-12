ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Men’s Soccer Claims Statement Win over No. 1 Clemson

For the second straight season, Syracuse has upset Clemson in men’s soccer. Last year, the Orange took down the sixth ranked Tigers 2-0 at home before Mike Noonan’s squad went on to win its first national championship in 34 years. This season, SU traveled to Historic Riggs Field and shocked No. 1 Clemson 2-1, the first victory for the Orange over a top-ranked team since October of 2000.
On The Bench — September 13th, 2022

On The Bench has the latest on Syracuse football’s win over UConn as well as other teams that are red hot right now. Cameron Ezeir and Nick Zelaya have all things soccer, field hockey, and more right here.
Syracuse Men’s Soccer Survives Close Game with Niagara

For the third straight home match for Syracuse men soccer, the Orange led 1-0 and in the final ten minutes closed it out tonight against Niagara. No. 16 Syracuse certainly didn’t play its best soccer, but head coach Ian McIntyre was just happy to get the win in the midweek.
How a Summer in the Netherlands Catapulted Charlotte De Vries Back Amongst the Nation’s Best

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – 35 women, ranging from ages 18 to 27, make up the United States national field hockey team. After playing for the U-17 and U-19 squads, Charlotte de Vries got the chance to play for the real club in the Netherlands this past summer as a part of the FIH Hockey Pro League. The Pennsylvania native became the 10th Syracuse player to represent America and the first since 2016.
News Live at 6 | Thursday, September 15th

CitrusTV anchors Nicole Aponte and Teagan Brown are in studio to break down today’s biggest headlines. CitrusTV reporter Louise Rath is live outside the Dome to break down SU’s Food Insecurity Week. CitrusTV reporter John Perik explains what you need to know about the new Onondaga County budget.
SU Abroad Kicks Off | News Live at 6

Syracuse University’s Study Abroad Office is hosting “SU Abroad Week” to help students who want to study abroad. CitrusTV reporter Katie Fongvongsa breaks down what you need to know about the week’s festivities.
