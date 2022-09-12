For the second straight season, Syracuse has upset Clemson in men’s soccer. Last year, the Orange took down the sixth ranked Tigers 2-0 at home before Mike Noonan’s squad went on to win its first national championship in 34 years. This season, SU traveled to Historic Riggs Field and shocked No. 1 Clemson 2-1, the first victory for the Orange over a top-ranked team since October of 2000.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO