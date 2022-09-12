Read full article on original website
lincolntimesnews.com
New faces at Lincoln Charter School
DENVER – There are two new faces in administration of Lincoln Charter School. Jay Martin is the new athletic director for both campuses of the school. He previously served as athletic director of the Community School of Davidson. “I’m very familiar with charter school athletics and the conference,” he...
lincolntimesnews.com
Spotlighting the beginning teachers at East Lincoln Middle School
IRON STATION – East Lincoln Middle School has more than brand new middle school students in attendance this year. They also have 19 new teachers and support members. These new positions, according to Principal Heather Myers, is due to community growth and retirements. Nine of the teacher positions are considered beginning teachers (which North Carolina defines as teachers in years one, two, and three). Of those new teachers, five of them are first year teachers and four of them are products of Lincoln County Schools.
lincolntimesnews.com
Gear your adventure: Blue River Outfitters opens in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON – There’s a new store in downtown Lincolnton and ready to “gear your adventure.” Blue River Outfitters, a store specializing in equipment, provisions and clothing for outdoor excursions opened this past week. It’s owned and operated by Jeremy and Beth Sexton. The store, both...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County Concert Association announces 2022-2023 season
LINCOLNTON – The slate has been set for the 2022-2023 season of the Lincoln County Concert Association which begins on Sunday, Nov. 13 with Michael Reno Harrell. "We’re really excited about our new season’s line-up and believe it offers plenty of variety with folk, Celtic, R&B soul, and classical all included,” LCCA chair Rick Ramseur said. “Despite our rising production costs, our board has decided not to raise ticket/subscription prices. Again, this season we will be offering free admission to all children grades 12 and under. Our goal is to make a wide range of ‘live music performance’ available to everyone in the community.”
lincolntimesnews.com
There’s a new face at Iron Station Elementary School
IRON STATION – There’s a new face at Iron Station Elementary School this year and it’s not like any of the others. “Riley,” handled by school counselor Victoria Gilmore has started her career as a service dog at the school. Gilmore formerly worked as a forensic interviewer at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center in Lincolnton. She made a change in career last school year and started as the school counselor at Iron Station.
lincolntimesnews.com
There was a baby boom at G.E. Massey in 2005: 17 years later, where are they now?
LINCOLNTON – Maybe there was something in the water or maybe motherhood was fated between 2004 and 2005. During that period, 10 teachers gave birth to 11 babies. It’s been 17 years since those babies were born and many of them are graduating or have graduated from Lincoln County Schools. Many of the then G.E. Massey teachers are still teaching or employed by Lincoln County Schools as well.
lincolntimesnews.com
It’s a back-to-school time warp for some teachers: Former North Brook Elementary student now a teacher
VALE – First grade is fabulous for North Brook Elementary School Teacher Sarah Katlyn Anthony. On Wednesday, she was busy preparing for open house. She had a slew of colorful, educationally inspired decorations on the walls and a photo booth set up for open house photos. “Open house is...
lincolntimesnews.com
Commissioners approve UDO amendment and Riverside but not Garden Place
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Commissioners voted unanimously at their regular meeting Monday night to approve the amendment to the Lincoln County Unified Development Ordinance increasing the minimum lot size for all new subdivisions in the county to a minimum of one acre. Carrol Mitchem, Milton Sigmon, Bud Cesena and Cathy Davis were in attendance. Anita McCall is still out due to illness.
lincolntimesnews.com
Everyone deserves to have fun: Lincolnton couple open unique toy store in downtown Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON – Everyone does deserve to have fun and a Lincolnton couple, Amber and Lin Sutton, have opened a toy store in downtown Lincolnton geared just towards that. Quozix isn’t a totally new store. Before opening a storefront, which is located close to City Cellar at 415 East Main Street, they travelled to flea markets and then opened at booth at Just Around the Corner.
lincolntimesnews.com
Community member dancers hit the stage on Saturday in the annual Dancing With Our Stars
LINCOLNTON – The contestants in this year’s Dancing With Our Stars have a tough act to follow after the stellar performances put on by Dancing With Our Stars Jr. held in July. Seven teams will compete this Saturday. This year, the first female duo will compete – Sarah...
lincolntimesnews.com
One teacher’s odyssey to becoming a math teacher
DENVER – This year’s Lincoln Charter School Teacher of the Year started out as a language arts teacher. Trisha Amos taught her students about propositions and took them on Homer’s Odyssey. Then she went on an odyssey of her own and switched to teaching multiplication and fractions.
lincolntimesnews.com
A burning desire to serve: Lincolnton Fire Department hires new firefighters
LINCOLNTON – The young men who were recently hired by the Lincolnton Fire Department are united in their burning desire to serve their community. All four come from different high schools and backgrounds, but they all ended up as firefighters because they want to help others. “Our hiring process...
lincolntimesnews.com
Put a firefighter in front of a fire and one of two things happens: They put it out or they cook over it
CROUSE – Firefighters are pretty much hardwired to do one of two things when they’re in front of a fire – they put it out or they cook over it. The myth is true – firefighters can cook. Especially if they come from the Crouse Volunteer Fire Department. For the past four, or maybe five, decades, this little fire department puts on a chicken barbecue benefit that is so good, the department keeps a pages-long waiting list for tickets. These tickets are reportedly passed down through generations.
lincolntimesnews.com
Remembering the sometimes forgotten 9/11 first responders
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Republican Women’s Club hosted their annual first responder appreciation luncheon on Sept. 12 this year with the focus being on 9/11. It’s been 21 years since the tragedy happened. Those people who were alive on that day likely all remember where they were at the time the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
