LINCOLNTON – The slate has been set for the 2022-2023 season of the Lincoln County Concert Association which begins on Sunday, Nov. 13 with Michael Reno Harrell. "We’re really excited about our new season’s line-up and believe it offers plenty of variety with folk, Celtic, R&B soul, and classical all included,” LCCA chair Rick Ramseur said. “Despite our rising production costs, our board has decided not to raise ticket/subscription prices. Again, this season we will be offering free admission to all children grades 12 and under. Our goal is to make a wide range of ‘live music performance’ available to everyone in the community.”

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO