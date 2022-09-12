SYRACUSE, N.Y. – 35 women, ranging from ages 18 to 27, make up the United States national field hockey team. After playing for the U-17 and U-19 squads, Charlotte de Vries got the chance to play for the real club in the Netherlands this past summer as a part of the FIH Hockey Pro League. The Pennsylvania native became the 10th Syracuse player to represent America and the first since 2016.

