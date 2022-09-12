Read full article on original website
Related
citrustv.com
On The Bench — September 13th, 2022
On The Bench has the latest on Syracuse football’s win over UConn as well as other teams that are red hot right now. Cameron Ezeir and Nick Zelaya have all things soccer, field hockey, and more right here.
citrustv.com
Volleyball Faces Off Against Bryant Before Heading into ACC Play
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Volleyball will begin ACC play against Boston College next week, but the Orange have one more game to play against Bryant. Syracuse will be playing down in Storrs, Connecticut as a part of the Dog Pound Challenge hosted by UCONN. Bryant travels to Connecticut with a 7-5 record...
citrustv.com
Syracuse Men’s Soccer Survives Close Game with Niagara
For the third straight home match for Syracuse men soccer, the Orange led 1-0 and in the final ten minutes closed it out tonight against Niagara. No. 16 Syracuse certainly didn’t play its best soccer, but head coach Ian McIntyre was just happy to get the win in the midweek.
citrustv.com
How a Summer in the Netherlands Catapulted Charlotte De Vries Back Amongst the Nation’s Best
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – 35 women, ranging from ages 18 to 27, make up the United States national field hockey team. After playing for the U-17 and U-19 squads, Charlotte de Vries got the chance to play for the real club in the Netherlands this past summer as a part of the FIH Hockey Pro League. The Pennsylvania native became the 10th Syracuse player to represent America and the first since 2016.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
citrustv.com
CitrusTV NOW | Thursday, September 15th
Syracuse University is hosting SU Abroad Week. CitrusTV anchor Alex Malanoski is in studio to break down what you need to know and more of today’s top stories.
citrustv.com
News Live at 6 | Thursday, September 15th
CitrusTV anchors Nicole Aponte and Teagan Brown are in studio to break down today’s biggest headlines. CitrusTV reporter Louise Rath is live outside the Dome to break down SU’s Food Insecurity Week. CitrusTV reporter John Perik explains what you need to know about the new Onondaga County budget.
citrustv.com
SU Over-Enrollment Leads to Housing Crisis | News Live at 6
Syracuse University underestimated the number of students who would accept an offer of admission. CitrusTV reporter Zach Richter explains how this leads to a housing crisis for SU sophomores.
citrustv.com
SU Abroad Kicks Off | News Live at 6
Syracuse University’s Study Abroad Office is hosting “SU Abroad Week” to help students who want to study abroad. CitrusTV reporter Katie Fongvongsa breaks down what you need to know about the week’s festivities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
citrustv.com
Bird Library Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Bird Library is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. CitrusTV reporter Ilana Epstein is live from Bird Library with everything you need to know.
Comments / 0