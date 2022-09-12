ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

On The Bench — September 13th, 2022

On The Bench has the latest on Syracuse football’s win over UConn as well as other teams that are red hot right now. Cameron Ezeir and Nick Zelaya have all things soccer, field hockey, and more right here.
Volleyball Faces Off Against Bryant Before Heading into ACC Play

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Volleyball will begin ACC play against Boston College next week, but the Orange have one more game to play against Bryant. Syracuse will be playing down in Storrs, Connecticut as a part of the Dog Pound Challenge hosted by UCONN. Bryant travels to Connecticut with a 7-5 record...
Syracuse Men’s Soccer Survives Close Game with Niagara

For the third straight home match for Syracuse men soccer, the Orange led 1-0 and in the final ten minutes closed it out tonight against Niagara. No. 16 Syracuse certainly didn’t play its best soccer, but head coach Ian McIntyre was just happy to get the win in the midweek.
How a Summer in the Netherlands Catapulted Charlotte De Vries Back Amongst the Nation’s Best

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – 35 women, ranging from ages 18 to 27, make up the United States national field hockey team. After playing for the U-17 and U-19 squads, Charlotte de Vries got the chance to play for the real club in the Netherlands this past summer as a part of the FIH Hockey Pro League. The Pennsylvania native became the 10th Syracuse player to represent America and the first since 2016.
CitrusTV NOW | Thursday, September 15th

Syracuse University is hosting SU Abroad Week. CitrusTV anchor Alex Malanoski is in studio to break down what you need to know and more of today’s top stories.
News Live at 6 | Thursday, September 15th

CitrusTV anchors Nicole Aponte and Teagan Brown are in studio to break down today’s biggest headlines. CitrusTV reporter Louise Rath is live outside the Dome to break down SU’s Food Insecurity Week. CitrusTV reporter John Perik explains what you need to know about the new Onondaga County budget.
SU Abroad Kicks Off | News Live at 6

Syracuse University’s Study Abroad Office is hosting “SU Abroad Week” to help students who want to study abroad. CitrusTV reporter Katie Fongvongsa breaks down what you need to know about the week’s festivities.
