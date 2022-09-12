'Part of the family': Mexico City's dog race celebrates canine community

Sporting tiny traditional outfits and donning pint-sized backpacks, about 300 canines of different sizes competed Sunday in a Mexico City dog race /AFP

Sporting tiny traditional outfits and donning pint-sized backpacks, about 300 canines of different sizes competed on Sunday in a Mexico City dog race.

The "Perritos en fuga" race, which means "doggies on the run," saw pet owners and their four-legged friends brave the early morning cold in celebration of the city's canine community.

After taking their marks on the starting line, the dogs took off in all directions -- with some picking fights with their rivals -- accompanied by a soundtrack of traditional Mexican music.

"Canine culture is very lacking and this is helping to encourage it," Ricardo Cabrera, 29, who took part with his dog in the race, told AFP.

"This is very good because sometimes there are no public activities to do with your pets other than going to the park."

There was no winner in the 2.5 km (1.5 mile) race, but all participants received gifts, including doggie food bowls.

The event "makes the dog part of the family," 45-year-old veterinarian Monica Aguilar told AFP.

"This is very important because it prevents so much abandonment -- you are not going to abandon your family."